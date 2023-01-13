DICE Awards, 26ª edizione: nomination svelate, God of War Ragnarok guarda tutti dall'alto in basso

Sono ora disponibili le nomination della 26ª edizione dei DICE (Design Innovate Communicate Entertain) Awards. L'elenco svela che il gioco con più nomination è God of War Raganrok (12), seguito da Horizon Forbidden West (8) ed Elden Ring (7). Vari giochi invece hanno ottenuto 4 nomination, tra cui Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, Tunic, Immortality e Vampire Survivors.
I DICE Awards andranno in onda il 23 febbraio 2023. Qui sotto potete vedere tutte le nomination per categoria. Ricordiamo che i DICE Awards sono organizzati dall'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.
Risultati incredibili in Game Design
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Marvel Snap
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Risultati incredibili in Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Tunic
Gioco dell'anno
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Risultati incredibili nelle animazioni
- Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Moss: Book II
Risultati incredibili in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
Risultati incredibili con un personaggio
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll - Alejandro Vargas
- God of War Ragnarök - Atreus
- God of War Ragnarök - Kratos
- Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy
- Return to Monkey Island - Guybrush Threepwood
Risultati incredibili per la composizione di musica originale
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Moss: Book II
Risultati incredibili nell'Audio Design
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll
- God of War Ragnarök
- Gotham Knights
- Somerville
Risultati incredibili a livello narrativo
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- Immortality
- Norco
Risultati incredibili a livello tecnologico
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Teardown
Giochi dell'anno d'azione
- Bayonetta 3
- Grounded
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Vampire Survivors
Gioco dell'anno d'avventura
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
Gioco dell'anno per famiglie
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Lost in Play
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Trombone Champ
Gioco dell'anno picchiaduro
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- MultiVersus
- Rumbleverse
- SpiderHeck
- The King of Fighters XV
Gioco dell'anno di guida
- F1 22
- Gran Turismo 7
- Need for Speed Unbound
Gioco di ruolo dell'anno
- Citizen Sleeper
- Elden Ring
- Weird West
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Gioco dell'anno sportivo
- FIFA 23
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- MLB The Show 22
- NBA 2k23
- OlliOlli World
Gioco dell'anno strategico/simulativo
- Dwarf Fortress
- Ixion
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters
Risultati tecnici per la realtà immersiva
- Among Us VR
- Cosmonious High
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
- The Last Clockwinder
Gioco dell'anno per la realtà immersiva
- Cosmonious High
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
- Tentacular
- The Last Clockwinder
Incredibili risultati per un gioco indipendente
- Immortality
- Neon White
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Gioco dell'anno online
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- FIFA 23
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Marvel Snap
- Rumbleverse