DICE Awards, 26ª edizione: nomination svelate, God of War Ragnarok guarda tutti dall'alto in basso

Le nomination dei DICE Awards 26ª edizione sono state svelate e possiamo notare come God of War Ragnarok abbia ottenuto più posizioni di tutti gli altri.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   13/01/2023
Sono ora disponibili le nomination della 26ª edizione dei DICE (Design Innovate Communicate Entertain) Awards. L'elenco svela che il gioco con più nomination è God of War Raganrok (12), seguito da Horizon Forbidden West (8) ed Elden Ring (7). Vari giochi invece hanno ottenuto 4 nomination, tra cui Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, Tunic, Immortality e Vampire Survivors.

I DICE Awards andranno in onda il 23 febbraio 2023. Qui sotto potete vedere tutte le nomination per categoria. Ricordiamo che i DICE Awards sono organizzati dall'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.

Risultati incredibili in Game Design

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Marvel Snap
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Risultati incredibili in Game Direction

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Tunic

Gioco dell'anno

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Vampire Survivors

Risultati incredibili nelle animazioni

  • Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Moss: Book II

Risultati incredibili in Art Direction

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • The Callisto Protocol

Risultati incredibili con un personaggio

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll - Alejandro Vargas
  • God of War Ragnarök - Atreus
  • God of War Ragnarök - Kratos
  • Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy
  • Return to Monkey Island - Guybrush Threepwood

Risultati incredibili per la composizione di musica originale

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Moss: Book II

Risultati incredibili nell'Audio Design

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Gotham Knights
  • Somerville

Risultati incredibili a livello narrativo

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
  • Immortality
  • Norco

Risultati incredibili a livello tecnologico

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Teardown

Giochi dell'anno d'azione

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Grounded
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Vampire Survivors

Gioco dell'anno d'avventura

  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Norco
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Gioco dell'anno per famiglie

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Kirby's Dream Buffet
  • Lost in Play
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Trombone Champ

Gioco dell'anno picchiaduro

  • JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
  • MultiVersus
  • Rumbleverse
  • SpiderHeck
  • The King of Fighters XV

Gioco dell'anno di guida

  • F1 22
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Need for Speed Unbound

Gioco di ruolo dell'anno

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Elden Ring
  • Weird West
  • World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Gioco dell'anno sportivo

  • FIFA 23
  • Mario Strikers: Battle League
  • MLB The Show 22
  • NBA 2k23
  • OlliOlli World

Gioco dell'anno strategico/simulativo

  • Dwarf Fortress
  • Ixion
  • Marvel's Midnight Suns
  • Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
  • Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

Risultati tecnici per la realtà immersiva

  • Among Us VR
  • Cosmonious High
  • Moss: Book II
  • Red Matter 2
  • The Last Clockwinder

Gioco dell'anno per la realtà immersiva

  • Cosmonious High
  • Moss: Book II
  • Red Matter 2
  • Tentacular
  • The Last Clockwinder

Incredibili risultati per un gioco indipendente

  • Immortality
  • Neon White
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Gioco dell'anno online

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • FIFA 23
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Marvel Snap
  • Rumbleverse

