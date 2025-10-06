12

I giochi più scaricati a settembre in Giappone su Nintendo Switch 1 e 2 vedono il dominio di Story of Seasons

Story of Seasons è un successo enorme in Giappone, come dimostrano le classifiche ufficiali dei videogiochi che sono stati scaricati di più su eShop per le console di Nintendo.

NOTIZIA di Marie Armondi   —   06/10/2025
Nintendo Switch 2 nella base di ricarica

Nintendo ha condiviso nuovi dati legati ai giochi più venduti su eShop in Giappone su Nintendo Switch 2 e Nintendo Switch, mostrando come i giochi di terze parti al momento stiano avendo parecchio successo.

Vediamo le due classifiche ufficiali per il mese di settembre 2025.

I giochi più scaricati su Nintendo Switch e Switch 2 a settembre 2025 in Giappone

Iniziamo con la classifica di Nintendo Switch 2:

  1. Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  2. Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  3. Donkey Kong Bananza
  4. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
  5. Mario Kart World
  6. Hades 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  7. Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  8. Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
  9. EA Sports FC 26
  10. Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Come potete vedere, il gioco più venduto è Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, che durante il mese ha superato anche l'atteso Hollow Knight: Silksong. Visto che il metroidvania è arrivato il 4 di settembre e Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar il 27 agosto, si tratta di uno scontro abbastanza alla pari, senza dimenticare che il farming simulator è disponibile anche in formato fisico.

Final Fantasy Tactics supera Hades 2 nella classifica eShop per Nintendo Switch 2 Final Fantasy Tactics supera Hades 2 nella classifica eShop per Nintendo Switch 2

La Top 20 di Nintendo Switch invece è la seguente:

  1. Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
  2. Everybody's Golf Hot Shots
  3. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Deluxe Edition
  4. Hollow Knight: Silksong
  5. Minecraft
  6. Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  8. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
  9. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
  10. The Exit 8
  11. Metroid Prime Remastered
  12. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
  13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  14. Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
  15. Wobbly Life
  16. Super Robot Wars Y
  17. Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake
  18. Final Fantasy 1-6 Bundle
  19. Persona 5 Royal
  20. Super Robot Wars Y Ultimate Edition

Di nuovo, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar domina la classifica, confermando in modo definitivo che è molto apprezzato in Giappone. Ricordiamo poi che Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma riceverà un DLC gratuito a tema Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar.

#Classifica #Nintendo
