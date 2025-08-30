Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar conquista la vetta della classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch

Come ogni fine settimana, è arrivata la nuova classifica dei titoli più venduti in formato digitale sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch. A dominare la vetta troviamo una nuova uscita: Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, che in soli tre giorni dal lancio è riuscito a imporsi su tutto il catalogo della console. Il successo non si ferma alla versione standard: la Digital Deluxe Edition del gioco si è piazzata anche al sesto posto.
Al secondo posto troviamo Super Mario Party Jamboree, seguito da Mario Kart 8 Deluxe che completa il podio. Dopo due settimane al vertice, Tiny Bookshop scende al quinto posto, preceduto da Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, ma resta comunque in cima alla classifica dei titoli venduti esclusivamente in formato digitale.
In classifica anche Shinobi: Art of Revenge e Super Robot Wars Y
Tra le altre novità della settimana spicca Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, che debutta al nono posto e al diciassettesimo con la sua Deluxe Edition. Anche Super Robot Wars Y entra in classifica, posizionandosi al diciottesimo posto con la versione Ultimate e al ventisettesimo con quella standard.
Di seguito la classifica generale dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Tiny Bookshop
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Digital Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Hollow Knight
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Red Dead Redemption
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Digital Deluxe Edition
- Super Robot Wars Y Ultimate Edition
- GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
- Pokemon Violet
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Super Digital Deluxe
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Pokemon Scarlet
- Discounty
- Super Robot Wars Y
- Stardew Valley
- Deltarune
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Qui sotto invece c'è la classifica relativa ai titoli venduti esclusivamente in formato digitale:
- Tiny Bookshop
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
- Hollow Knight
- Super Robot Wars Y
- Stardew Valley
- Deltarune
- Everybody's Golf Hot Shots
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Date Everything
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- The Oregon Trail
- UFO 50
- Nine Sols
- Wobbly Life
- Tunic
- PowerWash Simulator
- Varlet
- Celeste
- Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
- Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
- Disco Elysium
- Wylde Flowers
- Dark Deity 2
- Grounded
- Sonic x Shadow Generations
- Is This Seat Taken
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Subnautica
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- Balatro