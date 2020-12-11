The Game Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie

La serata dei Game Awards 2020 si è conclusa e ripassiamo dunque tutti i vincitori che sono stati nominati nel corso dell'evento in un elenco completo con tutte le categorie previste, riportando candidati e premiati.
Come abbiamo visto, The Last of Us 2 è il Game of the Year, conquistando dunque il premio più ambito tra quelli messi in palio dai Game Awards, ma ci sono state davvero tantissime categorie, dunque è interessante vedere tutti i vari vincitori.
Game of the Year
- The Last of Us Part II - Naughty Dog (VINCITORE)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo
- Doom Eternal - id Software
- Final Fantasy VII Remake - Square Enix
- Ghost of Tsushima - Sucker Punch
- Hades - Supergiant Games
Game Direction
- The Last of Us Part II - Naughty Dog (VINCITORE)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake - Square Enix
- Ghost of Tsushima - Sucker Punch
- Hades - Supergiant Games
- Half-Life Alyx - Valve
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring - From Software/Bandai Namco (VINCITORE)
- Halo Infinite - 343/Xbox Game Studios
- Horizon Forbidden West - Guerrilla Games/SIE
- God of War Sequel - SIE Santa Monica/SIE
- Resident Evil Village - Capcom
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel - Nintendo
Best Narrative
- The Last of Us Part II (VINCITORE)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
Best Art Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima (VINCITORE)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Score and Music
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (VINCITORE)
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Audio Design
- The Last of Us Part II (VINCITORE)
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
Best Performance
- Laura Bailey - Abby, The Last of Us Part II (VINCITORE)
- Ashley Johnson - Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji - Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham - Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeterm - Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
- Tell Me Why (VINCITORE)
- If Found...
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Through Darkest of Times
Best Ongoing Game
- No Man's Sky (VINCITORE)
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
Best Indie Game
- Hades (VINCITORE)
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Best Debut Indie Game
- Phasmophobia (VINCITORE)
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Acient Epic
- Roki
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us (VINCITORE)
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Cafe Mix
Best Community Support
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (VINCITORE)
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Valorant
Best VR/AR Game
- Half-Life: Alyx (VINCITORE)
- Dreams
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovation in Accessibility
- The Last of Us Part II (VINCITORE)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- Watch Dogs Legion
Best Action Game
- Hades (VINCITORE)
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Best Action/Adventure Game
- The Last of Us Part II (VINCITORE)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Best RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (VINCITORE)
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Fighting Game
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (VINCITORE)
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Best Family Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (VINCITORE)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (VINCITORE)
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- XCOM: Chimera Squad#
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (VINCITORE)
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
Best Multiplayer Game
- Among Us (VINCITORE)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Best Content Creator of the Year
- Valkyrae (VINCITORE)
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- TimTheTatman
Best Esports Athlete
- Heo "Showmaker" Su (VINCITORE)
- Ian "Crimsix" Porter
- Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu
- Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut
Best Esports Coach
- Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (VINCITORE)
- Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park
- Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann
- Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min
- Raymond "Rambo" Lussier
Best Esports Event
- League of Legends World Championship 2020 (VINCITORE)
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Best Esports Game
- League of Legends (VINCITORE)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- Valorant
Best Esports Host
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere (VINCITORE)
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- James "Dash" Patterson
- Jorien "Sheever" Van der Heijden
Best Esports Team
- G2 Esports (VINCITORE)
- Damwon Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Secret