Donkey Kong lancia barili contro Super Mario dalla vetta delle classifiche giapponesi

Le classifiche giapponesi di questa settimana vedono di nuovo in testa Donkey Kong Country Returns HD che, metaforicamente parlando, lancia barili contro Super Mario Party Jamboree in seconda posizione. Senza troppi misteri, sono entrambi giochi per Nintendo Switch.

In terza posizione troviamo Dynasty Warriors: Origins per PlayStation 5, seguito dalla prima nuova uscita della settimana: ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist, versione Nintendo Switch. Il metroidvania torna anche in ottava posizione, ma in versione PlayStation 5.

Lato hardware abbiamo il solito dominio di Nintendo Switch, che fa meglio di PlayStation 5 anche nella sua fase calante, vendendo più del triplo. Le console Xbox, invece, hanno venduto complessivamente poco più di 1.000 unità, non raggiungendo nemmeno il modello di PS5 meno venduto (Digital Edition).