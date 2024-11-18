0

Famitsu svela i giochi più attesi dai giapponesi e in Top 3 c'è un gioco che forse non esiste nemmeno

Famitsu ha svelato la più recente classifica dei giochi più attesi dai giocatori nipponici: possiamo vedere che in Top 3 c'è persino un gioco che forse nemmeno esiste. Vediamo i dettagli.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   18/11/2024
Famitsu, famosa testata giapponese, ha pubblicato i più recenti risultati della sua classifica dei giochi più attesi dai giocatori nipponici. Vediamo subito i risultati:

  1. [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds - 615 voti
  2. [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake - 307 voti
  3. [PS5] Pragmata - 292 voti
  4. [NSW] Atelier Yumia - 145 voti
  5. [PS5] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake - 143 voti
  6. [PS5] Dynasty Warriors Origins - 135 voti
  7. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD - 119 voti
  8. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - 117 voti
  9. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A - 113 voti
  10. [PS5] Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - 111 voti
  11. [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky 1st - 103 voti
  12. [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster - 101 voti
  13. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - 90 voti
  14. [NSW] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - 85 voti
  15. [NSW] Fantasian Neo Dimension - 80 voti
  16. [PS5] Atelier Yumia - 74 voti
  17. [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with You Emotional - 69 voti
  18. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 66 voti
  19. [NSW] Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero - 64 voti
  20. [NSW] Madou Monogatari: Fia and the Mysterious School - 61 voti
  21. [PS5] Assassin's Creed Shadows - 60 voti
  22. [NSW] Tales of Graces f Remastered - 58 voti
  23. [NSW] The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy - 56 voti
  24. [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - 55 voti
  25. [PS4] Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - 53 voti
  26. [NSW] Ushiro - 51 voti
  27. [PS5] Madou Monogatari: Fia and the Mysterious School - 50 voti
  28. [PS4] Atelier Yumia - 48 voti
  29. [NSW] Platform 8 - 46 voti
  30. [NSW] Seifuku Kanojo 2 - 45 voti

Cosa hanno votato i giapponesi

Come potete vedere, in prima posizione troviamo Monster Hunter Wilds che è stato in grado di salire di grado anche grazie alla recente beta aperta, che pare aver convinto ancora più giocatori. In secondo posizione, in modo tutt'altro che sorprendente, vi è invece Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake.

I personaggi di Monster Hunter Wilds guardano verso l'alto per trovare il gioco nella classifica
I personaggi di Monster Hunter Wilds guardano verso l'alto per trovare il gioco nella classifica

Ciò che invece forse stupisce è il fatto che ancora adesso Pragmata rimane in alto nelle classifiche, anche se vi è sempre il sospetto che i giocatori nipponici lo facciano più per meme che altro. Ricordiamo che Pragmata è un gioco di Capcom annunciato nel 2020, con uscita inizialmente prevista per il 2022. Chiaramente ci sono stati dei problemi con l'opera, visto che ancora adesso non ne sappiamo praticamente nulla: in molti lo considerano oramai il Deep Down di questa generazione.

