0

EA Sports FC 24 batte Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in UK a ottobre, PS5 meglio di Xbox ma calano entrambe

Da GamesIndustry arrivano i dati di vendita relativi al mercato del Regno Unito a ottobre 2023, che mostrano l'andamento del software e console.

EA Sports FC 24 batte Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in UK a ottobre, PS5 meglio di Xbox ma calano entrambe
NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   17/11/2023

GamesIndustry ha riportato i consueti dati riepilogativi del mercato nel Regno Unito per ottobre 2023 in questo caso, mostrando come nel software EA Sports FC 24 sia stato il gioco più venduto sopra a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 e come le vendite console siano calate ma con PS5 che resta comunque saldamente in testa.

Per quanto riguarda il software, in questo caso si parla di mercato fisico e digitale insieme e, in totale, EA Sports FC 24 risulta essere il gioco più venduto a ottobre 2023 nel Regno Unito, nonostante un calo del 16% rispetto a quello che è stato il lancio di FIFA 23.

Vediamo dunque la top ten in formato digitale:

  1. EA Sports FC 24 (EA)
  2. Spider-Man 2 (Sony)
  3. Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft)
  4. EA Sports UFC 5 (EA)
  5. Lords of the Fallen (CI Games)
  6. Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)
  7. Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)
  8. Riders Republic (Ubisoft)
  9. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft)
  10. Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)

E la top ten in formato fisico:

  1. EA Sports FC 24 (EA)
  2. Spider-Man 2 (Sony)
  3. Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)
  4. Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft)
  5. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)
  6. Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)
  7. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA)
  8. Minecraft: Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo)
  9. Sonic Superstars (Sega)
  10. Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar)

EA Sports FC 24 batte Marvel's Spider-Man 2

EA Sports FC 24 si conferma il numero uno in UK
EA Sports FC 24 si conferma il numero uno in UK

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 è secondo, sebbene le vendite siano più basse del 9% rispetto a quanto fatto dal primo Marvel's Spider-Man al lancio nel 2018, ma molto più alte rispetto a Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, inoltre il gioco ha leggermente superato God of War Ragnarok del 2%.

Anche le altre novità si piazzano bene nella top ten, con Assassin's Creed Mirage in terza posizione sul mercato digitale e Super Mario Bros. Wonder in terza posizione sul mercato fisico.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 è la new entry di livello che resta fuori dalla top ten, piazzandosi alla posizione 11 in digitale e 15 nel fisico.

Le vendite console

Per quanto riguarda l'hardware, PS5 e Xbox Series X|S hanno subito un calo rispetto al mese precedente, ma molto più evidente per la console Microsoft, mentre Nintendo Switch è risalita del 15% rispetto al mese precedente grazie a Super Mario Bros. Wonder, rimanendo però in terza posizione.

PS5 è la console più venduta in UK ad ottobre 2023, nonostante un calo del 4% nelle vendite, mentre Xbox Series X|S è seconda ma con un consistente calo del 33% rispetto a settembre 2023, mese che aveva visto un notevole rilancio grazie all'uscita di Starfield.

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
EA Sports FC 24 batte Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in UK a ottobre, PS5 meglio di Xbox ma calano entrambe