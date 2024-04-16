0

TopSpin 2K25 svela la colonna sonora: vediamo l'elenco dei brani disponibili

2K ha svelato la colonna sonora del suo gioco di tennis, TopSpin 2K25. Vediamo l'elenco dei brani che saranno disponibili all'interno del simulatore sportivo.

TopSpin 2K25 svela la colonna sonora: vediamo l'elenco dei brani disponibili
NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   16/04/2024

2K ha svelato la colonna sonora del suo venturo gioco di tennis per PC e console: TopSpin 2K25. In totale ci saranno 18 brani:

  • "Heartbreak Feels So Good" (Dillon Francis Remix) - Fall Out Boy;
  • "All Eyes on Me" (Chad Hugo Remix) - Phoenix ft. BENEE & Pusha T;
  • "Windows" - BT & April Bender;
  • "One More Time" - Armin van Buuren ft. Maia Wright;
  • "Stay With Me" - Calvin Harris ft. Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell;
  • "Massive" - Drake;
  • "Atmosphere" - FISHER x Kita Alexander;
  • "Put Me Together" - Youngr;
  • "Numb (Elderbrook VIP)" - Elderbrook;
  • "Moth To A Flame" - Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd;
  • "Escape" - Kx5 (DeadMau5 & Kaskade) ft. Hayla;
  • "This Feeling" - Eden Prince & Alex Mills;
  • "Echo" - RSCL, Repiet & Julia Kleijn;
  • "Don't Forget My Love" - Diplo & Miguel;
  • "Bloodstream" - Ferry Corsten & Ruben de Ronde;
  • "On The Beach (Kryder Remix)" - York;
  • "Feel It (AVIRA Remix)" - Cosmic Gate;
  • "Lost" - Hans Glader ft. Kaylan Arnold.

Le ultime novità su TopSpin 2K25

La colonna sonora ufficiale del gioco
La colonna sonora ufficiale del gioco

Tra le ultime novità svelate dagli sviluppatori (Hangar 13), vi è l'annuncio che TopSpin 2K25 non avrà il Doppio online al lancio.

Sin dal primo giorno, però, il simulatore garantisce i 60 FPS durante il gameplay.

Infine, vi lasciamo a tutti i dettagli sulle modalità di gioco, presentate con trailer.

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
TopSpin 2K25 svela la colonna sonora: vediamo l'elenco dei brani disponibili