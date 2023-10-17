0

Steam Next Fest: ecco le 50 demo gratuite più giocate

Scopriamo quali sono state le demo più giocate dagli utenti su Steam in occasione del Next Fest di ottobre 2023.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   17/10/2023

Valve ha stilato la classifica delle 50 demo più giocate su Steam durante lo Steam Next Fest di ottobre 2023, che come da tradizione permette alla community di provare un gran numero di titoli in arrivo sul mercato nei prossimi mesi.

La classifica è stata stilata in base al numero di giocatori unici durante l'evento che si è concluso nella giornata di ieri, leggiamola di seguito:

  1. Enshrouded
  2. Japanese Drift Master
  3. Sky: Children of the Light
  4. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
  5. Robocop: Rogue City
  6. Foundry
  7. Pioneers of Pagonia
  8. Apocalypse Party
  9. The Last Faith
  10. Bopl Battle
  11. Headbangers: Rhythm Royale
  12. Last Train Home
  13. Love is all Around
  14. Ghostrunner 2
  15. Stronghold: Definite Edition
  16. Astra: Knights of Veda
  17. Another Crab's Treasure
  18. Quantum Knights
  19. The Thaumaturge
  20. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
  21. Anonymus Hacker Simulator
  22. Ascent of Ashes
  23. Crime Scene Cleaner
  24. Sentry
  25. The Crust
  26. The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication
  27. Cooking Simulator 2: Better Together
  28. Strike Force Heroes
  29. Anomaly Agent
  30. Mestiere Magico Magicraft
  31. Robocraft 2
  32. Microcivilization
  33. Legendary Creatures 2
  34. Dungeon 4
  35. Forgive me Father 2
  36. Gangs of Sherwood
  37. The Talos Principle 2
  38. Silent Rain
  39. Jusant
  40. Skybreakers
  41. Paranormal Investigator
  42. Cursorblade
  43. Hammer of Pain
  44. Tank Squad
  45. Celestial Empire
  46. Europa
  47. Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance
  48. The Arrogant Kaiju Princess & The Detective Servant
  49. Laika: Aged Through Blood

Nota: le demo segnalate da Steam sono 49 anziché 50.

Tante demo per tutti i gusti, quali provare a tutti i costi?

The Last Faith
The Last Faith

Come ogni edizione anche l'ultimo Steam Next Fest ha messo a disposizione centinaia di demo gratuite, alcune di giochi con una certa notorietà, come RoboCop: Rogue City, Ghostrunner 2 e The Talos Principle 2, altri meno conosciuti ma dal grandissimo potenziale, come ad esempio il GDR narrativo The Thaumaturge o il metroidvania The Last Faith.

Insomma, c'è qualità e anche tanta quantità, forse anche troppa e soverchiante. Non sapete da dove iniziare? Allora ecco il nostro speciale sulle 15 demo dello Steam Next Fest di ottobre 2023 da provare assolutamente.

