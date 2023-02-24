D.I.C.E. Awards 2023, i vincitori: Elden Ring è il Game of the Year, la lista completa

Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2023, capitanati da Elden Ring: lo straordinario soulslike di FromSoftware ha ricevuto l'ambito riconoscimento di Game of the Year per l'anno che si è appena concluso, ma è stato God of War Ragnarok a monopolizzare le varie categorie.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation



Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok - vincitore

Horizon Forbidden West

Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarok - vincitore

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

Outstanding Achievement in Character



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Alejandro Vargas

God of War Ragnarok - Atreus

God of War Ragnarok - Kratos - vincitore

Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy

Return to Monkey Island - Guybrush Threepwood

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition



A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok - vincitore

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design



A Plague Tale: Requiem

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarok - vincitore

Gotham Knights

Somerville

Outsanding Achievement in Story



Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok - vincitore

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

IMMORTALITY

NORCO

Outstanding Technical Achievement



A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring - vincitore

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Teardown

Action Game of the Year



Bayonetta 3

Grounded

Neon White

Sifu

Vampire Survivors - vincitore

Adventure Game of the Year



God of War Ragnarok - vincitore

Horizon Forbidden West

NORCO

Stray

TUNIC

Family Game of the Year



Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby's Dream Buffet

Lost in Play

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - vincitore

Trombone Champ

Fighting Game of the Year



JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

MultiVersus - vincitore

Rumbleverse

SpiderHeck

The King of Fighters XV

Racing Game of the Year



F1 22

Gran Turismo 7 - vincitore

Need for Speed Unbound

Role-Playing Game of the Year



Citizen Sleeper

Elden Ring - vincitore

Weird West

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year



EA Sports FIFA 23

Mario Strikers: Battle League

MLB The Show 22

NBA 2K23

OlliOlli World - vincitore

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year



Dwarf Fortress - vincitore

IXION

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Warhammer 40.000: CHaos Gate - Demonhunters

Immersive Reality Game of the Year



Cosmonious High

Moss: Book 2

Red Matter 2 - vincitore

Tentacular

The Last Clockwinder

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game



IMMORTALITY

Neon White

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Tunic - vincitore

Vampire Survivors

Mobile Game of the Year



Diablo Immortal

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

IMMORTALITY

Marvel Snap - vincitore

Poinpy

Online Game of the Year



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

EA Sports FIFA 23

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker - vincitore

Marvel Snap

Rumbleverse

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design



Elden Ring - vincitore

God of War Ragnarok

Marvel Snap

Tunir

Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction



Elden Ring - vincitore

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

IMMORTALITY

Tunic

Game of the Year



Elden Ring - vincitore

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Fresco di festeggiamenti per gli oltre 20 milioni di copie vendute, Elden Ring si toglie dunque l'ennesima soddisfazione, ma come detto è stato God of War Ragnarok a rubare la scena, con ben sette premi di grande spessore.