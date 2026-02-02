Disponibile una nuova versione di ScummVM, la 2026.1.0, che aggiunge il supporto per molti giochi

ScummVM è stato aggiornato alla versione 2026.1.0, che aggiunge il supporto a tanti giochi. Per chi non lo conoscesse, si tratta di un programma che consente di lanciare giochi classici (non inclusi nel pacchetto) anche su sistemi per i quali non sono stati pensati. Partito come modo per rigiocare comodamente sui moderni sistemi operativi alle avventure classiche di Lucas (da cui il nome), con il tempo si è espanso abbracciando molti altri generi e sistemi.