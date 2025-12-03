I vincitori dei PlayStation Partner Awards 2025 sono stati annnunciati da Sony

Il Partner Award viene assegnato anch'esso ai giochi sviluppati in Asia che si sono distinti per le vendite a livello internazionale, ma che sono stati altresì protagonisti di "attività particolarmmente rilevanti". I vincitori sono:

Il Grand Award viene assegnato ai giochi sviluppati in Asia che hanno totalizzato le vendite più alte a livello internazionale fra ottobre 2024 e settembre 2025. I vincitori di questa edizione sono:

C'è anche Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Non sorprende ritrovare fra i giochi premiati Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, che ha totalizzato 5,4 milioni di copie vendute, mentre fra le altre categorie sono presenti anche diverse sorprese, come ad esempio la produzione occidentale Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Accessibility Award



Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (SEGA)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

PlayStation Indies Award



ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist (Binary Haze Interactive)

Nine Sols (Red Candle Games)

Urban Myth Dissolution Center (Hakaba Bunko / Shueisha Games)

Users' Choice Award