Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar conquista la vetta della classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch

Come ogni fine settimana, è arrivata la nuova classifica dei titoli più venduti in formato digitale sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch. A dominare la vetta troviamo una nuova uscita: Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, che in soli tre giorni dal lancio è riuscito a imporsi su tutto il catalogo della console. Il successo non si ferma alla versione standard: la Digital Deluxe Edition del gioco si è piazzata anche al sesto posto.

Al secondo posto troviamo Super Mario Party Jamboree, seguito da Mario Kart 8 Deluxe che completa il podio. Dopo due settimane al vertice, Tiny Bookshop scende al quinto posto, preceduto da Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, ma resta comunque in cima alla classifica dei titoli venduti esclusivamente in formato digitale.