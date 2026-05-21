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Capcom ha aggiornato i dati di vendita di tutti i suoi titoli Premium

Dopo l'aggiornamento di massima, è arrivato l'aggiornamento completo dei dati di vendita dei titoli premium di Capcom.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   21/05/2026
Grace in Resident Evil Requiem

Capcom ha fornito i dati aggiornati sulle vendite dei suoi titoli premium, dopo aver diffuso quelli di massima sulle sue serie in occasione del suo ultimo resoconto finanziario. La compagnia può essere più che soddisfatta dei risultati che sta ottenendo, visto che le vendite dei suoi nuovi titoli sono ottime e quelle dei giochi di catalogo continuano a essere consistenti.

I dati dei principali titoli premium

Ecco le vendite dei principali giochi di Capcom nell'ultimo periodo:

Resident Evil Requiem è stato un grande successo
Resident Evil Requiem è stato un grande successo
  • Resident Evil Requiem (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC) ha venduto 6,9 milioni di unità (nuova uscita) (le vendite hanno poi superato i sette milioni)
  • Resident Evil 3 remake (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) ha venduto 13,3 milioni di unità (2,4 milioni di unità aggiuntive dal 31 dicembre 2025)
  • Resident Evil 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) ha venduto 18,3 milioni di unità (1,5 milioni di unità aggiuntive dal 31 dicembre 2025)
  • Resident Evil 4 remake (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, PC) ha venduto 13,6 milioni di unità (1,4 milioni di unità aggiuntive dal 31 dicembre 2025)
  • Resident Evil Village (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) ha venduto 14,9 milioni di unità (1,4 milioni di unità aggiuntive dal 31 dicembre 2025)
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) ha venduto 17,4 milioni di unità (un milione di unità aggiuntive dal 31 dicembre 2025)
  • Street Fighter 6 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, PC) ha venduto 6,7 milioni di unità (400.000 unità aggiuntive dal 31 dicembre 2025)
  • Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) ha venduto 11,3 milioni di unità (400.000 unità aggiuntive dal 31 dicembre 2025)
  • Monster Hunter Rise (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) ha venduto 18,6 milioni di unità (400.000 unità aggiuntive dal 31 dicembre 2025)
  • Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) ha venduto 11,4 milioni di unità (400.000 unità aggiuntive dal 31 dicembre 2025)
  • Devil May Cry 5 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) ha venduto 11,2 milioni di unità (200.000 unità aggiuntive dal 31 dicembre 2025)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (PS4, Xbox One, PC) ha venduto 16 milioni di unità (100.000 unità aggiuntive dal 31 dicembre 2025)
  • Dragon's Dogma II (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) ha venduto 4,2 milioni di unità (100.000 unità aggiuntive dal 31 dicembre 2025)
  • Monster Hunter: World (PS4, Xbox One, PC) ha venduto 22,1 milioni di unità (100.000 unità aggiuntive dal 31 dicembre 2025)
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) ha venduto 1,2 milioni di unità (100.000 unità aggiuntive dal 31 dicembre 2025)
  • Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) ha venduto 2,5 milioni di unità (100.000 unità aggiuntive dal 31 dicembre 2025)
  • Monster Hunter Stories (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, 3DS) ha venduto 1,1 milioni di unità (nuovo ingresso nella lista dei Titoli Platinum)

I dati complessivi

Vediamo ora i dati complessivi delle vendite dei giochi Premium di Capcom:

Pragmata è l'ultimo gioco lanciato da Capcom
Pragmata è l'ultimo gioco lanciato da Capcom

Pos. Data di uscita Titolo Piattaforme Milioni di unità
1 Gen 2018 Monster Hunter: World
*Le vendite includono Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition: 29,60 milioni di unità		 PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL 22,10
2 Mar 2021 Monster Hunter Rise NSW, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, PC, DL 18,60
3 Gen 2019 Resident Evil 2 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL 18,30
4 Gen 2017 Resident Evil 7 biohazard PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, NSW2, PC, DL 17,40
5 Set 2019 Monster Hunter World: Iceborne PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL 16,00
6 Mag 2021 Resident Evil Village PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, NSW2, PC, DL 14,90
7 Mar 2023 Resident Evil 4 PS4, PS5, XSX, PC, DL 13,60
8 Apr 2020 Resident Evil 3 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL 13,30
9 Feb 2025 Monster Hunter Wilds PS5, XSX, PC, DL 11,40
10 Giu 2022 Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak NSW, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, PC, DL 11,30
11 Mar 2019 Devil May Cry 5 PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL 11,20
12 Ott 2012 Resident Evil 6 PS3, Xbox 360, DL 10,70
13 Mar 2009 Resident Evil 5 PS3, Xbox 360, DL 10,50
14 Feb 2016 Street Fighter V PS4, PC, DL 7,90
15 Feb 2026 Resident Evil Requiem PS5, XSX, NWS2, PC, DL 6,90
16 Giu 2023 Street Fighter 6 PS4, PS5, XSX, NSW2, PC, DL 6,70
17 Giu 1992 Street Fighter II SNES 6,30
18 Nov 2014 Resident Evil PS3, DL 5,50
19 Gen 2016 Resident Evil 0: HD Remaster PS3, PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL 5,40
20 Mar 2017 Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate 3DS, NSW, DL 5,30
21 Gen 1998 Resident Evil 2 PS 4,96
22 Dic 2010 Monster Hunter Freedom 3 PSP, DL 4,90
23 Feb 2019 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy PS4, Xbox One, NSW, PC, DL 4,80
24 Mar 2016 Resident Evil 6 PS4, Xbox One, DL 4,60
25 Nov 2015 Monster Hunter Generations 3DS, DL 4,30
26 Apr 2013 Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen PS3, Xbox 360, DL 4,30
27 Ott 2014 Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate 3DS, DL 4,20
28 Mar 2015 Resident Evil Revelations 2 PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, DL 4,20
29 Mar 2024 Dragon's Dogma 2 PS5, XSX, DL 4,20
30 Nov 2013 Dead Rising 3 Xbox One, DL 4,10
31 Giu 2016 Resident Evil 5 PS4, Xbox One, DL 4,10
32 Set 2013 Monster Hunter 4 3DS, DL 4,10
33 Lug 1993 Street Fighter II Turbo SNES 4,10
34 Mag 2018 Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection PS4, Xbox One, NSW, PC, DL 3,80
35 Mar 2008 Monster Hunter Freedom Unite PSP, DL 3,80
36 Giu 2015 Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition PS4, Xbox One, DL 3,80
37 Feb 2009 Street Fighter IV PS3, Xbox 360, DL 3,70
38 Ago 2016 Resident Evil 4 PS4, Xbox One, DL 3,60
39 Feb 2014 Resident Evil 4: Ultimate HD Edition PC, DL 3,60
40 Set 1999 Resident Evil 3 Nemesis PS 3,50
41 Gen 2013 DmC Devil May Cry PS3, Xbox 360, DL 3,30
42 Set 2010 Dead Rising 2 PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL 3,20
43 Mar 2018 Devil May Cry HD Collection PS4, Xbox One, DL 3,10
44 Dic 2017 Okami HD PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL 3,10
45 Gen 2008 Devil May Cry 4 PS3, Xbox 360, DL 3,00
46 Mag 2013 Resident Evil Revelations PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PC, DL 3,00
47 Mar 2012 Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City PS3, Xbox 360, DL 2,80
48 Mar 1996 Resident Evil PS 2,75
49 Ott 2017 Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen PS4, Xbox One, DL 2,60
50 Dic 2011 Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate 3DS, DL 2,60
51 Set 2017 Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL 2,50
52 Lug 2021 Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin NSW, PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL 2,50
53 Ago 2014 Ultra Street Fighter IV PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL 2,50
54 Feb 2007 Monster Hunter Freedom 2 PSP 2,40
55 Feb 2010 Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition PS3, Xbox 360, DL 2,40
56 Lug 1999 Dino Crisis PS 2,40
57 Mar 2017 Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PS4, Xbox One, DL 2,30
58 Dic 2005 Resident Evil 4 PS2 2,30
59 Ott 2018 Mega Man 11 PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL 2,20
60 Mag 2010 Lost Planet 2 PS3, Xbox 360, DL 2,20
61 Feb 2011 Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds PS3, Xbox 360 2,20
62 Ago 2001 Devil May Cry PS2 2,16
63 Mar 2002 Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny PS2 2,10
64 Gen 2001 Onimusha: Warlords PS2 2,02
65 Mag 2007 Resident Evil 4 Wii edition Wii, DL 2,00
66 Giu 1994 Super Street Fighter II SNES 2,00
67 Ago 2009 Monster Hunter Tri Wii 1,90
68 Apr 2010 Super Street Fighter IV PS3, Xbox 360, DL 1,90
69 Mar 2012 Street Fighter X Tekken PS3, Xbox 360, DL 1,90
70 Ago 2006 Dead Rising Xbox 360, DL 1,80
71 Nov 2013 DuckTales: Remastered PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, DL 1,80
72 Ago 2015 Mega Man Legacy Collection PS4, Xbox One, DL 1,80
73 Dic 2006 Lost Planet Extreme Condition Xbox 360, DL 1,80
74 Dic 2016 Dead Rising 4 Xbox One, PC, DL 1,80
75 Nov 2020 Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PS5, XSX, DL 1,70
76 Gen 2003 Devil May Cry 2 PS2 1,70
77 Lug 2018 Mega Man X Legacy Collection PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL 1,70
78 Set 1993 Street Fighter II' Special Champion Edition MD 1,65
79 Giu 1986 Ghosts'n Goblins NES 1,64
80 Nov 2017 Resident Evil Revelations Collection NSW, DL 1,60
81 Set 2016 Dead Rising PS4, Xbox One, DL 1,60
82 Set 2014 Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition PC, DL 1,60
83 Giu 2013 Remember Me PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL 1,60
84 Gen 2005 Resident Evil 4 GC 1,60
85 Feb 2004 Onimusha 3: Demon Siege PS2 1,52
86 Dic 1988 Mega Man 2 NES 1,51
87 Feb 2014 Strider DL (PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC) 1,50
88 Mar 2015 DmC Devil May Cry Definitive Edition PS4, Xbox One, DL 1,50
89 Ago 2017 Resident Evil Revelations PS4, Xbox One, DL 1,50
90 Set 2016 Dead Rising 2 Off The Record PS4, Xbox One, DL 1,50
91 Ott 2010 Dead Rising 2 Off The Record PS3, Xbox 360, DL 1,50
92 Dic 1990 Final Fight SNES 1,48
93 Dic 2003 Resident Evil Outbreak PS2 1,45
94 Mar 2001 Resident Evil Code: Veronica X PS2, DC 1,40
95 Lug 2009 Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes DL (PS3, Xbox 360) 1,40
96 Giu 2009 Bionic Commando PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL 1,40
97 Mar 2002 Resident Evil GC 1,35
98 Dic 2003 Mega Man Battle Network 4 GBA 1,35
99 Mag 2012 Dragon's Dogma PS3, Xbox 360 1,30
100 Feb 2011 Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition 3DS, DL 1,30
101 Apr 2019 Dragon's Dogma DARK ARISEN NSW, DL 1,30
102 Dic 2005 Monster Hunter Freedom PSP, DL 1,30
103 Mar 2012 Resident Evil 4 DL (PS3, Xbox 360) 1,30
104 Nov 2007 Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles Wii 1,30
105 Lug 2021 The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles PS4, NSW, DL 1,30
106 Feb 2005 Devil May Cry 3 PS2 1,30
107 Nov 2002 Resident Evil 0 GC 1,25
108 Ott 2019 Resident Evil 6 DL (NSW) 1,20
109 Giu 2011 Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition PS3, Xbox 360, DL 1,20
110 Set 2000 Dino Crisis 2 PS 1,20
111 Nov 2011 Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PS3, Xbox 360, DL 1,20
112 Lug 2018 Megaman X Anniversary Collection 2 PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL 1,20
113 Mar 2012 Devil May Cry HD Collection PS3, Xbox 360, DL 1,20
114 Nov 2024 Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL 1,20
115 Ago 1998 Resident Evil Director's Cut Dual Shock PS 1,20
116 Dic 1993 Mega Man X SNES 1,16
117 Feb 2000 Resident Evil Code: Veronica DC 1,14
118 Set 1986 Commando NES 1,14
119 Set 1997 Resident Evil Director's Cut PS 1,13
120 Ago 2017 Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL 1,10
121 Mag 2019 Resident Evil 4 DL (NSW) 1,10
122 Ott 2016 Monster Hunter Stories PS4, Xbox One, 3DS, NSW, PC, DL 1,10
123 Ott 1991 Super Ghouls'n Ghosts SNES 1,09
124 Set 1990 Mega Man 3 NES 1,08
125 Mag 1993 Final Fight 2 SNES 1,03
126 Dic 1998 Street Fighter Alpha 3 PS 1,00
127 Feb 2006 Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition PS2 1,00

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Capcom ha aggiornato i dati di vendita di tutti i suoi titoli Premium