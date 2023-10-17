Steam Next Fest: ecco le 50 demo gratuite più giocate

Valve ha stilato la classifica delle 50 demo più giocate su Steam durante lo Steam Next Fest di ottobre 2023, che come da tradizione permette alla community di provare un gran numero di titoli in arrivo sul mercato nei prossimi mesi.

La classifica è stata stilata in base al numero di giocatori unici durante l'evento che si è concluso nella giornata di ieri, leggiamola di seguito:

Enshrouded Japanese Drift Master Sky: Children of the Light Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Robocop: Rogue City Foundry Pioneers of Pagonia Apocalypse Party The Last Faith Bopl Battle Headbangers: Rhythm Royale Last Train Home Love is all Around Ghostrunner 2 Stronghold: Definite Edition Astra: Knights of Veda Another Crab's Treasure Quantum Knights The Thaumaturge Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Anonymus Hacker Simulator Ascent of Ashes Crime Scene Cleaner Sentry The Crust The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication Cooking Simulator 2: Better Together Strike Force Heroes Anomaly Agent Mestiere Magico Magicraft Robocraft 2 Microcivilization Legendary Creatures 2 Dungeon 4 Forgive me Father 2 Gangs of Sherwood The Talos Principle 2 Silent Rain Jusant Skybreakers Paranormal Investigator Cursorblade Hammer of Pain Tank Squad Celestial Empire Europa Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance The Arrogant Kaiju Princess & The Detective Servant Laika: Aged Through Blood

Nota: le demo segnalate da Steam sono 49 anziché 50.