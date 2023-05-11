Summer Game Fest 2023: la lista dei 40 sviluppatori ed editori presenti all'evento di Geoff Keighley

Il Summer Game Fest 2023 ha ora una lista ufficiale delle 40 compagnie che ne faranno parte. Tramite Twitter, Geoff Keighley ha svelato quali editori e sviluppatori saranno presenti durante l'evento. Vediamo la lista in ordine alfabetico:
- Activision
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Behaviour Interactive
- Capcom
- CD Projekt RED
- Devolver Digital
- Digital Extremes
- Disney Interactive
- Electronic Arts
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Gearbox Publishing
- Grinding Gear Games
- HoYoverse
- Kabam
- Larian Studios
- Level Infinite
- Magic: The Gathering
- Microsoft (Xbox)
- Neowiz
- Netflix
- Nexon
- Niantic
- North Beach Games
- Paradox Interactive
- Pearl Abyss
- Phoenix Labs
- PLAION
- Pocket Pair
- Razer
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Second Dinner
- SEGA
- Smilegate Entertainment
- Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation)
- Square Enix
- Techland
- Tribeca Festival
- Ubisoft
- Valve (Steam)
- Warner Bros. Games
Ricordiamo che Summer Game Fest 2023 avrà luogo l'8 giugno 2023. Sarà possibile seguire l'evento tramite YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook e non solo. L'evento sarà condotto in diretta al YouTube Theater di Hollywood Park a Inglewood, California. Chi vuole partecipare dal vivo dovrà acquistare i biglietti, tramite il link indicato nel tweet di Keighley.
Diteci, quali giochi sperate vengano mostrati o annunciati al Summer Game Fest 2023? Sappiamo anche che Devolver Digital condurrà un proprio evento dedicato.