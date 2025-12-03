I vincitori dei PlayStation Partner Awards 2025 sono stati annnunciati da Sony

Sony ha annunciato i vincitori dei PlayStation Partner Awards 2025 Japan Asia, l'evento organizzato dalla divisione asiatica che premia i titoli di maggior successo all'interno di questo mercato, ma anche quelli scelti dal pubblico.
Il Grand Award viene assegnato ai giochi sviluppati in Asia che hanno totalizzato le vendite più alte a livello internazionale fra ottobre 2024 e settembre 2025. I vincitori di questa edizione sono:
- eFootball (Konami)
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (Bandai Namco)
- Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)
- Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
- Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)
Il Partner Award viene assegnato anch'esso ai giochi sviluppati in Asia che si sono distinti per le vendite a livello internazionale, ma che sono stati altresì protagonisti di "attività particolarmmente rilevanti". I vincitori sono:
- Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Konami)
- Path of Exile 2 (Grinding Gear Games)
- Silent Hill f (Konami)
- Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
C'è anche Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Non sorprende ritrovare fra i giochi premiati Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, che ha totalizzato 5,4 milioni di copie vendute, mentre fra le altre categorie sono presenti anche diverse sorprese, come ad esempio la produzione occidentale Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
Accessibility Award
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (SEGA)
- Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
PlayStation Indies Award
- ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist (Binary Haze Interactive)
- Nine Sols (Red Candle Games)
- Urban Myth Dissolution Center (Hakaba Bunko / Shueisha Games)
Users' Choice Award
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins (Omega Force / Koei Tecmo)
- Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
- Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment / Konami)
- Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)