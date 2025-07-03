1

Death Stranding 2 e Rematch sono i giochi più scaricati da PlayStation Store a giugno

Sony ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più scaricati da PlayStation Store nel mese di giugno, guidata da Death Stranding 2: On the Beach e Rematch, rispettivamente negli USA e in Europa.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   03/07/2025
Sam, il protagonista di Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

La classifica del PlayStation Store di giugno è dominata da Death Stranding 2: On the Beach e Rematch, che sono stati i giochi PS5 più scaricati del mese, rispettivamente negli USA e in Europa.

Classifica USA

  1. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Elden Ring Nightreign
  4. Rematch
  5. Forza Horizon 5
  6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  7. EA Sports FC 25
  8. Minecraft
  9. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  10. MLB The Show 25

Classifica Europa

  1. Rematch
  2. EA Sports FC 25
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  5. Forza Horizon 5
  6. Elden Ring Nightreign
  7. F1 25
  8. Minecraft
  9. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, la recensione dell'opera più libera di Hideo Kojima Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, la recensione dell'opera più libera di Hideo Kojima

Se per il nuovo titolo diretto da Hideo Kojima era lecito attendersi un ottimo riscontro, i risultati ottenuti da Rematch sorprendono ancora una volta: sembra che lo sportivo arcade di Sloclap abbia fatto centro, nonostante giudizi non sempre positivi.

I giochi PS4 più scaricati

Passando alle classifiche relative ai giochi PS4, troviamo un podio quasi identico fra Stati Uniti ed Europa, che premia Star Wars Battlefront 2 e Red Dead Redemption 2, che ha appena ricevuto un importante aggiornamento. Il terzo posto viene conteso da GTA V ed EA Sports FC 25.

Classifica USA

  1. Star Wars Battlefront II
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Gang Beasts
  5. Batman: Arkham Knight
  6. Minecraft
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  8. Stardew Valley
  9. The Forest
  10. Dying Light

Classifica Europa

  1. Star Wars Battlefront II
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. EA Sports FC 25
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. The Forest
  6. Minecraft
  7. Batman: Arkham Knight
  8. Gang Beasts
  9. Need for Speed Heat
  10. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
