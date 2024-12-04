0

Svelato il gioco usato più venduto in Giappone, primo in classifica per il sesto anno consecutivo

Non stupirà che il gioco usato più venduto in Giappone è uno dei titoli più rilevanti tra quelli usciti su Nintendo Switch.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   04/12/2024
Mario in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
La catena di negozi di videogiochi GEO ha svelato che Super Smash Bros. Ultimate è stato il gioco usato più venduto in Giappone nel 2024. È il sesto anno di seguito che il gioco di Nintendo occupa la prima posizione di questa particolare classifica. GEO ha anche stilato una classifica dei giochi più venduti nel corso dell'anno, per il periodo che va dal 1° gennaio al 15 novembre 2024. Considerando che GEO ha circa 1.000 punti vendita in tutto l'arcipelago, si tratta di dati davvero interessanti.

I più venduti

Interessante il fatto che secondo la classifica di GEO, il gioco più venduto nel 2024 finora è stato Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake di Square Enix, uscito il 14 novembre. Ciò significa che ha raggiunto la vetta della classifica in due giorni di commercializzazione (probabilmente vengono considerate anche le prenotazioni). Seguono Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope di Konami e Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Vediamo la top 30:

# Titolo Produttore Piattaforma Data di uscita
1Dragon Quest III HD-2D RemakeSquare EnixSwitch2024/11/14
2Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with HopKonami Digital EntertainmentSwitch2023/11/16
3FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTHSquare EnixPS52024/2/29
4Konami Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025Konami Digital EntertainmentSwitch2024/7/18
5Super Mario Party JamboreeNintendoSwitch2024/10/17
6Super Mario Bros. WonderNintendoSwitch2023/10/20
7MINECRAFTMicrosoftSwitch2018/6/21
8The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of WisdomNintendoSwitch2024/9/26
9Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year DoorNintendoSwitch2024/5/23
10Like a Dragon: Infinite WealthSegaPS52024/1/26
11Rise of the Ronin Z versionSIEPS52024/3/22
12Like a Dragon: Infinite WealthSegaPS42024/1/26
13Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil IslandSpike ChunsoftSwitch2024/1/25
14Mario Kart 8 DeluxeNintendoSwitch2017/4/28
15Nintendo Switch SportsNintendoSwitch2022/4/29
16Princess Peach: Showtime!NintendoSwitch2024/3/22
17Dragon Quest III HD-2D RemakeSquare EnixPS52024/11/14
19Dragon's Dogma 2CapcomPS52024/3/22
20Stellar BladeSIEPS52024/4/26
21Animal Crossing: New HorizonNintendoSwitch2020/3/20
22Mario vs. Donkey KongNintendoSwitch2024/2/16
23Dragon Ball Sparking! ZEROBandai Namco EntertainmentPS52024/10/10
24Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide ClassicsNintendoSwitch2020/6/5
25Splatoon 3NintendoSwitch2022/9/9
26Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the SevenSquare EnixSwitch2024/10/24
27Konami Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025Konami Digital EntertainmentPS42024/7/18
28Metaphor: ReFantazioAtlusPS52024/10/11
29Super Smash Bros. UltimateNintendoSwitch2018/12/7
30Puyo Puyo Tetris 2SegaSwitch2022/11/17

Per quanto riguarda le console più vendute nei negozi di GEO, i modelli Nintendo Switch OLED e Standard hanno conquistato rispettivamente il primo e il terzo posto, mentre PS5 è arrivata seconda. Il rapporto sottolinea che 20 dei primi 30 titoli più venduti nel 2024 sono stati per Nintendo Switch, ma il rivenditore commenta anche che si aspetta una crescita dei titoli per PS5 nei prossimi mesi.

