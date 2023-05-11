0

Summer Game Fest 2023: la lista dei 40 sviluppatori ed editori presenti all'evento di Geoff Keighley

È stata confermata la lista dei 40 sviluppatori ed editori che saranno presenti alla Summer Game Fest 2023 di giugno, ovvero l'evento di Geoff Keighley.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   11/05/2023

Il Summer Game Fest 2023 ha ora una lista ufficiale delle 40 compagnie che ne faranno parte. Tramite Twitter, Geoff Keighley ha svelato quali editori e sviluppatori saranno presenti durante l'evento. Vediamo la lista in ordine alfabetico:

  • Activision
  • Amazon Games
  • Annapurna Interactive
  • Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Behaviour Interactive
  • Capcom
  • CD Projekt RED
  • Devolver Digital
  • Digital Extremes
  • Disney Interactive
  • Electronic Arts
  • Epic Games
  • Focus Entertainment
  • Gearbox Publishing
  • Grinding Gear Games
  • HoYoverse
  • Kabam
  • Larian Studios
  • Level Infinite
  • Magic: The Gathering
  • Microsoft (Xbox)
  • Neowiz
  • Netflix
  • Nexon
  • Niantic
  • North Beach Games
  • Paradox Interactive
  • Pearl Abyss
  • Phoenix Labs
  • PLAION
  • Pocket Pair
  • Razer
  • Samsung Gaming Hub
  • Second Dinner
  • SEGA
  • Smilegate Entertainment
  • Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation)
  • Square Enix
  • Techland
  • Tribeca Festival
  • Ubisoft
  • Valve (Steam)
  • Warner Bros. Games

Ricordiamo che Summer Game Fest 2023 avrà luogo l'8 giugno 2023. Sarà possibile seguire l'evento tramite YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook e non solo. L'evento sarà condotto in diretta al YouTube Theater di Hollywood Park a Inglewood, California. Chi vuole partecipare dal vivo dovrà acquistare i biglietti, tramite il link indicato nel tweet di Keighley.

Diteci, quali giochi sperate vengano mostrati o annunciati al Summer Game Fest 2023? Sappiamo anche che Devolver Digital condurrà un proprio evento dedicato.

