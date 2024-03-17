46

Final Fantasy 16 o Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? Ecco chi domina nei premi di Famitsu Dengeki

Vediamo tutti i giochi premiato al Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2023: tra Final Fantasy 16 e The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, qual è il vincitore?

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   17/03/2024

Famitsu e Game Dengeki hanno svelato i vincitori dei Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2023, definiti in base ai voti dei videogiochi. Ecco tutte le categorie e i premiati.

Gioco dell'anno

  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/Nintendo - Vincitore
  • ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON/From Software
  • Street Fighter 6/Capcom
  • Resident Evil RE:4/Capcom
  • Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix

Miglior Ambientazione

  • PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo/Square Enix - Vincitore
  • Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name/Sega

Migliore grafica

  • Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix - Vincitore
  • ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON/From Software
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/Nintendo

Migliore musica

  • Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix - Vincitore
  • Octopath Traveler II/Square Enix
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/Nintendo

Miglior doppiaggio

  • Yuya Uchida (Clive Rosfield)/Final Fantasy XVI - Vincitore
  • Yasuyuki Kase (V.IV Rusty) / ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
  • Takaya Kuroda (Kazuma Kiryu)/Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Miglior personaggio

  • Clive Rosfield/Final Fantasy XVI - Vincitore
  • Zelda/The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
  • Iori Miyamoto/Fate/Samurai Remnant

Migliore GDR

  • Final Fantasy XVI/Square Enix - Vincitore
  • Octopath Traveler II/Square Enix
  • Super Mario RPG/Nintendo

Miglior gioco d'azione

  • ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON/From Software - Vincitore
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder/Nintendo
  • Street Fighter 6/Capcom

Migliore gioco d'azione e aventura

  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/Nintendo - Vincitore
  • Resident Evil RE:4/Capcom
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name/Sega

Miglior indie

  • Sea of Stars／Sabotage Studio - Vincitore
  • World of fear/PLAYISM
  • Exit 8/KOTAKE CREATE

Migliore gioco per l'eSport

  • Street Fighter 6/Capcom - Vincitore
  • Apex Legends/Electronic Arts
  • VALORANT/Riot Games

Gioco più atteso

  • Metaphor: Refantazio/Atlas - Vincitore
  • Dragon's Dogma 2/Capcom
  • Hundred Heroes/505 Games

Miglior team di sviluppo

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Development Team - Vincitore
  • ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON development team
  • Street Fighter 6 development team
  • Ryu ga Gotoku Studio
  • Naoki Yoshida

Miglior Game App

  • Honkai: Star Rail/COGNOSPHERE - Vincitore
  • Pokemon Sleep/Pokemon
  • Atelier Resleriana ~Forgotten Alchemy and the Liberator of Polar Night/Koei Tecmo Games

Miglior gioco online

  • Final Fantasy XIV/Square Enix - Vincitore
  • Genshin/COGNOSPHERE
  • Street Fighter 6/Capcom

Migliore gioco di una nuova saga

  • PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo/Square Enix - Vincitore
  • Super Detective Case Files Rain Code/Spike Chunsoft
  • WILD HEARTS/Electronic Arts

Famitsu Dengeki Special Award

  • Hi-fi Rush
  • Baldur's Gate 3

I giochi più premiati

Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Tra i giochi più premiati dai fan giapponesi troviamo:

Che ne pensate di queste premiazioni?

