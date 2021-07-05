Tales of Arise: più atteso di Final Fantasy 16 e Breath of the Wild 2, la classifica di Famitsu

Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più attesi e Tales of Arise batte sia Final Fantasy 16 che Breath of the Wild 2.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   05/07/2021
0

Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori giapponesi. Possiamo scoprire che Tales of Arise è più atteso di Final Fantasy 16 e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 (nome non ufficiale).

Ecco la classifica completa di Famitsu:

  1. [PS4] Tales of Arise - 541 voti
  2. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI - 528 voti
  3. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 - 419 voti
  4. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 - 410 voti
  5. [NSW] Pokémon Diamante Lucente/Perla Splendente - 355 voti
  6. [NSW] Shin Megmai Tensei V - 348 voti
  7. [NSW] Ushiro - 217 voti
  8. [NSW] Splatoon 3 - 204 voti
  9. [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 - 180 voti
  10. [NSW] Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - 173 voti
  11. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - 167 voti
  12. [PS5] Tales of Arise - 164 voti
  13. [PS5] Pragmata - 161 voti
  14. [PS4] Elden Ring - 154 voti
  15. [NSW] Leggende Pokémon: Arceus - 146 voti
  16. [PS4] Lost Judgment - 143 voti
  17. [NSW] Project Triangle Strategy - 141 voti
  18. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki - 117 voti
  19. [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon - 114 voti
  20. [PS4] Anonymous;Code - 90 voti
  21. [PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hinokami Keppuutan - 88 voti
  22. [PS4] Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune: Shoujo-tachi no Kyouen - 85 voti
  23. [NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon - 82 voti
  24. [NSW] The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - 72 voti
  25. [PS5] Utawarerumono: Zan 2 - 71 voti
  26. [PS4] Far Cry 6 - 69 voti
  27. [NSW] NEO: The World Ends with You - 67 voti
  28. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink - 66 voti
  29. [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi - 64 voti
  30. [PS5] Lost Judgment - 61 voti

Tales of Arise
Tales of Arise

La classifica comprende anche grandi giochi come i remake di Pokémon Diamante e Perla, ma anche l'atteso Bayonetta 3 che continua a non mostrarsi. Interessante invece che Leggende Pokémon Arceus abbia ottenuto molti meno voti dei due remake. Ovviamente la classifica è densa di giochi giapponesi, ma non manca un nome occidentale: Far Cry 6.

Parlando proprio di Tales of Arise: ecco le immagini che anticipano la sequenze anime che aprirà il gioco.

