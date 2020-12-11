The Game Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie

Vediamo l'elenco completo di tutti i vincitori emersi dalla serata dei The Game Awards 2020, con tutti i candidati nelle varie categorie.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   11/12/2020
0

La serata dei Game Awards 2020 si è conclusa e ripassiamo dunque tutti i vincitori che sono stati nominati nel corso dell'evento in un elenco completo con tutte le categorie previste, riportando candidati e premiati.

Come abbiamo visto, The Last of Us 2 è il Game of the Year, conquistando dunque il premio più ambito tra quelli messi in palio dai Game Awards, ma ci sono state davvero tantissime categorie, dunque è interessante vedere tutti i vari vincitori.

Game of the Year

  • The Last of Us Part II - Naughty Dog (VINCITORE)
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo
  • Doom Eternal - id Software
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake - Square Enix
  • Ghost of Tsushima - Sucker Punch
  • Hades - Supergiant Games

Game Direction

  • The Last of Us Part II - Naughty Dog (VINCITORE)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake - Square Enix
  • Ghost of Tsushima - Sucker Punch
  • Hades - Supergiant Games
  • Half-Life Alyx - Valve

Most Anticipated Game

  • Elden Ring - From Software/Bandai Namco (VINCITORE)
  • Halo Infinite - 343/Xbox Game Studios
  • Horizon Forbidden West - Guerrilla Games/SIE
  • God of War Sequel - SIE Santa Monica/SIE
  • Resident Evil Village - Capcom
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel - Nintendo

Best Narrative

  • The Last of Us Part II (VINCITORE)
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades

Best Art Direction

  • Ghost of Tsushima (VINCITORE)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part II

Best Score and Music

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (VINCITORE)
  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part II

Best Audio Design

  • The Last of Us Part II (VINCITORE)
  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3

Best Performance

  • Laura Bailey - Abby, The Last of Us Part II (VINCITORE)
  • Ashley Johnson - Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
  • Daisuke Tsuji - Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham - Hades, Hades
  • Nadji Jeterm - Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

  • Tell Me Why (VINCITORE)
  • If Found...
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer
  • Through Darkest of Times

Best Ongoing Game

  • No Man's Sky (VINCITORE)
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fortnite

Best Indie Game

  • Hades (VINCITORE)
  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Spelunky 2
  • Spiritfarer

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Phasmophobia (VINCITORE)
  • Carrion
  • Mortal Shell
  • Raji: An Acient Epic
  • Roki

Best Mobile Game

  • Among Us (VINCITORE)
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokémon Cafe Mix

Best Community Support

  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (VINCITORE)
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky
  • Valorant

Best VR/AR Game

  • Half-Life: Alyx (VINCITORE)
  • Dreams
  • Marvel's Iron Man VR
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility

  • The Last of Us Part II (VINCITORE)
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • Hyperdot
  • Watch Dogs Legion

Best Action Game

  • Hades (VINCITORE)
  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • The Last of Us Part II (VINCITORE)
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Best RPG

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (VINCITORE)
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Fighting Game

  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (VINCITORE)
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Best Family Game

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (VINCITORE)
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (VINCITORE)
  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Desperados 3
  • Gears Tactics
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad#

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (VINCITORE)
  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Among Us (VINCITORE)
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Valorant

Best Content Creator of the Year

  • Valkyrae (VINCITORE)
  • Alanah Pearce
  • Jay Ann Lopez
  • Nickmercs
  • TimTheTatman

Best Esports Athlete

  • Heo "Showmaker" Su (VINCITORE)
  • Ian "Crimsix" Porter
  • Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu
  • Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro
  • Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut

Best Esports Coach

  • Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (VINCITORE)
  • Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park
  • Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann
  • Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min
  • Raymond "Rambo" Lussier

Best Esports Event

  • League of Legends World Championship 2020 (VINCITORE)
  • Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
  • Call of Duty League Championship 2020
  • IEM Katowice 2020
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Game

  • League of Legends (VINCITORE)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Fortnite
  • Valorant

Best Esports Host

  • Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere (VINCITORE)
  • Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
  • Alex "Machine" Richardson
  • James "Dash" Patterson
  • Jorien "Sheever" Van der Heijden

Best Esports Team

  • G2 Esports (VINCITORE)
  • Damwon Gaming
  • Dallas Empire
  • San Francisco Shock
  • Team Secret

