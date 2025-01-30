Donkey Kong lancia barili contro Super Mario dalla vetta delle classifiche giapponesi

Le classifiche giapponesi di questa settimana vedono di nuovo in testa Donkey Kong Country Returns HD che, metaforicamente parlando, lancia barili contro Super Mario Party Jamboree in seconda posizione. Senza troppi misteri, sono entrambi giochi per Nintendo Switch.
In terza posizione troviamo Dynasty Warriors: Origins per PlayStation 5, seguito dalla prima nuova uscita della settimana: ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist, versione Nintendo Switch. Il metroidvania torna anche in ottava posizione, ma in versione PlayStation 5.
Lato hardware abbiamo il solito dominio di Nintendo Switch, che fa meglio di PlayStation 5 anche nella sua fase calante, vendendo più del triplo. Le console Xbox, invece, hanno venduto complessivamente poco più di 1.000 unità, non raggiungendo nemmeno il modello di PS5 meno venduto (Digital Edition).
Le classifiche
Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo le classifiche hardware e software di questa settimana, stilate dalla rivista giapponese Famitsu.
Classifica Software - Dal 20 al 26 gennaio 2025
- [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 16/01/25) - 35.256 (142.349)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 17/10/24) - 18.444 (1.139.854)
- [PS5] Dynasty Warriors: Origins (Koei Tecmo, 17/01/25) - 17.391 (81.196)
- [NSW] ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist (Binary Haze Interactive, 23/01/25) - 9.586 (Nuovo)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 20/03/20) - 6.606 (8.058.448)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 28/04/17) - 5.859 (6.221.842)
- [NSW] Tales of Graces f Remastered (Bandai Namco, 16/01/25) - 5.532 (31.233)
- [PS5] ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist (Binary Haze Interactive, 23/01/25) - 5.290 (Nuovo)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 14/11/24) - 4.605 (984.585)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 21/06/18) - 4.553 (3.796.855)
Classifica Hardware - Dal 20 al 26 gennaio 2025
- Switch OLED Model - 31.816 (8.682.778)
- Switch Lite - 8.772 (6.426.960)
- PlayStation 5 - 6.372 (5.446.090)
- Switch - 4.739 (20.046.468)
- PlayStation 5 Pro - 4.608 (144.510)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 1.361 (909.993)
- Xbox Series S - 589 (329.189)
- Xbox Series X - 353 (314.888)
- Xbox Series X Digital Edition - 145 (17.485)
- PlayStation 4 - 31 (7.929.190)