Steam Next Fest: ecco le 50 demo gratuite più giocate

Valve ha stilato la classifica delle 50 demo più giocate su Steam durante lo Steam Next Fest di ottobre 2023, che come da tradizione permette alla community di provare un gran numero di titoli in arrivo sul mercato nei prossimi mesi.
La classifica è stata stilata in base al numero di giocatori unici durante l'evento che si è concluso nella giornata di ieri, leggiamola di seguito:
- Enshrouded
- Japanese Drift Master
- Sky: Children of the Light
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
- Robocop: Rogue City
- Foundry
- Pioneers of Pagonia
- Apocalypse Party
- The Last Faith
- Bopl Battle
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale
- Last Train Home
- Love is all Around
- Ghostrunner 2
- Stronghold: Definite Edition
- Astra: Knights of Veda
- Another Crab's Treasure
- Quantum Knights
- The Thaumaturge
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
- Anonymus Hacker Simulator
- Ascent of Ashes
- Crime Scene Cleaner
- Sentry
- The Crust
- The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication
- Cooking Simulator 2: Better Together
- Strike Force Heroes
- Anomaly Agent
- Mestiere Magico Magicraft
- Robocraft 2
- Microcivilization
- Legendary Creatures 2
- Dungeon 4
- Forgive me Father 2
- Gangs of Sherwood
- The Talos Principle 2
- Silent Rain
- Jusant
- Skybreakers
- Paranormal Investigator
- Cursorblade
- Hammer of Pain
- Tank Squad
- Celestial Empire
- Europa
- Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance
- The Arrogant Kaiju Princess & The Detective Servant
- Laika: Aged Through Blood
Nota: le demo segnalate da Steam sono 49 anziché 50.
Tante demo per tutti i gusti, quali provare a tutti i costi?
Come ogni edizione anche l'ultimo Steam Next Fest ha messo a disposizione centinaia di demo gratuite, alcune di giochi con una certa notorietà, come RoboCop: Rogue City, Ghostrunner 2 e The Talos Principle 2, altri meno conosciuti ma dal grandissimo potenziale, come ad esempio il GDR narrativo The Thaumaturge o il metroidvania The Last Faith.
Insomma, c'è qualità e anche tanta quantità, forse anche troppa e soverchiante. Non sapete da dove iniziare? Allora ecco il nostro speciale sulle 15 demo dello Steam Next Fest di ottobre 2023 da provare assolutamente.