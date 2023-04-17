0

Famitsu: Final Fantasy 16 è il gioco più atteso, battuto The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Final Fantasy 16 ha riconquistato la vetta della classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu, battendo di pochissimo The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   17/04/2023

Famitsu ha svelato la sua nuova classifica dei giochi in uscita più attesi dai lettori, che questa settimana vede trionfare Final Fantasy 16, che dopo diversi mesi al secondo posto ha battuto The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, seppur per una manciata di voti.

Di seguito la top 30, stilata in base ai voti inviati a Famitsu dal 30 marzo al 5 aprile 2023.

  1. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI - 965 voti
  2. [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 959 voti
  3. [NSW] Pikmin 4 - 514 voti
  4. [PS5] Street Fighter 6 - 477 voti
  5. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - 461 voti
  6. [PS5] Pragmata - 292 voti
  7. [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 - 214 voti
  8. [NSW] Ys X - 166 voti
  9. [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 - 164 voti
  10. [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - 159 voti
  11. [NSW] Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection - 151 voti
  12. [NSW] Atelier Marie Remake - 148 voti
  13. [NSW] Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - 133 voti
  14. [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars - 114 voti
  15. [NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster - 113 voti
  16. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! - 111 voti
  17. [PS5] Ys X - 109 voti
  18. [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - 108 voti
  19. [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - 106 voti
  20. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - 103 voti
  21. [PS4] Street Fighter 6 - 101 voti
  22. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 85 voti
  23. [NSW] Ushiro - 80 voti
  24. [NSW] Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai - 74 voti
  25. [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation - 72 voti
  26. [NSW] Buccanyar - 71 voti
  27. [PS5] Diablo IV - 69 voti
  28. [PS5] Tekken 8 - 67 voti
  29. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink - 66 voti
  30. [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy - 64 voti

Clive e Torgal in Final Fantasy 16
Clive e Torgal in Final Fantasy 16

Come possiamo vedere Final Fantasy 16 ha superato The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom con uno scarto di soli sei voti. Il sorpasso tra l'altro è avvenuto nella pochi giorni dopo il video gameplay di 10 minuti dell'esclusiva per Nintendo Switch, ma prima dello State of Play dedicato al titolo di Square Enix. Insomma, sarà interessante vedere come si evolverà la classifica nelle prossime settimane.

Per il resto troviamo nella top 30 praticamente solo giochi realizzati in Giappone, con Pikmin 4, Street Fighter 6 e Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth nelle prime cinque posizioni. Le eccezioni sono rappresentate da Diablo 4 e Hogwarts Legacy che conquistano rispettivamente la posizione numero 28 e 30.

