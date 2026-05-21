Capcom ha aggiornato i dati di vendita di tutti i suoi titoli Premium

Capcom ha fornito i dati aggiornati sulle vendite dei suoi titoli premium, dopo aver diffuso quelli di massima sulle sue serie in occasione del suo ultimo resoconto finanziario. La compagnia può essere più che soddisfatta dei risultati che sta ottenendo, visto che le vendite dei suoi nuovi titoli sono ottime e quelle dei giochi di catalogo continuano a essere consistenti.
I dati complessivi
Vediamo ora i dati complessivi delle vendite dei giochi Premium di Capcom:
|Pos.
|Data di uscita
|Titolo
|Piattaforme
|Milioni di unità
|1
|Gen 2018
|Monster Hunter: World
*Le vendite includono Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition: 29,60 milioni di unità
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|22,10
|2
|Mar 2021
|Monster Hunter Rise
|NSW, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, PC, DL
|18,60
|3
|Gen 2019
|Resident Evil 2
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL
|18,30
|4
|Gen 2017
|Resident Evil 7 biohazard
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, NSW2, PC, DL
|17,40
|5
|Set 2019
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|16,00
|6
|Mag 2021
|Resident Evil Village
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, NSW2, PC, DL
|14,90
|7
|Mar 2023
|Resident Evil 4
|PS4, PS5, XSX, PC, DL
|13,60
|8
|Apr 2020
|Resident Evil 3
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL
|13,30
|9
|Feb 2025
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|PS5, XSX, PC, DL
|11,40
|10
|Giu 2022
|Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
|NSW, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, PC, DL
|11,30
|11
|Mar 2019
|Devil May Cry 5
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|11,20
|12
|Ott 2012
|Resident Evil 6
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|10,70
|13
|Mar 2009
|Resident Evil 5
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|10,50
|14
|Feb 2016
|Street Fighter V
|PS4, PC, DL
|7,90
|15
|Feb 2026
|Resident Evil Requiem
|PS5, XSX, NWS2, PC, DL
|6,90
|16
|Giu 2023
|Street Fighter 6
|PS4, PS5, XSX, NSW2, PC, DL
|6,70
|17
|Giu 1992
|Street Fighter II
|SNES
|6,30
|18
|Nov 2014
|Resident Evil
|PS3, DL
|5,50
|19
|Gen 2016
|Resident Evil 0: HD Remaster
|PS3, PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|5,40
|20
|Mar 2017
|Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
|3DS, NSW, DL
|5,30
|21
|Gen 1998
|Resident Evil 2
|PS
|4,96
|22
|Dic 2010
|Monster Hunter Freedom 3
|PSP, DL
|4,90
|23
|Feb 2019
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, PC, DL
|4,80
|24
|Mar 2016
|Resident Evil 6
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|4,60
|25
|Nov 2015
|Monster Hunter Generations
|3DS, DL
|4,30
|26
|Apr 2013
|Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|4,30
|27
|Ott 2014
|Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
|3DS, DL
|4,20
|28
|Mar 2015
|Resident Evil Revelations 2
|PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, DL
|4,20
|29
|Mar 2024
|Dragon's Dogma 2
|PS5, XSX, DL
|4,20
|30
|Nov 2013
|Dead Rising 3
|Xbox One, DL
|4,10
|31
|Giu 2016
|Resident Evil 5
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|4,10
|32
|Set 2013
|Monster Hunter 4
|3DS, DL
|4,10
|33
|Lug 1993
|Street Fighter II Turbo
|SNES
|4,10
|34
|Mag 2018
|Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, PC, DL
|3,80
|35
|Mar 2008
|Monster Hunter Freedom Unite
|PSP, DL
|3,80
|36
|Giu 2015
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|3,80
|37
|Feb 2009
|Street Fighter IV
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|3,70
|38
|Ago 2016
|Resident Evil 4
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|3,60
|39
|Feb 2014
|Resident Evil 4: Ultimate HD Edition
|PC, DL
|3,60
|40
|Set 1999
|Resident Evil 3 Nemesis
|PS
|3,50
|41
|Gen 2013
|DmC Devil May Cry
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|3,30
|42
|Set 2010
|Dead Rising 2
|PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL
|3,20
|43
|Mar 2018
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|3,10
|44
|Dic 2017
|Okami HD
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL
|3,10
|45
|Gen 2008
|Devil May Cry 4
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|3,00
|46
|Mag 2013
|Resident Evil Revelations
|PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PC, DL
|3,00
|47
|Mar 2012
|Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|2,80
|48
|Mar 1996
|Resident Evil
|PS
|2,75
|49
|Ott 2017
|Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|2,60
|50
|Dic 2011
|Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate
|3DS, DL
|2,60
|51
|Set 2017
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|2,50
|52
|Lug 2021
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
|NSW, PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|2,50
|53
|Ago 2014
|Ultra Street Fighter IV
|PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL
|2,50
|54
|Feb 2007
|Monster Hunter Freedom 2
|PSP
|2,40
|55
|Feb 2010
|Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|2,40
|56
|Lug 1999
|Dino Crisis
|PS
|2,40
|57
|Mar 2017
|Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|2,30
|58
|Dic 2005
|Resident Evil 4
|PS2
|2,30
|59
|Ott 2018
|Mega Man 11
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL
|2,20
|60
|Mag 2010
|Lost Planet 2
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|2,20
|61
|Feb 2011
|Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds
|PS3, Xbox 360
|2,20
|62
|Ago 2001
|Devil May Cry
|PS2
|2,16
|63
|Mar 2002
|Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny
|PS2
|2,10
|64
|Gen 2001
|Onimusha: Warlords
|PS2
|2,02
|65
|Mag 2007
|Resident Evil 4 Wii edition
|Wii, DL
|2,00
|66
|Giu 1994
|Super Street Fighter II
|SNES
|2,00
|67
|Ago 2009
|Monster Hunter Tri
|Wii
|1,90
|68
|Apr 2010
|Super Street Fighter IV
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1,90
|69
|Mar 2012
|Street Fighter X Tekken
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1,90
|70
|Ago 2006
|Dead Rising
|Xbox 360, DL
|1,80
|71
|Nov 2013
|DuckTales: Remastered
|PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, DL
|1,80
|72
|Ago 2015
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1,80
|73
|Dic 2006
|Lost Planet Extreme Condition
|Xbox 360, DL
|1,80
|74
|Dic 2016
|Dead Rising 4
|Xbox One, PC, DL
|1,80
|75
|Nov 2020
|Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
|PS5, XSX, DL
|1,70
|76
|Gen 2003
|Devil May Cry 2
|PS2
|1,70
|77
|Lug 2018
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL
|1,70
|78
|Set 1993
|Street Fighter II' Special Champion Edition
|MD
|1,65
|79
|Giu 1986
|Ghosts'n Goblins
|NES
|1,64
|80
|Nov 2017
|Resident Evil Revelations Collection
|NSW, DL
|1,60
|81
|Set 2016
|Dead Rising
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1,60
|82
|Set 2014
|Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition
|PC, DL
|1,60
|83
|Giu 2013
|Remember Me
|PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL
|1,60
|84
|Gen 2005
|Resident Evil 4
|GC
|1,60
|85
|Feb 2004
|Onimusha 3: Demon Siege
|PS2
|1,52
|86
|Dic 1988
|Mega Man 2
|NES
|1,51
|87
|Feb 2014
|Strider
|DL (PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC)
|1,50
|88
|Mar 2015
|DmC Devil May Cry Definitive Edition
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1,50
|89
|Ago 2017
|Resident Evil Revelations
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1,50
|90
|Set 2016
|Dead Rising 2 Off The Record
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1,50
|91
|Ott 2010
|Dead Rising 2 Off The Record
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1,50
|92
|Dic 1990
|Final Fight
|SNES
|1,48
|93
|Dic 2003
|Resident Evil Outbreak
|PS2
|1,45
|94
|Mar 2001
|Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
|PS2, DC
|1,40
|95
|Lug 2009
|Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes
|DL (PS3, Xbox 360)
|1,40
|96
|Giu 2009
|Bionic Commando
|PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL
|1,40
|97
|Mar 2002
|Resident Evil
|GC
|1,35
|98
|Dic 2003
|Mega Man Battle Network 4
|GBA
|1,35
|99
|Mag 2012
|Dragon's Dogma
|PS3, Xbox 360
|1,30
|100
|Feb 2011
|Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition
|3DS, DL
|1,30
|101
|Apr 2019
|Dragon's Dogma DARK ARISEN
|NSW, DL
|1,30
|102
|Dic 2005
|Monster Hunter Freedom
|PSP, DL
|1,30
|103
|Mar 2012
|Resident Evil 4
|DL (PS3, Xbox 360)
|1,30
|104
|Nov 2007
|Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
|Wii
|1,30
|105
|Lug 2021
|The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
|PS4, NSW, DL
|1,30
|106
|Feb 2005
|Devil May Cry 3
|PS2
|1,30
|107
|Nov 2002
|Resident Evil 0
|GC
|1,25
|108
|Ott 2019
|Resident Evil 6
|DL (NSW)
|1,20
|109
|Giu 2011
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1,20
|110
|Set 2000
|Dino Crisis 2
|PS
|1,20
|111
|Nov 2011
|Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1,20
|112
|Lug 2018
|Megaman X Anniversary Collection 2
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL
|1,20
|113
|Mar 2012
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1,20
|114
|Nov 2024
|Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL
|1,20
|115
|Ago 1998
|Resident Evil Director's Cut Dual Shock
|PS
|1,20
|116
|Dic 1993
|Mega Man X
|SNES
|1,16
|117
|Feb 2000
|Resident Evil Code: Veronica
|DC
|1,14
|118
|Set 1986
|Commando
|NES
|1,14
|119
|Set 1997
|Resident Evil Director's Cut
|PS
|1,13
|120
|Ago 2017
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL
|1,10
|121
|Mag 2019
|Resident Evil 4
|DL (NSW)
|1,10
|122
|Ott 2016
|Monster Hunter Stories
|PS4, Xbox One, 3DS, NSW, PC, DL
|1,10
|123
|Ott 1991
|Super Ghouls'n Ghosts
|SNES
|1,09
|124
|Set 1990
|Mega Man 3
|NES
|1,08
|125
|Mag 1993
|Final Fight 2
|SNES
|1,03
|126
|Dic 1998
|Street Fighter Alpha 3
|PS
|1,00
|127
|Feb 2006
|Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
|PS2
|1,00
Per conoscere i dettagli della nostra policy editoriale, è disponibile la pagina etica.