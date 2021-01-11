Cyberpunk 2077, il multiplayer: modalità e dettagli emergono da un leak

Il comparto multiplayer di Cyberpunk 2077 non è in arrivo a breve, come sappiamo, ma un leak ritenuto plausibile sembra aver rivelato alcune delle modalità incluse nel pacchetto e svariati dettagli.
Messo in pausa in attesa di sistemare il gioco, il multiplayer di Cyberpunk 2077 includerà, secondo questa fonte, due differenti stipulazioni: Heists e Deathmatch.
La modalità Heists sembrerebbe offrire un'esperienza vicina alle quest della campagna single player, come è possibile presumere da questa lista di funzioni estratta tramite datamining:
- MP.Heist.DebugMessageNameChanged
- MP.Heist.MessagePlayerReady
- MP.Heist.SetPlayerCharacterClass (potrebbe implicare che il multiplayer sia focalizzato su di un sistema di selezione delle classi più ristretto)MP_PlayerReady
- ++ %s joined the heist
- - %s left the heist
- Character.Cpo_Muppet_Solo
- Character.Cpo_Muppet_Assassin
- Character.Cpo_Muppet_Netrunner
- Character.Cpo_Muppet_Techie
- lobby
- cpo_heist_started
- Character.Cpo_Muppet_Default
- Character.
- Character.Cpo_Default_Player
- Waiting for players
- Waiting for additional players... %u
- > Match starts in %u <
- Respawn in %u seconds
- > Match ends in %u <
- GAME FINISHED
- Waiting for players...
- > Heist starts in %u <
- Waiting for players to get ready...
- Duplicate characters detected
- Respawning player...
- Waiting for other players to get ready...
- PRESS D-Pad Down / 'X' WHEN READY
- use the debug menu to switch your character
- Player is dead
- > Heist ends in %u <
- VICTORY
- players in the Gather Area
- Waiting for other players...
- Go to the gather area (sembra implicare che i giocatori compaiano in zone casuali della mappa o lontano dal luogo in cui il colpo stia per iniziare, e debbano raggiungerlo)
Ecco invece alcune delle funzioni estratte per la modalità deathmatch:
- ++ %s joined the match
- >> %s killed %s
- You sent yourself directly to hell! Please don't come back
- Wow! You killed yourself... Bravo.
- Your bullet was stronger than your self-esteem
- Your shot destroyed your own body and soul. Duh
- You sent %s directly to hell!
- Wow! You killed %s without compassion
- Your bullet was stronger than %s's head
- Your shot destroyed %s's body and soul
- %s sent you directly to hell!
- Wow! %s killed you without compassion
- %s's bullet was stronger than your head
- %s's shot destroyed your body and soul
- AllowJoinInProgressDM
Sembra inoltre che il multiplayer di Cyberpunk 2077 possa basarsi su connessioni P2P e non prevedere dunque server dedicati, ma si tratta di un aspetto soggetto a modifiche da qui all'effettivo lancio dell'online.
