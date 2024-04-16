TopSpin 2K25 svela la colonna sonora: vediamo l'elenco dei brani disponibili

2K ha svelato la colonna sonora del suo venturo gioco di tennis per PC e console: TopSpin 2K25. In totale ci saranno 18 brani:
- "Heartbreak Feels So Good" (Dillon Francis Remix) - Fall Out Boy;
- "All Eyes on Me" (Chad Hugo Remix) - Phoenix ft. BENEE & Pusha T;
- "Windows" - BT & April Bender;
- "One More Time" - Armin van Buuren ft. Maia Wright;
- "Stay With Me" - Calvin Harris ft. Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell;
- "Massive" - Drake;
- "Atmosphere" - FISHER x Kita Alexander;
- "Put Me Together" - Youngr;
- "Numb (Elderbrook VIP)" - Elderbrook;
- "Moth To A Flame" - Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd;
- "Escape" - Kx5 (DeadMau5 & Kaskade) ft. Hayla;
- "This Feeling" - Eden Prince & Alex Mills;
- "Echo" - RSCL, Repiet & Julia Kleijn;
- "Don't Forget My Love" - Diplo & Miguel;
- "Bloodstream" - Ferry Corsten & Ruben de Ronde;
- "On The Beach (Kryder Remix)" - York;
- "Feel It (AVIRA Remix)" - Cosmic Gate;
- "Lost" - Hans Glader ft. Kaylan Arnold.
Le ultime novità su TopSpin 2K25
Tra le ultime novità svelate dagli sviluppatori (Hangar 13), vi è l'annuncio che TopSpin 2K25 non avrà il Doppio online al lancio.
Sin dal primo giorno, però, il simulatore garantisce i 60 FPS durante il gameplay.
Infine, vi lasciamo a tutti i dettagli sulle modalità di gioco, presentate con trailer.