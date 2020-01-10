The Witcher, serie Netflix investita dalle proteste per la chiusura di Chiamatemi Anna 0

L'annuncio del rinnovo per una stagione della serie Netflix di The Witcher ha scatenato i fan della serie ormai chiusa Chiamatemi Anna, che già stavano protestando.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   10/01/2020

L'annuncio (più che altro il reminder) di Netflix USA che la serie The Witcher è stata rinnovata per una seconda stagione ha scatenato le proteste dei fan della serie Chiamatemi Anna (Ann with an E), cancellata dalla piattaforma dopo la terza stagione, quest'ultima appena rilasciata.

Di fatto l'oggetto della polemica non è tanto il rinnovo di The Witcher, quanto la leggerezza con cui Netflix sembra cancellare alcune serie molto amate dal pubblico, senza alcun preavviso. Nel caso di Chiamatemi Anna la terza stagione offre comunque una conclusione degna alle storie dei vari personaggi, mentre in altri casi le cancellazioni sono state più brutali (prendete il caso The OA).

Comunque sia, come fatto notare da alcuni degli utenti che protestano in risposta al reminder di Netflix per la seconda stagione di The Witcher: "Perché dovremmo lasciarci coinvolgere da una delle vostre serie visto che non trattate i vostri abbonati e fan con il giusto rispetto e non li state ad ascoltare?" Il problema in questi casi è sempre quello di non conoscere quali siano i numeri effettivi di alcune delle serie cancellate, probabilmente inferiori a ciò che i fan più dedicati percepiscono.

Anne With An E Terza Stagione 1

Multiplayer Login

Connettiti con Facebook

Connettiti con Google

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Re-invia email attivazione

Multiplayer.it

Abbiamo aggiornato la normativa sulla privacy. Devi accettarla per andare avanti.

Segnalazione Errore

The Witcher, serie Netflix investita dalle proteste per la chiusura di Chiamatemi Anna