Ecco i vincitori degli IGF Awards e dei GDC Awards: scoprite il meglio dell'industria videoludica

Sono stati svelati tutti i vincitori degli IGF Awards dell'Independent Games Festival e i vincitori dei Game Developers Choice Awards della GDC.
Le svariate categorie permettono di vedere quali sono i videogiochi più apprezzati da critica e pubblico negli ultimi tempi, oltre a scoprire qualche nome indie un po' meno noto ma assolutamente interessante.
Tutti i vincitori delle due premiazioni
Ecco i vincitori della ventisettesima edizione degli IGF Awards:
- Excellence in Visual Art ($2,000) - Hauntii (Moonloop Games / Firestoke)
- Excellence in Audio ($2,000) - Despelote (Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena / Panic)
- Excellence in Design ($2,000) - Tactical Breach Wizards (Suspicious Developments)
- Excellence in Narrative ($2,000) - Caves of Qud (Freehold Games / Kitfox Games)
- Nuovo Award ($2,000) - Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken "coda" Snyder)
- Best Student Game ($2,000) - Slot Waste (Vinny Roca)
- Audience Award ($2,000) - The WereCleaner (The WereCleaner Team / USC Games)
- alt.ctrl.GDC Award ($2,000) - ChromaCorp (Art Center)
- Seumas McNally Grand Prize ($10,000) - Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken "coda" Snyder)
Vediamo invece ora i vincitori della venticinquesima edizione dei Game Developers Choice Awards:
- Best Debut - Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
- Best Visual Art - Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Best Audio - Astro Bot (PlayStation Studios Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Best Narrative - Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)
- Social Impact Award - Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)
- Innovation Award - Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
- Best Technology - Astro Bot (PlayStation Studios Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Best Design - Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
- Audience Award - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Game of the Year - Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
- Pioneer Award - Lucas Pope (Return of the Obra Dinn)
- Lifetime Achievement Award - Sam Lake (Remedy Entertainment)
Notiamo anche che tra i vicitori è presente Despelote, di cui vi abbiamo recentemente proposto il nostro provato. Uno dei nomi più citati è però Balatro, ai GDC, per motivi che oramai sono fin troppo ovvi. Che ne pensate di queste premiazioni?