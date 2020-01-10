The Witcher, serie Netflix investita dalle proteste per la chiusura di Chiamatemi Anna

L'annuncio (più che altro il reminder) di Netflix USA che la serie The Witcher è stata rinnovata per una seconda stagione ha scatenato le proteste dei fan della serie Chiamatemi Anna (Ann with an E), cancellata dalla piattaforma dopo la terza stagione, quest'ultima appena rilasciata.



Di fatto l'oggetto della polemica non è tanto il rinnovo di The Witcher, quanto la leggerezza con cui Netflix sembra cancellare alcune serie molto amate dal pubblico, senza alcun preavviso. Nel caso di Chiamatemi Anna la terza stagione offre comunque una conclusione degna alle storie dei vari personaggi, mentre in altri casi le cancellazioni sono state più brutali (prendete il caso The OA).



Comunque sia, come fatto notare da alcuni degli utenti che protestano in risposta al reminder di Netflix per la seconda stagione di The Witcher: "Perché dovremmo lasciarci coinvolgere da una delle vostre serie visto che non trattate i vostri abbonati e fan con il giusto rispetto e non li state ad ascoltare?" Il problema in questi casi è sempre quello di non conoscere quali siano i numeri effettivi di alcune delle serie cancellate, probabilmente inferiori a ciò che i fan più dedicati percepiscono.

That's great news, but Anne with an E is more popular than the Witcher and yet it hasn't been renewed yet... So why should we get invested in one of your shows if you don't treat your subscribers and fans with respect and don't listen to them? #renewannewithane — Jade - #renewannewithane (@marajademaster) January 10, 2020

WE WANTANNE WITH AN E SEASONFOURAND FIVE



(at least, it deserves more than that)#AnneWithAnE #RenewAnneWithAnE — 𝕄𝕖𝕝 | #ℝ𝕖𝕟𝕖𝕨𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕖𝕎𝕚𝕥𝕙𝔸𝕟𝔼 (@GingerSpirits) January 10, 2020

REMINDER: You still need to RENEW Anne With An E pic.twitter.com/Oaj6spgs9X — Sarah | Watch Anne With An E on Netflix now! (@JacksJustRight) January 10, 2020

hmmmmmmmmm

renew another show too perhaps??? pic.twitter.com/9jzBTXFg4j — charlotte | kindred.aedits (@AeditsKindred) January 10, 2020

What about Anne with ane E? Would love to have a season 4! We want to see more of Anne & Gilbert, and the other beautiful characters! Please ? #renewannewithane pic.twitter.com/u41H7sstAI — Jane E (@JaneAnne_E) January 10, 2020

I will check it out bc henry cavill is cute, but.... you should reconsider renewing Anne with an E... just a suggestion, i'm not telling you what to do !#renewannewithane pic.twitter.com/NHSYvHIKuY — neena | AWAE spoilers (@abelunsolved) January 10, 2020

RENEW ANNE WITH AN E YOU COWARDS — Lena | save awae (@urblythe_) January 10, 2020