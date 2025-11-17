2

Game Awards 2025: ecco tutte le nomination

Svelate tutte le nomination dei Game Awards 2025, che vedono rappresentati i maggiori editori e i titoli più chiacchierati dell'anno.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   17/11/2025
La statuetta dei Game Awards

I Game Awards 2025 stanno per arrivare. L'11 dicembre è vicino e oggi Geoff Keighley, il patron della manifestazione, ha annunciato le nomination per tutte le categorie che saranno premiate nel corso della cerimonia. Come riportato, quest'anno i candidati al GOTY sono: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

Le nomination complete

Detto questo, vediamo i nominati di tutte le categorie:

Goff Keighley presenterà l'evento anche quest'anno
Goff Keighley presenterà l'evento anche quest'anno
  • GAME OF THE YEAR
    • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
    • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
    • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
    • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
    • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
  • BEST GAME DIRECTION
    • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
    • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
    • Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)
  • BEST NARRATIVE
    • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
    • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
    • Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)
  • BEST ART DIRECTION
    • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
    • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
    • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
  • BEST SCORE AND MUSIC, LEVELED UP BY SPOTIFY
    • Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong
    • Darren Korb, Hades II
    • Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    • Toma Otowa, Ghost of Yōtei
    • Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • BEST AUDIO DESIGN
    • Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
    • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
    • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)
  • BEST PERFORMANCE
    • Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    • Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    • Erika Ishii, Ghost of Yōtei
    • Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    • Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f
    • Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
    • Assassin's Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)
    • Atomfall (Rebellion)
    • Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
    • EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)
    • South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)
  • GAMES FOR IMPACT
    • Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable)
    • Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
    • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don't Nod Montreal/Don't Nod)
    • South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)
  • BEST ONGOING
    • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)
    • No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
  • BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT
    • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
    • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
  • BEST INDEPENDENT GAME
    • Absolum (Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu)
    • Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)
    • Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
    • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
    • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
    • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
  • BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME
    • Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
    • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
    • Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
    • Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)
    • Megabonk (Vedinad)
  • BEST MOBILE GAME
    • Destiny: Rising (NetEase Games)
    • Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio/Sega)
    • Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment/Sega)
    • Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)
    • Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
  • BEST VR/AR
    • Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)
    • Arken Age (VitruviusVR)
    • Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)
    • Marvel's Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)
    • The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)
  • BEST ACTION
    • Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
    • Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
    • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
    • Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube/Sega)
  • BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE
    • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)
    • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
    • Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)
  • BEST RPG
    • Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
    • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
    • The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
  • BEST FIGHTING
    • 2XKO (Riot Games)
    • Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)
    • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)
    • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)
    • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
  • BEST FAMILY
    • Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
    • LEGO Party! (SMG Studio/Fictions)
    • LEGO Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)
    • Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
    • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)
    • Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)
  • BEST SIM/STRATEGY
    • The Alters (11 Bit Studios)
    • FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)
    • Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)
    • Sid Meier's Civilization VII (Firaxis Games/2K)
    • Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms)
    • Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/Sega)
  • BEST SPORTS/RACING
    • EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)
    • F1 25 (Codemasters/EA)
    • Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
    • Rematch (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)
    • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)
  • BEST MULTIPLAYER
    • Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)
    • Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)
    • Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
    • Peak (Aggro Crab/Landfall)
    • Split Fiction (Hazelight/EA)
  • BEST ADAPTATION
    • A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros)
    • Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)
    • The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)
    • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)
    • Until Dawn (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)
  • MOST ANTICIPATED GAME
    • 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
    • Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
    • Marvel's Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
    • The Witcher IV (CD Projekt Red)
  • CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
    • Caedrel
    • Kai Cenat
    • MoistCr1TiKaL
    • Sakura Miko
    • The Burnt Peanut
  • BEST ESPORTS GAME
    • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
    • DOTA 2 (Valve)
    • League of Legends (Riot)
    • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
    • Valorant (Riot)
  • BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE
    • brawk - Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)
    • Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)
    • f0rsakeN - Jason Susanto (Valorant)
    • Kakeru - Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)
    • MenaRD - Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)
    • Zyw0o - Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)
  • BEST ESPORTS TEAM
    • Gen.G - League of Legends
    • NRG - Valorant
    • Team Falcons - DOTA 2
    • Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
    • Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2
