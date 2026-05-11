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Tomodachi Life: Una vita da sogno ancora sul podio delle classifiche inglesi, sopra a Pokémon Pokopia

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana vedono Tomodachi Life: Una vita da sogno ancora sul podio, seguito da Pokémon Pokopia.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   11/05/2026
Due personaggi di Tomodachi Life: Una vita da sogno

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana mostrano l'amore di una grossa fetta di pubblico per i titoli cozy, visto che ne troviamo ben due sul podio: in seconda posizione c'è Tomodachi Life: Una vita da sogno per Nintendo Switch, seguito da Pokémon Pokopia per Nintendo Switch 2. La prima posizione è occupata invece dal solito EA Sports FC 26.

Per il resto non c'è moltissimo da segnalare. Per quanto riguarda le prime venti posizioni, non ci sono nuovi ingressi. Pragmata è passato dalla decima alla ventottesima posizione, segno di un certo declino nelle vendite dopo il rush di lancio che lo ha portato sopra quota 2 milion di copie. Anche Saros è sceso molto, passando dalla terza alla sedicesima posizione.

La classifica

Ma ora bando alle ciance e vendiamo le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana.

I cozy games vanno forte
I cozy games vanno forte

Pos. Precedente Gioco Piattaforme
1 4 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 36%, Switch 27%, PS4 14%, Xbox 12%
2 1 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream -
3 5 Pokémon Pokopia -
4 2 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition PS5 74%, PC 22%, Switch 2 4%, Xbox 0%
5 8 Mario Kart World -
6 9 Tekken 8 -
7 6 Resident Evil Requiem PS5 63%, PC 23%, Switch 2 9%, Xbox 6%
8 13 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 58%, Switch 2 42%
9 12 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 -
10 11 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon -
11 17 Minecraft -
12 16 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 71%, Switch 2 29%
13 19 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 62%, Switch 2 38%
14 15 Crimson Desert -
15 20 Donkey Kong Bananza -
16 3 Saros -
17 18 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -
18 30 Elden Ring -
19 29 F1 25 -
20 14 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 -
21 23 Resident Evil 3 -
22 22 Grand Theft Auto V -
23 25 Split Fiction -
24 24 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 68%, Switch 2 32%
25 27 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch 100%, PS4 0%
26 21 Resident Evil 4 -
27 31 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition -
28 10 Pragmata PS5 48%, Xbox 33%, Switch 2 19%, PC 0%
29 - The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature -
30 28 Resident Evil 2 -
31 38 Mafia Trilogy -
32 32 Nintendo Switch Sports -
33 7 Invincible Vs -
34 33 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 63%, Switch 37%
35 39 Super Mario Odyssey -
36 26 WWE 2K26 -
37 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 53%, Switch 47%
38 35 Starfield -
39 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -
40 - Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 68%, Switch 31%, PS4 1%, Xbox 0%

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Tomodachi Life: Una vita da sogno ancora sul podio delle classifiche inglesi, sopra a Pokémon Pokopia