Final Fantasy 16 o Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? Ecco chi domina nei premi di Famitsu Dengeki

Famitsu e Game Dengeki hanno svelato i vincitori dei Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2023, definiti in base ai voti dei videogiochi. Ecco tutte le categorie e i premiati.
Gioco dell'anno
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/Nintendo - Vincitore
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON/From Software
- Street Fighter 6/Capcom
- Resident Evil RE:4/Capcom
- Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix
Miglior Ambientazione
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo/Square Enix - Vincitore
- Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name/Sega
Migliore grafica
- Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix - Vincitore
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON/From Software
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/Nintendo
Migliore musica
- Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix - Vincitore
- Octopath Traveler II/Square Enix
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/Nintendo
Miglior doppiaggio
- Yuya Uchida (Clive Rosfield)/Final Fantasy XVI - Vincitore
- Yasuyuki Kase (V.IV Rusty) / ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
- Takaya Kuroda (Kazuma Kiryu)/Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
Miglior personaggio
- Clive Rosfield/Final Fantasy XVI - Vincitore
- Zelda/The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Iori Miyamoto/Fate/Samurai Remnant
Migliore GDR
- Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix - Vincitore
- Octopath Traveler II/Square Enix
- Super Mario RPG/Nintendo
Miglior gioco d'azione
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON/From Software - Vincitore
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder/Nintendo
- Street Fighter 6/Capcom
Migliore gioco d'azione e aventura
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/Nintendo - Vincitore
- Resident Evil RE:4/Capcom
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name/Sega
Miglior indie
- Sea of Stars／Sabotage Studio - Vincitore
- World of fear/PLAYISM
- Exit 8/KOTAKE CREATE
Migliore gioco per l'eSport
- Street Fighter 6/Capcom - Vincitore
- Apex Legends/Electronic Arts
- VALORANT/Riot Games
Gioco più atteso
- Metaphor: Refantazio/Atlas - Vincitore
- Dragon's Dogma 2/Capcom
- Hundred Heroes/505 Games
Miglior team di sviluppo
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Vincitore
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON development team
- Street Fighter 6 development team
- Ryu ga Gotoku Studio
- Naoki Yoshida
Miglior Game App
- Honkai: Star Rail/COGNOSPHERE - Vincitore
- Pokemon Sleep/Pokemon
- Atelier Resleriana ~Forgotten Alchemy and the Liberator of Polar Night/Koei Tecmo Games
Miglior gioco online
- Final Fantasy XIV/Square Enix - Vincitore
- Genshin/COGNOSPHERE
- Street Fighter 6/Capcom
Migliore gioco di una nuova saga
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo/Square Enix - Vincitore
- Super Detective Case Files Rain Code/Spike Chunsoft
- WILD HEARTS/Electronic Arts
Famitsu Dengeki Special Award
- Hi-fi Rush
- Baldur's Gate 3
I giochi più premiati
Tra i giochi più premiati dai fan giapponesi troviamo:
- Final Fantasy 16 - 5 premi
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - 3 premi (incluso il GOTY)
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo - 3 awards
Che ne pensate di queste premiazioni?