Tomodachi Life: Una vita da sogno ancora sul podio delle classifiche inglesi, sopra a Pokémon Pokopia

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana mostrano l'amore di una grossa fetta di pubblico per i titoli cozy, visto che ne troviamo ben due sul podio: in seconda posizione c'è Tomodachi Life: Una vita da sogno per Nintendo Switch, seguito da Pokémon Pokopia per Nintendo Switch 2. La prima posizione è occupata invece dal solito EA Sports FC 26.
Per il resto non c'è moltissimo da segnalare. Per quanto riguarda le prime venti posizioni, non ci sono nuovi ingressi. Pragmata è passato dalla decima alla ventottesima posizione, segno di un certo declino nelle vendite dopo il rush di lancio che lo ha portato sopra quota 2 milion di copie. Anche Saros è sceso molto, passando dalla terza alla sedicesima posizione.
La classifica
Ma ora bando alle ciance e vendiamo le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana.
|Pos.
|Precedente
|Gioco
|Piattaforme
|1
|4
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 36%, Switch 27%, PS4 14%, Xbox 12%
|2
|1
|Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|-
|3
|5
|Pokémon Pokopia
|-
|4
|2
|Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|PS5 74%, PC 22%, Switch 2 4%, Xbox 0%
|5
|8
|Mario Kart World
|-
|6
|9
|Tekken 8
|-
|7
|6
|Resident Evil Requiem
|PS5 63%, PC 23%, Switch 2 9%, Xbox 6%
|8
|13
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 58%, Switch 2 42%
|9
|12
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|-
|10
|11
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|-
|11
|17
|Minecraft
|-
|12
|16
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch 71%, Switch 2 29%
|13
|19
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Switch 62%, Switch 2 38%
|14
|15
|Crimson Desert
|-
|15
|20
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|-
|16
|3
|Saros
|-
|17
|18
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|-
|18
|30
|Elden Ring
|-
|19
|29
|F1 25
|-
|20
|14
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|-
|21
|23
|Resident Evil 3
|-
|22
|22
|Grand Theft Auto V
|-
|23
|25
|Split Fiction
|-
|24
|24
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 68%, Switch 2 32%
|25
|27
|Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
|Switch 100%, PS4 0%
|26
|21
|Resident Evil 4
|-
|27
|31
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|-
|28
|10
|Pragmata
|PS5 48%, Xbox 33%, Switch 2 19%, PC 0%
|29
|-
|The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature
|-
|30
|28
|Resident Evil 2
|-
|31
|38
|Mafia Trilogy
|-
|32
|32
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|-
|33
|7
|Invincible Vs
|-
|34
|33
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 2 63%, Switch 37%
|35
|39
|Super Mario Odyssey
|-
|36
|26
|WWE 2K26
|-
|37
|-
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 53%, Switch 47%
|38
|35
|Starfield
|-
|39
|-
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|-
|40
|-
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 68%, Switch 31%, PS4 1%, Xbox 0%
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