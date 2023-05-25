Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è di nuovo il più venduto in Giappone, già al 50% di Breath of the Wild

Sono state svelate le classifiche di vendita del mercato giapponese in termini di software e hardware videoludici, svelando senza troppa sorpresa che per la seconda settimana l'esclusiva Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è il gioco più venduto. In realtà, tutti i giochi della Top 10 sono Switch. Vediamo precisamente la classifica della settimana (tra parentesi le vendite totali):

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) - 247,689 (1,367,191) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 8,264 (5,301,742) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) - 7,520 (2,189,691) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlatto/ Pokemon Violetto (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) - 5,573 (5,034,295) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 5,507 (3,141,460) [NSW] Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) - 5,360 (432,149) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 4,709 (5,195,387) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) - 4,658 (4,019,351) [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) - 4,515 (1,081,447) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) - 3,422 (1,081,447)

Come sempre ricordiamo che parliamo della classifica dei giochi fisici. La mancanza delle vendite digitali ci impedisce di avere un'idea completa del mercato software giapponese, ma possiamo per certo affermare che The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è un successo anche in terra nipponica visto che in un paio di settimane è stato in grado di ottere il 50% delle vendite di Breath of the Wild.

Parlando invece della classifica hardware del mercato giapponese, ecco le console più vendute nell'ultima settimana:

Switch OLED Model - 69,341 (4,574,041) PlayStation 5 - 32,553 (3,053,149) Switch - 11,446 (19,321,976) Switch Lite - 5,858 (5,303,712) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 4,602 (496,421) PlayStation 4 - 880 (7,870,704) Xbox Series X - 146 (185,922) Xbox Series S - 116 (252,436) New 2DS LL (incluso 2DS) - 25 (1,191,629)

Continua il successo di Switch OLED, certamente anche grazie a Tears of the Kingdom. Anche PS5 si può considerare soddisfatta, dopo aver superato la scorsa settimana i 3 milioni di pezzi venduti. Xbox Series, invece, ha passato una settimana poco entusiasmante rimanendo di diverse centinaia sotto la vetusta PS4.

Anche nel Regno Unito Tears of the Kingdom continua a vendere bene.