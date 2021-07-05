Tales of Arise: più atteso di Final Fantasy 16 e Breath of the Wild 2, la classifica di Famitsu

Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori giapponesi. Possiamo scoprire che Tales of Arise è più atteso di Final Fantasy 16 e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 (nome non ufficiale).

Ecco la classifica completa di Famitsu:



[PS4] Tales of Arise - 541 voti [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI - 528 voti [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 - 419 voti [NSW] Bayonetta 3 - 410 voti [NSW] Pokémon Diamante Lucente/Perla Splendente - 355 voti [NSW] Shin Megmai Tensei V - 348 voti [NSW] Ushiro - 217 voti [NSW] Splatoon 3 - 204 voti [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 - 180 voti [NSW] Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - 173 voti [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - 167 voti [PS5] Tales of Arise - 164 voti [PS5] Pragmata - 161 voti [PS4] Elden Ring - 154 voti [NSW] Leggende Pokémon: Arceus - 146 voti [PS4] Lost Judgment - 143 voti [NSW] Project Triangle Strategy - 141 voti [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki - 117 voti [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon - 114 voti [PS4] Anonymous;Code - 90 voti [PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hinokami Keppuutan - 88 voti [PS4] Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune: Shoujo-tachi no Kyouen - 85 voti [NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon - 82 voti [NSW] The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - 72 voti [PS5] Utawarerumono: Zan 2 - 71 voti [PS4] Far Cry 6 - 69 voti [NSW] NEO: The World Ends with You - 67 voti [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink - 66 voti [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi - 64 voti [PS5] Lost Judgment - 61 voti

Tales of Arise

La classifica comprende anche grandi giochi come i remake di Pokémon Diamante e Perla, ma anche l'atteso Bayonetta 3 che continua a non mostrarsi. Interessante invece che Leggende Pokémon Arceus abbia ottenuto molti meno voti dei due remake. Ovviamente la classifica è densa di giochi giapponesi, ma non manca un nome occidentale: Far Cry 6.

Parlando proprio di Tales of Arise: ecco le immagini che anticipano la sequenze anime che aprirà il gioco.