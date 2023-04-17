Famitsu: Final Fantasy 16 è il gioco più atteso, battuto The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Famitsu ha svelato la sua nuova classifica dei giochi in uscita più attesi dai lettori, che questa settimana vede trionfare Final Fantasy 16, che dopo diversi mesi al secondo posto ha battuto The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, seppur per una manciata di voti.

Di seguito la top 30, stilata in base ai voti inviati a Famitsu dal 30 marzo al 5 aprile 2023.

[PS5] Final Fantasy XVI - 965 voti [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 959 voti [NSW] Pikmin 4 - 514 voti [PS5] Street Fighter 6 - 477 voti [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - 461 voti [PS5] Pragmata - 292 voti [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 - 214 voti [NSW] Ys X - 166 voti [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 - 164 voti [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - 159 voti [NSW] Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection - 151 voti [NSW] Atelier Marie Remake - 148 voti [NSW] Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - 133 voti [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars - 114 voti [NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster - 113 voti [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! - 111 voti [PS5] Ys X - 109 voti [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - 108 voti [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - 106 voti [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - 103 voti [PS4] Street Fighter 6 - 101 voti [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 85 voti [NSW] Ushiro - 80 voti [NSW] Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai - 74 voti [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation - 72 voti [NSW] Buccanyar - 71 voti [PS5] Diablo IV - 69 voti [PS5] Tekken 8 - 67 voti [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink - 66 voti [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy - 64 voti

Clive e Torgal in Final Fantasy 16

Come possiamo vedere Final Fantasy 16 ha superato The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom con uno scarto di soli sei voti. Il sorpasso tra l'altro è avvenuto nella pochi giorni dopo il video gameplay di 10 minuti dell'esclusiva per Nintendo Switch, ma prima dello State of Play dedicato al titolo di Square Enix. Insomma, sarà interessante vedere come si evolverà la classifica nelle prossime settimane.

Per il resto troviamo nella top 30 praticamente solo giochi realizzati in Giappone, con Pikmin 4, Street Fighter 6 e Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth nelle prime cinque posizioni. Le eccezioni sono rappresentate da Diablo 4 e Hogwarts Legacy che conquistano rispettivamente la posizione numero 28 e 30.