D.I.C.E. Awards 2023, i vincitori: Elden Ring è il Game of the Year, la lista completa

Nel corso della notte sono stati assegnati i D.I.C.E. Awards 2023, con Elden Ring premiato come Game of the Year: ecco la lista completa dei vincitori.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   24/02/2023
Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2023, capitanati da Elden Ring: lo straordinario soulslike di FromSoftware ha ricevuto l'ambito riconoscimento di Game of the Year per l'anno che si è appena concluso, ma è stato God of War Ragnarok a monopolizzare le varie categorie.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok - vincitore
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • God of War Ragnarok - vincitore
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • The Callisto Protocol

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Alejandro Vargas
  • God of War Ragnarok - Atreus
  • God of War Ragnarok - Kratos - vincitore
  • Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy
  • Return to Monkey Island - Guybrush Threepwood

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok - vincitore
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • God of War Ragnarok - vincitore
  • Gotham Knights
  • Somerville

Outsanding Achievement in Story

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok - vincitore
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
  • IMMORTALITY
  • NORCO

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring - vincitore
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Teardown

Action Game of the Year

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Grounded
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Vampire Survivors - vincitore

Adventure Game of the Year

  • God of War Ragnarok - vincitore
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • NORCO
  • Stray
  • TUNIC

Family Game of the Year

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Kirby's Dream Buffet
  • Lost in Play
  • Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - vincitore
  • Trombone Champ

Fighting Game of the Year

  • JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
  • MultiVersus - vincitore
  • Rumbleverse
  • SpiderHeck
  • The King of Fighters XV

Racing Game of the Year

  • F1 22
  • Gran Turismo 7 - vincitore
  • Need for Speed Unbound

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Elden Ring - vincitore
  • Weird West
  • World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year

  • EA Sports FIFA 23
  • Mario Strikers: Battle League
  • MLB The Show 22
  • NBA 2K23
  • OlliOlli World - vincitore

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Dwarf Fortress - vincitore
  • IXION
  • Marvel's Midnight Suns
  • Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
  • Warhammer 40.000: CHaos Gate - Demonhunters

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Cosmonious High
  • Moss: Book 2
  • Red Matter 2 - vincitore
  • Tentacular
  • The Last Clockwinder

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • IMMORTALITY
  • Neon White
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
  • Tunic - vincitore
  • Vampire Survivors

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Diablo Immortal
  • Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
  • IMMORTALITY
  • Marvel Snap - vincitore
  • Poinpy

Online Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • EA Sports FIFA 23
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker - vincitore
  • Marvel Snap
  • Rumbleverse

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Elden Ring - vincitore
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Marvel Snap
  • Tunir
  • Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Elden Ring - vincitore
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • IMMORTALITY
  • Tunic

Game of the Year

  • Elden Ring - vincitore
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Vampire Survivors

Fresco di festeggiamenti per gli oltre 20 milioni di copie vendute, Elden Ring si toglie dunque l'ennesima soddisfazione, ma come detto è stato God of War Ragnarok a rubare la scena, con ben sette premi di grande spessore.

Segnalazione Errore
