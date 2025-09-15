Emmy Awards 2025: ecco la lista dei vincitori, da The Studio a The Last of Us

Nel corso di un'emozionante cerimonia di premiazione, sono stati annunciati i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2025: la lista è dominata da The Studio, la commedia creata da Seth Rogen e disponibile su Apple TV+, che ha portato a casa ben dodici premi.
- Best Drama Series
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt - VINCITORE
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
- Best Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio - VINCITORE
- What We Do in the Shadows
- Best Limited or Anthology Series
- Adolescence - VINCITORE
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Best Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors - VINCITORE
- Best Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - VINCITORE
- Best Scripted Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - VINCITORE
- Saturday Night Live
- Best Live Variety Special
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
- Beyoncé Bowl
- The Oscars
- SNL50: The Anniversary Special - VINCITORE
- SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
- Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Noah Wyle (The Pitt) - VINCITORE
- Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
- Britt Lower (Severance) - VINCITRICE
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Zach Cherry (Severance)
- Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
- Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
- James Marsden (Paradise)
- Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)
- Tramell Tillman (Severance) - VINCITORE
- John Turturro (Severance)
- Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
- Stephen Graham (Adolescence) - VINCITORE
- Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)
- Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette (Severance)
- Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
- Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt) - VINCITRICE
- Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)
- Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
- Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
- Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
- Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Uzo Aduba (The Residence)
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Jean Smart (Hacks) - VINCITRICE
- Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
- Seth Rogen (The Studio) - VINCITORE
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
- Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)
- Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)
- Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
- Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) - VINCITORE
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Michael Urie (Shrinking)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) - VINCITRICE
- Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Catherine O'Hara (The Studio)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
- Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
- Meghann Fahy (Sirens)
- Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
- Cristin Milioti (The Penguin) - VINCITRICE
- Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
- Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
- Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent)
- Owen Cooper (Adolescence) - VINCITORE
- Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex)
- Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent)
- Ashley Walters (Adolescence)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Erin Doherty (Adolescence) - VINCITRICE
- Ruth Negga (Presumed Innocent)
- Deirdre O'Connell (The Penguin)
- Chloë Sevigny (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
- Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex)
- Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)
- Best Writing for a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks)
- Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola (The Rehearsal)
- Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere)
- Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez (The Studio) - VINCITORE
- Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms (What We Do in the Shadows)
- Best Writing for a Drama Series
- Dan Gilroy (Andor) - VINCITORE
- Joe Sachs (The Pitt)
- R. Scott Gemmill (The Pitt)
- Dan Erickson (Severance)
- Will Smith (Slow Horses)
- Mike White (The White Lotus)
- Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham (Adolescence) - VINCITORE
- Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali (Black Mirror)
- Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether (Dying for Sex)
- Lauren LeFranc (The Penguin)
- Joshua Zetumer (Say Nothing)
- Best Directing for a Comedy Series
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Lucia Aniello (Hacks)
- James Burrows (Mid-Century Modern)
- Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal)
- Seth Rogen (The Studio) - VINCITORE
- Best Directing for a Drama Series
- Janus Metz (Andor)
- Amanda Marsalis (The Pitt)
- John Wells (The Pitt)
- Jessica Lee Gagné (Severance)
- Ben Stiller (Severance)
- Adam Randall (Slow Horses) - VINCITORE
- Mike White (The White Lotus)
- Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Philip Barantini (Adolescence) - VINCITORE
- Shannon Murphy (Dying for Sex)
- Helen Shaver (The Penguin)
- Jennifer Getzinger (The Penguin)
- Nicole Kassell (Sirens)
- Lesli Linka Glatter (Zero Day)
Come già riportato, invece, la seconda stagione di The Last of Us ha dovuto accontentarsi di un unico premio, quello per il montaggio sonoro, sebbene fosse in lizza per tre importanti riconoscimenti: miglior serie drammatica, miglior attore e miglior attrice.
Un trionfo per Seth Rogen
Quello di Seth Rogen è stato insomma un vero e proprio trionfo, con la ciliegina sulla torta rappresentata dal premio che l'autore ha ricevuto come miglior attore in una commedia, mentre Cristin Milioti ha ricevuto il suo primo Emmy grazie alla straordinaria interpretazione di Sofia Falcone in The Penguin.
Complessivamente, lo show con Colin Farrell ambientato nel mondo di The Batman ha portato a casa nove statuette, confermando l'ottimo stato di salute delle produzioni HBO. Tra i riconoscimenti tecnici spicca quello per il Miglior trucco prostetico, ma la serie ha brillato anche nelle categorie recitative.
Molto interessante, infine, il premio assegnato al quindicenne Owen Cooper, che si è distinto per il suo ruolo nella serie Adolescence, imponendosi come il più giovane attore maschio a vincere un Emmy.