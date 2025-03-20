0

Ecco i vincitori degli IGF Awards e dei GDC Awards: scoprite il meglio dell'industria videoludica

Vediamo quali sono i vincitori degli IGF Awards e dei GDC Awards: si tratta di un modo facile per scoprire i migliori giochi dell'industria videoludica degli ultimi tempi.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   20/03/2025
Astro Bot in versione Kratos

Sono stati svelati tutti i vincitori degli IGF Awards dell'Independent Games Festival e i vincitori dei Game Developers Choice Awards della GDC.

Le svariate categorie permettono di vedere quali sono i videogiochi più apprezzati da critica e pubblico negli ultimi tempi, oltre a scoprire qualche nome indie un po' meno noto ma assolutamente interessante.

Tutti i vincitori delle due premiazioni

Ecco i vincitori della ventisettesima edizione degli IGF Awards:

  • Excellence in Visual Art ($2,000) - Hauntii (Moonloop Games / Firestoke)
  • Excellence in Audio ($2,000) - Despelote (Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena / Panic)
  • Excellence in Design ($2,000) - Tactical Breach Wizards (Suspicious Developments)
  • Excellence in Narrative ($2,000) - Caves of Qud (Freehold Games / Kitfox Games)
  • Nuovo Award ($2,000) - Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken "coda" Snyder)
  • Best Student Game ($2,000) - Slot Waste (Vinny Roca)
  • Audience Award ($2,000) - The WereCleaner (The WereCleaner Team / USC Games)
  • alt.ctrl.GDC Award ($2,000) - ChromaCorp (Art Center)
  • Seumas McNally Grand Prize ($10,000) - Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken "coda" Snyder)
Despelote è un gioco di calcio per chi non ama i giochi di calcio
Despelote è un gioco di calcio per chi non ama i giochi di calcio

Vediamo invece ora i vincitori della venticinquesima edizione dei Game Developers Choice Awards:

  • Best Debut - Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
  • Best Visual Art - Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Best Audio - Astro Bot (PlayStation Studios Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Best Narrative - Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)
  • Social Impact Award - Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)
  • Innovation Award - Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
  • Best Technology - Astro Bot (PlayStation Studios Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Best Design - Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
  • Audience Award - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Game of the Year - Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
  • Pioneer Award - Lucas Pope (Return of the Obra Dinn)
  • Lifetime Achievement Award - Sam Lake (Remedy Entertainment)

Notiamo anche che tra i vicitori è presente Despelote, di cui vi abbiamo recentemente proposto il nostro provato. Uno dei nomi più citati è però Balatro, ai GDC, per motivi che oramai sono fin troppo ovvi. Che ne pensate di queste premiazioni?

#Sviluppatori
