Annie Awards 2022, i vincitori: Arcane domina, nove premi per la serie Netflix

Sono stati annunciati i vincitori degli Annie Awards 2022, i premi assegnati alle migliori produzioni animate, e la serie Netflix di Arcane ha dominato la scena portandosi a casa ben nove riconoscimenti.
Annie Awards 2022, i vincitori
- Best Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Best Indie Feature: Flee, Neon, Final Cut For Real
- Best Special Production: Namoo
- Best Short Subject: Bestia
- Best Sponsored: A Future Begins
- Best TV/Media - Preschool: Ada Twist, Scientist, Episode: Twelve Angry Birds
- Best TV/Media: Maya and the Three, Episode: The Sun and the Moon
- Best TV/Media - General Audience: Arcane, Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down
- Best Student Film: Night of the Living Dread
- Best FX - TV/Media: Arcane
- Best FX - Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Best Character Animation - TV/Media: Arcane
- Best Character Animation - Feature: Encanto
- Best Character Animation - Live Action: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Best Character Animation - Video Game: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Character Design - TV/Media: Arcane
- Best Character Design - Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Best Direction - TV/Media: Arcane
- Best Direction - Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Best Music - TV/Media: Maya and the Three
- Best Music - Feature: Encanto
- Best Production Design - TV/Media: Arcane
- Best Production Design - Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Best Storyboarding - TV/Media: Arcane
- Best Storyboarding - Feature: Encanto
- Best Voice Acting - TV/Media: Arcane
- Best Voice Acting - Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Best Writing - TV/Media: Arcane
- Best Writing - Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Best Editorial - TV/Media: What If...?
- Best Editorial - Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Nella recensione di Arcane abbiamo sottolineato le tante qualità dello show prodotto da Netflix, che si è immediatamente guadagnato il favore tanto del pubblico quanto della critica.
A proposito di Netflix, la piattaforma streaming è la vera vincitrice di questa edizione degli Annie Awards, visto che su trentuno premi ne ha portati a casa ben venti, inclusi i numerosi riconoscimenti al lungometraggio I Mitchell contro le macchine, prodotto da Sony.
Sul fronte dei videogame è importante notare la vittoria di Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (recensione), premiato per la qualità delle sue animazioni.