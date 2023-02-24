D.I.C.E. Awards 2023, i vincitori: Elden Ring è il Game of the Year, la lista completa

Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2023, capitanati da Elden Ring: lo straordinario soulslike di FromSoftware ha ricevuto l'ambito riconoscimento di Game of the Year per l'anno che si è appena concluso, ma è stato God of War Ragnarok a monopolizzare le varie categorie.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok - vincitore
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Moss: Book 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnarok - vincitore
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Alejandro Vargas
- God of War Ragnarok - Atreus
- God of War Ragnarok - Kratos - vincitore
- Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy
- Return to Monkey Island - Guybrush Threepwood
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok - vincitore
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Moss: Book 2
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnarok - vincitore
- Gotham Knights
- Somerville
Outsanding Achievement in Story
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok - vincitore
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- IMMORTALITY
- NORCO
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring - vincitore
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Teardown
Action Game of the Year
- Bayonetta 3
- Grounded
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Vampire Survivors - vincitore
Adventure Game of the Year
- God of War Ragnarok - vincitore
- Horizon Forbidden West
- NORCO
- Stray
- TUNIC
Family Game of the Year
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Lost in Play
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - vincitore
- Trombone Champ
Fighting Game of the Year
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- MultiVersus - vincitore
- Rumbleverse
- SpiderHeck
- The King of Fighters XV
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 22
- Gran Turismo 7 - vincitore
- Need for Speed Unbound
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Citizen Sleeper
- Elden Ring - vincitore
- Weird West
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Sports Game of the Year
- EA Sports FIFA 23
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- MLB The Show 22
- NBA 2K23
- OlliOlli World - vincitore
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Dwarf Fortress - vincitore
- IXION
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Warhammer 40.000: CHaos Gate - Demonhunters
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Cosmonious High
- Moss: Book 2
- Red Matter 2 - vincitore
- Tentacular
- The Last Clockwinder
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- IMMORTALITY
- Neon White
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- Tunic - vincitore
- Vampire Survivors
Mobile Game of the Year
- Diablo Immortal
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- IMMORTALITY
- Marvel Snap - vincitore
- Poinpy
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- EA Sports FIFA 23
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker - vincitore
- Marvel Snap
- Rumbleverse
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Elden Ring - vincitore
- God of War Ragnarok
- Marvel Snap
- Tunir
- Vampire Survivors
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Elden Ring - vincitore
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- IMMORTALITY
- Tunic
Game of the Year
- Elden Ring - vincitore
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Fresco di festeggiamenti per gli oltre 20 milioni di copie vendute, Elden Ring si toglie dunque l'ennesima soddisfazione, ma come detto è stato God of War Ragnarok a rubare la scena, con ben sette premi di grande spessore.