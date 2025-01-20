0

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD domina su tutti nella Top 40 del Regno Unito

La classifica per il Regno Unito di metà gennaio vede in cima Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, ma il gioco Nintendo non è l'unica novità della settimana a entrare in Top 10.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   20/01/2025
Sono disponibili le classifiche di vendita per i videogiochi fisici per il Regno Unito, calcolate per la settimana conclusasi il 16 gennaio 2025.

In prima posizione, forse senza grande sorpresa, troviamo Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, seguito dai nomi tipici per questo tipo di classifiche.

La Top 40 dei giochi più venduti nel Regno Unito

La classifica si compone come segue:

  1. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  3. EA Sports FC 25
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  6. Minecraft
  7. Nintendo Switch Sports
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  10. Dynasty Warriors: Origins
  11. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  12. Tales of Graces f Remastered
  13. Hogwarts Legacy
  14. Mafia Trilogy
  15. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  16. Just Dance 2025 Edition
  17. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
  18. Astro Bot
  19. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  20. Sonic X Shadow Generations
  21. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  22. Red Dead Redemption 2
  23. Super Mario Odyssey
  24. Black Myth: Waking
  25. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  26. Red Dead Redemption
  27. Call of Duty: WWII
  28. Wreckfest
  29. MySims Cozy Bundle
  30. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
  31. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  32. Pokémon Violet
  33. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
  34. Pokémon Scarlet
  35. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  36. Super Mario RPG
  37. Lego Harry Potter Collection
  38. Dark Souls Trilogy
  39. Carnival Games
  40. Resident Evil 2

Le tre novità della settimana sono Donkey Kong Country Returns HD - che guadagna come già detto la prima posizione -, Dynasty Warriors: Origins - che riesce a entrare per un soffio in Top 10 - e Tales of Graces f Remastered, che si accontenta della dodicesima posizione.

Voi che acquisti avete fatto recentemente?

