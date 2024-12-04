Svelato il gioco usato più venduto in Giappone, primo in classifica per il sesto anno consecutivo

La catena di negozi di videogiochi GEO ha svelato che Super Smash Bros. Ultimate è stato il gioco usato più venduto in Giappone nel 2024. È il sesto anno di seguito che il gioco di Nintendo occupa la prima posizione di questa particolare classifica. GEO ha anche stilato una classifica dei giochi più venduti nel corso dell'anno, per il periodo che va dal 1° gennaio al 15 novembre 2024. Considerando che GEO ha circa 1.000 punti vendita in tutto l'arcipelago, si tratta di dati davvero interessanti.
I più venduti
Interessante il fatto che secondo la classifica di GEO, il gioco più venduto nel 2024 finora è stato Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake di Square Enix, uscito il 14 novembre. Ciò significa che ha raggiunto la vetta della classifica in due giorni di commercializzazione (probabilmente vengono considerate anche le prenotazioni). Seguono Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope di Konami e Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Vediamo la top 30:
|#
|Titolo
|Produttore
|Piattaforma
|Data di uscita
|1
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|Switch
|2024/11/14
|2
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hop
|Konami Digital Entertainment
|Switch
|2023/11/16
|3
|FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
|Square Enix
|PS5
|2024/2/29
|4
|Konami Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami Digital Entertainment
|Switch
|2024/7/18
|5
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|Switch
|2024/10/17
|6
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|Switch
|2023/10/20
|7
|MINECRAFT
|Microsoft
|Switch
|2018/6/21
|8
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|Nintendo
|Switch
|2024/9/26
|9
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|Nintendo
|Switch
|2024/5/23
|10
|Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
|Sega
|PS5
|2024/1/26
|11
|Rise of the Ronin Z version
|SIE
|PS5
|2024/3/22
|12
|Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
|Sega
|PS4
|2024/1/26
|13
|Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island
|Spike Chunsoft
|Switch
|2024/1/25
|14
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|Switch
|2017/4/28
|15
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|Switch
|2022/4/29
|16
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|Nintendo
|Switch
|2024/3/22
|17
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|PS5
|2024/11/14
|19
|Dragon's Dogma 2
|Capcom
|PS5
|2024/3/22
|20
|Stellar Blade
|SIE
|PS5
|2024/4/26
|21
|Animal Crossing: New Horizon
|Nintendo
|Switch
|2020/3/20
|22
|Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|Nintendo
|Switch
|2024/2/16
|23
|Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|PS5
|2024/10/10
|24
|Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
|Nintendo
|Switch
|2020/6/5
|25
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|Switch
|2022/9/9
|26
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
|Square Enix
|Switch
|2024/10/24
|27
|Konami Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami Digital Entertainment
|PS4
|2024/7/18
|28
|Metaphor: ReFantazio
|Atlus
|PS5
|2024/10/11
|29
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|Switch
|2018/12/7
|30
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|Sega
|Switch
|2022/11/17
Per quanto riguarda le console più vendute nei negozi di GEO, i modelli Nintendo Switch OLED e Standard hanno conquistato rispettivamente il primo e il terzo posto, mentre PS5 è arrivata seconda. Il rapporto sottolinea che 20 dei primi 30 titoli più venduti nel 2024 sono stati per Nintendo Switch, ma il rivenditore commenta anche che si aspetta una crescita dei titoli per PS5 nei prossimi mesi.