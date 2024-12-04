Svelato il gioco usato più venduto in Giappone, primo in classifica per il sesto anno consecutivo

La catena di negozi di videogiochi GEO ha svelato che Super Smash Bros. Ultimate è stato il gioco usato più venduto in Giappone nel 2024 . È il sesto anno di seguito che il gioco di Nintendo occupa la prima posizione di questa particolare classifica. GEO ha anche stilato una classifica dei giochi più venduti nel corso dell'anno , per il periodo che va dal 1° gennaio al 15 novembre 2024. Considerando che GEO ha circa 1.000 punti vendita in tutto l'arcipelago, si tratta di dati davvero interessanti.

I più venduti

Interessante il fatto che secondo la classifica di GEO, il gioco più venduto nel 2024 finora è stato Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake di Square Enix, uscito il 14 novembre. Ciò significa che ha raggiunto la vetta della classifica in due giorni di commercializzazione (probabilmente vengono considerate anche le prenotazioni). Seguono Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope di Konami e Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Vediamo la top 30:

# Titolo Produttore Piattaforma Data di uscita 1 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Square Enix Switch 2024/11/14 2 Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hop Konami Digital Entertainment Switch 2023/11/16 3 FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Square Enix PS5 2024/2/29 4 Konami Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami Digital Entertainment Switch 2024/7/18 5 Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2024/10/17 6 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2023/10/20 7 MINECRAFT Microsoft Switch 2018/6/21 8 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Nintendo Switch 2024/9/26 9 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Nintendo Switch 2024/5/23 10 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Sega PS5 2024/1/26 11 Rise of the Ronin Z version SIE PS5 2024/3/22 12 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Sega PS4 2024/1/26 13 Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island Spike Chunsoft Switch 2024/1/25 14 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch 2017/4/28 15 Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo Switch 2022/4/29 16 Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo Switch 2024/3/22 17 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Square Enix PS5 2024/11/14 19 Dragon's Dogma 2 Capcom PS5 2024/3/22 20 Stellar Blade SIE PS5 2024/4/26 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizon Nintendo Switch 2020/3/20 22 Mario vs. Donkey Kong Nintendo Switch 2024/2/16 23 Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO Bandai Namco Entertainment PS5 2024/10/10 24 Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Nintendo Switch 2020/6/5 25 Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch 2022/9/9 26 Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Square Enix Switch 2024/10/24 27 Konami Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami Digital Entertainment PS4 2024/7/18 28 Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus PS5 2024/10/11 29 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch 2018/12/7 30 Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Sega Switch 2022/11/17

Per quanto riguarda le console più vendute nei negozi di GEO, i modelli Nintendo Switch OLED e Standard hanno conquistato rispettivamente il primo e il terzo posto, mentre PS5 è arrivata seconda. Il rapporto sottolinea che 20 dei primi 30 titoli più venduti nel 2024 sono stati per Nintendo Switch, ma il rivenditore commenta anche che si aspetta una crescita dei titoli per PS5 nei prossimi mesi.