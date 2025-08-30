0

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar conquista la vetta della classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   30/08/2025
I due protagonisti di Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Come ogni fine settimana, è arrivata la nuova classifica dei titoli più venduti in formato digitale sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch. A dominare la vetta troviamo una nuova uscita: Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, che in soli tre giorni dal lancio è riuscito a imporsi su tutto il catalogo della console. Il successo non si ferma alla versione standard: la Digital Deluxe Edition del gioco si è piazzata anche al sesto posto.

Al secondo posto troviamo Super Mario Party Jamboree, seguito da Mario Kart 8 Deluxe che completa il podio. Dopo due settimane al vertice, Tiny Bookshop scende al quinto posto, preceduto da Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, ma resta comunque in cima alla classifica dei titoli venduti esclusivamente in formato digitale.

In classifica anche Shinobi: Art of Revenge e Super Robot Wars Y

Tra le altre novità della settimana spicca Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, che debutta al nono posto e al diciassettesimo con la sua Deluxe Edition. Anche Super Robot Wars Y entra in classifica, posizionandosi al diciottesimo posto con la versione Ultimate e al ventisettesimo con quella standard.

Di seguito la classifica generale dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch

  1. Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
  2. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  5. Tiny Bookshop
  6. Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Digital Deluxe
  7. Minecraft
  8. Hogwarts Legacy
  9. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
  10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  11. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  12. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  13. Nintendo Switch Sports
  14. Hollow Knight
  15. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  16. Red Dead Redemption
  17. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Digital Deluxe Edition
  18. Super Robot Wars Y Ultimate Edition
  19. GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
  20. Pokemon Violet
  21. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  22. Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Super Digital Deluxe
  23. Super Mario Odyssey
  24. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  25. Pokemon Scarlet
  26. Discounty
  27. Super Robot Wars Y
  28. Stardew Valley
  29. Deltarune
  30. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Qui sotto invece c'è la classifica relativa ai titoli venduti esclusivamente in formato digitale:

  1. Tiny Bookshop
  2. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
  3. Hollow Knight
  4. Super Robot Wars Y
  5. Stardew Valley
  6. Deltarune
  7. Everybody's Golf Hot Shots
  8. Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  9. Date Everything
  10. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  11. The Oregon Trail
  12. UFO 50
  13. Nine Sols
  14. Wobbly Life
  15. Tunic
  16. PowerWash Simulator
  17. Varlet
  18. Celeste
  19. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
  20. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
  21. Disco Elysium
  22. Wylde Flowers
  23. Dark Deity 2
  24. Grounded
  25. Sonic x Shadow Generations
  26. Is This Seat Taken
  27. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  28. Subnautica
  29. Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
  30. Balatro
