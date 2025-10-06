I giochi più scaricati a settembre in Giappone su Nintendo Switch 1 e 2 vedono il dominio di Story of Seasons

Nintendo ha condiviso nuovi dati legati ai giochi più venduti su eShop in Giappone su Nintendo Switch 2 e Nintendo Switch , mostrando come i giochi di terze parti al momento stiano avendo parecchio successo.

I giochi più scaricati su Nintendo Switch e Switch 2 a settembre 2025 in Giappone

Iniziamo con la classifica di Nintendo Switch 2:

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Donkey Kong Bananza Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Mario Kart World Hades 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion EA Sports FC 26 Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Come potete vedere, il gioco più venduto è Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, che durante il mese ha superato anche l'atteso Hollow Knight: Silksong. Visto che il metroidvania è arrivato il 4 di settembre e Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar il 27 agosto, si tratta di uno scontro abbastanza alla pari, senza dimenticare che il farming simulator è disponibile anche in formato fisico.

La Top 20 di Nintendo Switch invece è la seguente:

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Everybody's Golf Hot Shots Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Deluxe Edition Hollow Knight: Silksong Minecraft Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Animal Crossing: New Horizons Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 The Exit 8 Metroid Prime Remastered Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Wobbly Life Super Robot Wars Y Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake Final Fantasy 1-6 Bundle Persona 5 Royal Super Robot Wars Y Ultimate Edition

Di nuovo, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar domina la classifica, confermando in modo definitivo che è molto apprezzato in Giappone. Ricordiamo poi che Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma riceverà un DLC gratuito a tema Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar.