Disponibile una nuova versione di ScummVM, la 2026.1.0, che aggiunge il supporto per molti giochi

ScummVM è stato aggiornato alla versione 2026.1.0, che aggiunge il supporto a tanti giochi. Per chi non lo conoscesse, si tratta di un programma che consente di lanciare giochi classici (non inclusi nel pacchetto) anche su sistemi per i quali non sono stati pensati. Partito come modo per rigiocare comodamente sui moderni sistemi operativi alle avventure classiche di Lucas (da cui il nome), con il tempo si è espanso abbracciando molti altri generi e sistemi.
Tante novità
Stando al sito ufficiale, si tratta della più grossa relase in termini di aggiunte e di motori supportati (ben 12).
Da qui deriva che l'elenco dei nuovi giochi supportati è solo parziale, perché potrebbero funzionarne molti altri. Ad esempio viene fatto notare che SLUDGE e WAGE sono due tool di authoring e che i nuovi giochi in grado di girare con ScummVM potrebbero essere fino 194.
Comunque sia, i nuovi giochi di cui viene garantito il funzionamento, sono:
- Dark Seed
- God of Thunder
- The Adventures of Willy Beamish
- Heart of China
- Nancy Drew: Secret of the Scarlet Hand
- Nancy Drew: Ghost Dogs of Moon Lake
- Ripley's Believe It or Not!: The Riddle of Master Lu
- Little Longnose
- Pilot Brothers 3: Back Side of the Earth
- Pilot Brothers 3D. The Case of Garden Pests
- Pilot Brothers 3D-2. Kennel Club Secrets
- Features of National Fishing
- Mom Don't Worry
- Dog-n-cat: In the Footsteps of Unprecedented Beasts
- Dog-n-cat: Island of Dr Ratiarty
- Out of This World (Another World)
- SLUDGE-based games
- Adibou 2: Nature & Sciences
- WAGE-based games
- Penumbra: Overture
- Tex Murphy: Martian Memorandum
- Mort&Phil: A Movie Adventure (Special Edition)
- Trick or Treat
- Hodj 'n' Podj
- The Last Express
- E vari altri giochi...
Se vi interessa scaricate ScummVM, andate sulla pagina dei download del sito ufficiale. Se volete, c'è anche una pagina in cui vengono elencati dei giochi freeware supportati, che potete scaricare e giocare subito, come Beneath a Steel Sky o Flight of the Amazon Queen, tanto per fare due nomi.