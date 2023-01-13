DICE Awards, 26ª edizione: nomination svelate, God of War Ragnarok guarda tutti dall'alto in basso

Sono ora disponibili le nomination della 26ª edizione dei DICE (Design Innovate Communicate Entertain) Awards. L'elenco svela che il gioco con più nomination è God of War Raganrok (12), seguito da Horizon Forbidden West (8) ed Elden Ring (7). Vari giochi invece hanno ottenuto 4 nomination, tra cui Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, Tunic, Immortality e Vampire Survivors.

I DICE Awards andranno in onda il 23 febbraio 2023. Qui sotto potete vedere tutte le nomination per categoria. Ricordiamo che i DICE Awards sono organizzati dall'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.

Risultati incredibili in Game Design

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Marvel Snap

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Risultati incredibili in Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Tunic

Gioco dell'anno

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Risultati incredibili nelle animazioni

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Moss: Book II

Risultati incredibili in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

Risultati incredibili con un personaggio

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll - Alejandro Vargas

God of War Ragnarök - Atreus

God of War Ragnarök - Kratos

Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy

Return to Monkey Island - Guybrush Threepwood

Risultati incredibili per la composizione di musica originale

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Moss: Book II

Risultati incredibili nell'Audio Design

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll

God of War Ragnarök

Gotham Knights

Somerville

Risultati incredibili a livello narrativo

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Immortality

Norco

Risultati incredibili a livello tecnologico

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Teardown

Giochi dell'anno d'azione

Bayonetta 3

Grounded

Neon White

Sifu

Vampire Survivors

Gioco dell'anno d'avventura

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Gioco dell'anno per famiglie

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby's Dream Buffet

Lost in Play

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Trombone Champ

Gioco dell'anno picchiaduro

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

MultiVersus

Rumbleverse

SpiderHeck

The King of Fighters XV

Gioco dell'anno di guida

F1 22

Gran Turismo 7

Need for Speed Unbound

Gioco di ruolo dell'anno

Citizen Sleeper

Elden Ring

Weird West

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Gioco dell'anno sportivo

FIFA 23

Mario Strikers: Battle League

MLB The Show 22

NBA 2k23

OlliOlli World

Gioco dell'anno strategico/simulativo

Dwarf Fortress

Ixion

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

Risultati tecnici per la realtà immersiva

Among Us VR

Cosmonious High

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

The Last Clockwinder

Gioco dell'anno per la realtà immersiva

Cosmonious High

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Tentacular

The Last Clockwinder

Incredibili risultati per un gioco indipendente

Immortality

Neon White

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Gioco dell'anno online