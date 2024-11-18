Famitsu svela i giochi più attesi dai giapponesi e in Top 3 c'è un gioco che forse non esiste nemmeno

Cosa hanno votato i giapponesi

Come potete vedere, in prima posizione troviamo Monster Hunter Wilds che è stato in grado di salire di grado anche grazie alla recente beta aperta, che pare aver convinto ancora più giocatori. In secondo posizione, in modo tutt'altro che sorprendente, vi è invece Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake.

I personaggi di Monster Hunter Wilds guardano verso l'alto per trovare il gioco nella classifica

Ciò che invece forse stupisce è il fatto che ancora adesso Pragmata rimane in alto nelle classifiche, anche se vi è sempre il sospetto che i giocatori nipponici lo facciano più per meme che altro. Ricordiamo che Pragmata è un gioco di Capcom annunciato nel 2020, con uscita inizialmente prevista per il 2022. Chiaramente ci sono stati dei problemi con l'opera, visto che ancora adesso non ne sappiamo praticamente nulla: in molti lo considerano oramai il Deep Down di questa generazione.