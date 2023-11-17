EA Sports FC 24 batte Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in UK a ottobre, PS5 meglio di Xbox ma calano entrambe

GamesIndustry ha riportato i consueti dati riepilogativi del mercato nel Regno Unito per ottobre 2023 in questo caso, mostrando come nel software EA Sports FC 24 sia stato il gioco più venduto sopra a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 e come le vendite console siano calate ma con PS5 che resta comunque saldamente in testa.

Per quanto riguarda il software, in questo caso si parla di mercato fisico e digitale insieme e, in totale, EA Sports FC 24 risulta essere il gioco più venduto a ottobre 2023 nel Regno Unito, nonostante un calo del 16% rispetto a quello che è stato il lancio di FIFA 23.

Vediamo dunque la top ten in formato digitale:

EA Sports FC 24 (EA) Spider-Man 2 (Sony) Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft) EA Sports UFC 5 (EA) Lords of the Fallen (CI Games) Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) Riders Republic (Ubisoft) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)

E la top ten in formato fisico: