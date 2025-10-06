I giochi più scaricati a settembre in Giappone su Nintendo Switch 1 e 2 vedono il dominio di Story of Seasons

Nintendo ha condiviso nuovi dati legati ai giochi più venduti su eShop in Giappone su Nintendo Switch 2 e Nintendo Switch, mostrando come i giochi di terze parti al momento stiano avendo parecchio successo.
Vediamo le due classifiche ufficiali per il mese di settembre 2025.
I giochi più scaricati su Nintendo Switch e Switch 2 a settembre 2025 in Giappone
Iniziamo con la classifica di Nintendo Switch 2:
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
- Mario Kart World
- Hades 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
- EA Sports FC 26
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
Come potete vedere, il gioco più venduto è Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, che durante il mese ha superato anche l'atteso Hollow Knight: Silksong. Visto che il metroidvania è arrivato il 4 di settembre e Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar il 27 agosto, si tratta di uno scontro abbastanza alla pari, senza dimenticare che il farming simulator è disponibile anche in formato fisico.
La Top 20 di Nintendo Switch invece è la seguente:
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
- Everybody's Golf Hot Shots
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Deluxe Edition
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Minecraft
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
- Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
- The Exit 8
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
- Wobbly Life
- Super Robot Wars Y
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Bundle
- Persona 5 Royal
- Super Robot Wars Y Ultimate Edition
Di nuovo, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar domina la classifica, confermando in modo definitivo che è molto apprezzato in Giappone. Ricordiamo poi che Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma riceverà un DLC gratuito a tema Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar.