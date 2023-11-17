EA Sports FC 24 batte Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in UK a ottobre, PS5 meglio di Xbox ma calano entrambe

GamesIndustry ha riportato i consueti dati riepilogativi del mercato nel Regno Unito per ottobre 2023 in questo caso, mostrando come nel software EA Sports FC 24 sia stato il gioco più venduto sopra a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 e come le vendite console siano calate ma con PS5 che resta comunque saldamente in testa.
Per quanto riguarda il software, in questo caso si parla di mercato fisico e digitale insieme e, in totale, EA Sports FC 24 risulta essere il gioco più venduto a ottobre 2023 nel Regno Unito, nonostante un calo del 16% rispetto a quello che è stato il lancio di FIFA 23.
Vediamo dunque la top ten in formato digitale:
- EA Sports FC 24 (EA)
- Spider-Man 2 (Sony)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft)
- EA Sports UFC 5 (EA)
- Lords of the Fallen (CI Games)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)
E la top ten in formato fisico:
- EA Sports FC 24 (EA)
- Spider-Man 2 (Sony)
- Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft)
- Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA)
- Minecraft: Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo)
- Sonic Superstars (Sega)
- Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar)
EA Sports FC 24 batte Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 è secondo, sebbene le vendite siano più basse del 9% rispetto a quanto fatto dal primo Marvel's Spider-Man al lancio nel 2018, ma molto più alte rispetto a Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, inoltre il gioco ha leggermente superato God of War Ragnarok del 2%.
Anche le altre novità si piazzano bene nella top ten, con Assassin's Creed Mirage in terza posizione sul mercato digitale e Super Mario Bros. Wonder in terza posizione sul mercato fisico.
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 è la new entry di livello che resta fuori dalla top ten, piazzandosi alla posizione 11 in digitale e 15 nel fisico.
Le vendite console
Per quanto riguarda l'hardware, PS5 e Xbox Series X|S hanno subito un calo rispetto al mese precedente, ma molto più evidente per la console Microsoft, mentre Nintendo Switch è risalita del 15% rispetto al mese precedente grazie a Super Mario Bros. Wonder, rimanendo però in terza posizione.
PS5 è la console più venduta in UK ad ottobre 2023, nonostante un calo del 4% nelle vendite, mentre Xbox Series X|S è seconda ma con un consistente calo del 33% rispetto a settembre 2023, mese che aveva visto un notevole rilancio grazie all'uscita di Starfield.