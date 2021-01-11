Cyberpunk 2077, il multiplayer: modalità e dettagli emergono da un leak

Modalità e dettagli riguardanti il comparto multiplayer di Cyberpunk 2077 sono emersi da un leak ritenuto plausibile, opera di alcuni dataminer: ecco cos'hanno trovato.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   11/01/2021
0

Il comparto multiplayer di Cyberpunk 2077 non è in arrivo a breve, come sappiamo, ma un leak ritenuto plausibile sembra aver rivelato alcune delle modalità incluse nel pacchetto e svariati dettagli.

Messo in pausa in attesa di sistemare il gioco, il multiplayer di Cyberpunk 2077 includerà, secondo questa fonte, due differenti stipulazioni: Heists e Deathmatch.

La modalità Heists sembrerebbe offrire un'esperienza vicina alle quest della campagna single player, come è possibile presumere da questa lista di funzioni estratta tramite datamining:

  • MP.Heist.DebugMessageNameChanged
  • MP.Heist.MessagePlayerReady
  • MP.Heist.SetPlayerCharacterClass (potrebbe implicare che il multiplayer sia focalizzato su di un sistema di selezione delle classi più ristretto)MP_PlayerReady
  • ++ %s joined the heist
  • - %s left the heist
  • Character.Cpo_Muppet_Solo
  • Character.Cpo_Muppet_Assassin
  • Character.Cpo_Muppet_Netrunner
  • Character.Cpo_Muppet_Techie
  • lobby
  • cpo_heist_started
  • Character.Cpo_Muppet_Default
  • Character.
  • Character.Cpo_Default_Player
  • Waiting for players
  • Waiting for additional players... %u
  • > Match starts in %u <
  • Respawn in %u seconds
  • > Match ends in %u <
  • GAME FINISHED
  • Waiting for players...
  • > Heist starts in %u <
  • Waiting for players to get ready...
  • Duplicate characters detected
  • Respawning player...
  • Waiting for other players to get ready...
  • PRESS D-Pad Down / 'X' WHEN READY
  • use the debug menu to switch your character
  • Player is dead
  • > Heist ends in %u <
  • VICTORY
  • players in the Gather Area
  • Waiting for other players...
  • Go to the gather area (sembra implicare che i giocatori compaiano in zone casuali della mappa o lontano dal luogo in cui il colpo stia per iniziare, e debbano raggiungerlo)

Ecco invece alcune delle funzioni estratte per la modalità deathmatch:

  • ++ %s joined the match
  • >> %s killed %s
  • You sent yourself directly to hell! Please don't come back
  • Wow! You killed yourself... Bravo.
  • Your bullet was stronger than your self-esteem
  • Your shot destroyed your own body and soul. Duh
  • You sent %s directly to hell!
  • Wow! You killed %s without compassion
  • Your bullet was stronger than %s's head
  • Your shot destroyed %s's body and soul
  • %s sent you directly to hell!
  • Wow! %s killed you without compassion
  • %s's bullet was stronger than your head
  • %s's shot destroyed your body and soul
  • AllowJoinInProgressDM

Sembra inoltre che il multiplayer di Cyberpunk 2077 possa basarsi su connessioni P2P e non prevedere dunque server dedicati, ma si tratta di un aspetto soggetto a modifiche da qui all'effettivo lancio dell'online.

A proposito del titolo di CD Projekt RED, non perdetevi la nostra live di oggi alle 18.00: in compagnia di Pierpaolo Greco, Francesco Serino e Sabaku faremo il punto su questa esperienza a un mese dall'uscita.

Multiplayer Login

Connettiti con Facebook

Connettiti con Google

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Re-invia email attivazione

Segnalazione Errore

Cyberpunk 2077, il multiplayer: modalità e dettagli emergono da un leak