Emmy Awards 2025: ecco la lista dei vincitori, da The Studio a The Last of Us

Nel corso di un'emozionante cerimonia di premiazione, sono stati annunciati i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2025: la lista è dominata da The Studio, la commedia creata da Seth Rogen e disponibile su Apple TV+, che ha portato a casa ben dodici premi.

Best Drama Series Andor The Diplomat The Last of Us Paradise The Pitt - VINCITORE Severance Slow Horses The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building Shrinking The Studio - VINCITORE What We Do in the Shadows

Best Limited or Anthology Series Adolescence - VINCITORE Black Mirror Dying for Sex Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story The Penguin

Best Reality Competition Program The Amazing Race RuPaul's Drag Race Survivor Top Chef The Traitors - VINCITORE

Best Talk Series The Daily Show Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - VINCITORE

Best Scripted Variety Series Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - VINCITORE Saturday Night Live

Best Live Variety Special The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar Beyoncé Bowl The Oscars SNL50: The Anniversary Special - VINCITORE SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Best Actor in a Drama Series Sterling K. Brown (Paradise) Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) Adam Scott (Severance) Noah Wyle (The Pitt) - VINCITORE

Best Actress in a Drama Series Kathy Bates (Matlock) Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters) Britt Lower (Severance) - VINCITRICE Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Zach Cherry (Severance) Walton Goggins (The White Lotus) Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus) James Marsden (Paradise) Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus) Tramell Tillman (Severance) - VINCITORE John Turturro (Severance)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Colin Farrell (The Penguin) Stephen Graham (Adolescence) - VINCITORE Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent) Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief) Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Patricia Arquette (Severance) Carrie Coon (The White Lotus) Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt) - VINCITRICE Julianne Nicholson (Paradise) Parker Posey (The White Lotus) Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus) Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series Uzo Aduba (The Residence) Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This) Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) Jean Smart (Hacks) - VINCITRICE

Best Actor in a Comedy Series Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This) Seth Rogen (The Studio) - VINCITORE Jason Segel (Shrinking) Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Ike Barinholtz (The Studio) Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons) Harrison Ford (Shrinking) Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) - VINCITORE Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) Michael Urie (Shrinking) Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) - VINCITRICE Kathryn Hahn (The Studio) Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) Catherine O'Hara (The Studio) Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer) Meghann Fahy (Sirens) Rashida Jones (Black Mirror) Cristin Milioti (The Penguin) - VINCITRICE Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent) Owen Cooper (Adolescence) - VINCITORE Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex) Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent) Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Erin Doherty (Adolescence) - VINCITRICE Ruth Negga (Presumed Innocent) Deirdre O'Connell (The Penguin) Chloë Sevigny (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex) Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks) Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola (The Rehearsal) Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere) Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez (The Studio) - VINCITORE Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms (What We Do in the Shadows)

Best Writing for a Drama Series Dan Gilroy (Andor) - VINCITORE Joe Sachs (The Pitt) R. Scott Gemmill (The Pitt) Dan Erickson (Severance) Will Smith (Slow Horses) Mike White (The White Lotus)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham (Adolescence) - VINCITORE Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali (Black Mirror) Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether (Dying for Sex) Lauren LeFranc (The Penguin) Joshua Zetumer (Say Nothing)

Best Directing for a Comedy Series Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) Lucia Aniello (Hacks) James Burrows (Mid-Century Modern) Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal) Seth Rogen (The Studio) - VINCITORE

Best Directing for a Drama Series Janus Metz (Andor) Amanda Marsalis (The Pitt) John Wells (The Pitt) Jessica Lee Gagné (Severance) Ben Stiller (Severance) Adam Randall (Slow Horses) - VINCITORE Mike White (The White Lotus)

Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Philip Barantini (Adolescence) - VINCITORE Shannon Murphy (Dying for Sex) Helen Shaver (The Penguin) Jennifer Getzinger (The Penguin) Nicole Kassell (Sirens) Lesli Linka Glatter (Zero Day)



Come già riportato, invece, la seconda stagione di The Last of Us ha dovuto accontentarsi di un unico premio, quello per il montaggio sonoro, sebbene fosse in lizza per tre importanti riconoscimenti: miglior serie drammatica, miglior attore e miglior attrice.