Cyberpunk 2077, il multiplayer: modalità e dettagli emergono da un leak

Il comparto multiplayer di Cyberpunk 2077 non è in arrivo a breve, come sappiamo, ma un leak ritenuto plausibile sembra aver rivelato alcune delle modalità incluse nel pacchetto e svariati dettagli.

Messo in pausa in attesa di sistemare il gioco, il multiplayer di Cyberpunk 2077 includerà, secondo questa fonte, due differenti stipulazioni: Heists e Deathmatch.

La modalità Heists sembrerebbe offrire un'esperienza vicina alle quest della campagna single player, come è possibile presumere da questa lista di funzioni estratta tramite datamining:

