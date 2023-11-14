The Game Awards 2023: ecco chi vincerebbe secondo Metacritic

Metacritic, il noto portale che aggrega le recensioni delle testate più autorevoli nel mondo, ha lanciato una simpatica iniziativa, ovvero ha svelato quali giochi vincerebbero ai The Game Awards 2023 del 7 dicembre usando le medie dei voti internazionali.

Un metodo sicuramente freddo non ottimale per stabilire i vincitori, specialmente quando si tratta di valutare categorie specifiche, come migliore narrazione, art direction e multiplayer, ma in ogni interessante. Come possiamo vedere nell'elenco qui sotto, inevitabilmente usando solo i metascore Baldur's Gate 3 vincerebbe non solo il Game of the Year ma a tavolino anche in tutte le categorie in cui è nominato, visto che il gioco con la media più alta del 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom riuscirebbe ad aggiudicarsi solo due premi, quello per la migliore direzione artistica e come Best Action / Adventure Game. Alan Wake 2, che insieme al GDR di Larian Studios è il gioco con più nomination, se ne tornerebbe a casa a mani vuote.