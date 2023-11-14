2

The Game Awards 2023: ecco chi vincerebbe secondo Metacritic

Metacritc ha svelato quali giochi vincerebbero nelle varie categorie dei The Game Awards 2023 usando le medie dei voti della stampa.

The Game Awards 2023: ecco chi vincerebbe secondo Metacritic
NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   14/11/2023

Metacritic, il noto portale che aggrega le recensioni delle testate più autorevoli nel mondo, ha lanciato una simpatica iniziativa, ovvero ha svelato quali giochi vincerebbero ai The Game Awards 2023 del 7 dicembre usando le medie dei voti internazionali.

Un metodo sicuramente freddo non ottimale per stabilire i vincitori, specialmente quando si tratta di valutare categorie specifiche, come migliore narrazione, art direction e multiplayer, ma in ogni interessante. Come possiamo vedere nell'elenco qui sotto, inevitabilmente usando solo i metascore Baldur's Gate 3 vincerebbe non solo il Game of the Year ma a tavolino anche in tutte le categorie in cui è nominato, visto che il gioco con la media più alta del 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom riuscirebbe ad aggiudicarsi solo due premi, quello per la migliore direzione artistica e come Best Action / Adventure Game. Alan Wake 2, che insieme al GDR di Larian Studios è il gioco con più nomination, se ne tornerebbe a casa a mani vuote.

I vincitori dei The Game Awards 2023 secondo Metacritic

Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur's Gate 3

  • Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3
  • Best Independent Game - Dave the Diver
  • Best Debut Indie Game - Pizza Tower
  • Best VR / AR Game - Gran Turismo 7
  • Best Multiplayer - Baldur's Gate 3
  • Best Mobile Game - Terra Nil
  • Best Narrative - Baldur's Gate 3
  • Best Art Direction - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Best Action Game - Hi-Fi Rush
  • Best Action/Adventure Game - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Best Fighting Game - Street Fighter 6
  • Best RPG - Baldur's Gate 3
  • Best Sim/Strategy Game - Pikmin 4
  • Best Sports/Racing Game - Forza Motorsport
  • Best Family Game - Super Mario Bros Wonder

Che ne pensate, sareste d'accordo se i vincitori dei TGA 2023 fossero proprio quelli predetti da Metacritic?

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
The Game Awards 2023: ecco chi vincerebbe secondo Metacritic