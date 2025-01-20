Donkey Kong Country Returns HD domina su tutti nella Top 40 del Regno Unito

Sono disponibili le classifiche di vendita per i videogiochi fisici per il Regno Unito, calcolate per la settimana conclusasi il 16 gennaio 2025.
In prima posizione, forse senza grande sorpresa, troviamo Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, seguito dai nomi tipici per questo tipo di classifiche.
La Top 40 dei giochi più venduti nel Regno Unito
La classifica si compone come segue:
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA Sports FC 25
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Minecraft
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Tales of Graces f Remastered
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Mafia Trilogy
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
- Astro Bot
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Sonic X Shadow Generations
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Black Myth: Waking
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Red Dead Redemption
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Wreckfest
- MySims Cozy Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Pokémon Violet
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Pokémon Scarlet
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Super Mario RPG
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
- Dark Souls Trilogy
- Carnival Games
- Resident Evil 2
Le tre novità della settimana sono Donkey Kong Country Returns HD - che guadagna come già detto la prima posizione -, Dynasty Warriors: Origins - che riesce a entrare per un soffio in Top 10 - e Tales of Graces f Remastered, che si accontenta della dodicesima posizione.
Voi che acquisti avete fatto recentemente?