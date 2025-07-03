Death Stranding 2 e Rematch sono i giochi più scaricati da PlayStation Store a giugno

La classifica del PlayStation Store di giugno è dominata da Death Stranding 2: On the Beach e Rematch, che sono stati i giochi PS5 più scaricati del mese, rispettivamente negli USA e in Europa.
Classifica USA
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Rematch
- Forza Horizon 5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA Sports FC 25
- Minecraft
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- MLB The Show 25
Classifica Europa
- Rematch
- EA Sports FC 25
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Forza Horizon 5
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- F1 25
- Minecraft
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Se per il nuovo titolo diretto da Hideo Kojima era lecito attendersi un ottimo riscontro, i risultati ottenuti da Rematch sorprendono ancora una volta: sembra che lo sportivo arcade di Sloclap abbia fatto centro, nonostante giudizi non sempre positivi.
I giochi PS4 più scaricati
Passando alle classifiche relative ai giochi PS4, troviamo un podio quasi identico fra Stati Uniti ed Europa, che premia Star Wars Battlefront 2 e Red Dead Redemption 2, che ha appena ricevuto un importante aggiornamento. Il terzo posto viene conteso da GTA V ed EA Sports FC 25.
Classifica USA
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Gang Beasts
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Minecraft
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Stardew Valley
- The Forest
- Dying Light
Classifica Europa
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- EA Sports FC 25
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Forest
- Minecraft
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Gang Beasts
- Need for Speed Heat
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance