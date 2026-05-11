Tomodachi Life: Una vita da sogno ancora sul podio delle classifiche inglesi, sopra a Pokémon Pokopia

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana mostrano l'amore di una grossa fetta di pubblico per i titoli cozy, visto che ne troviamo ben due sul podio: in seconda posizione c'è Tomodachi Life: Una vita da sogno per Nintendo Switch, seguito da Pokémon Pokopia per Nintendo Switch 2. La prima posizione è occupata invece dal solito EA Sports FC 26.

Per il resto non c'è moltissimo da segnalare. Per quanto riguarda le prime venti posizioni, non ci sono nuovi ingressi. Pragmata è passato dalla decima alla ventottesima posizione, segno di un certo declino nelle vendite dopo il rush di lancio che lo ha portato sopra quota 2 milion di copie. Anche Saros è sceso molto, passando dalla terza alla sedicesima posizione.