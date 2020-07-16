Gamescom 2020: ecco l'elenco delle compagnie presenti

L'0rganizzazione della Gamescom 2020 ha annunciato l'elenco dei partner dell'edizione di quest'anno, che come saprete sarà soltanto digitale a causa della cancellazione dovuta alla pandemia di COVID-19. Tra i nomi più importanti ad apparire negli eventi video di ci saranno Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, Koch Media, Sega Europe, Ubisoft e Xbox, ma anche Bossa Studios, Curve Digital, Dotemu, Merge Games e Strictly Limited Games.
Tra gli assenti di maggior peso Sony e Nintendo. La prima evidentemente non ha ritenuto la Gamescom 2020 un evento necessario per promuovere PS5, la sua nuova console in uscita entro la fine del 2020. La seconda vorrà mantenere basso il suo profilo ancora per un po'.
- 2p Games
- A2 Softworks / Cybernetic Technologies
- Activision Blizzard
- Aerosoft
- Afterburner Studios
- Alersteam
- Alien Pixel Games
- All in! Games
- Altergaze
- Anshar Studios
- Assemble Entertainment
- astragon
- BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
- Bedtime Digital Games
- Bethesda
- BitComposer
- Bossa Studios
- Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik
- Cenprom
- Clever Plays
- Curve Digital
- Cybershoes GmbH
- Dark Fracture
- Dotemu
- Drop Bear Bytes
- East Games / Goblinz Studio
- Electronic Arts
- Egosoft
- Enlightened Robot Entertainment
- ESL
- EXOR Studios
- Fast Travel Games
- Focus Home
- Ford / Fordzilla
- FRONTIER DEVELOPMENT
- FusionPlay
- Gamers Health United
- Goldilock One
- GPORTAL
- Headup
- Indie Arena Booth
- IT Sonix
- Khaylan Arts
- Koch Media GmbH
- Lootboy
- Mass Creation
- MediaMarkt eBusiness
- Merge Games
- Mixtvision
- Monster Couch
- Neowiz
- Novaquark
- Numbermill
- OWN3D media GmbH
- Payload Studios
- Piece of Cake Studios
- Playtra
- Proletariat
- SATURN XPERION
- Scavengers Studio
- SEGA Europe
- Shedofideas Game Studio
- Streamheroes
- Strictly Limited Games
- Super.com
- Tactical Adventures
- The Fox Software
- The Game Bakers
- Thing Trunk
- Third Shift Studios
- Tin Can Studio
- Toplitz Productions
- Trusted Events GmbH
- Twisted II Studio
- Ubisoft
- Varsav
- Wargaming
- Whisper Interactive (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.
- Wired Productions
- WP Merchandise
- Xbox
- Xeam Solutions
- Yager Development GmbH
- Yooreka Games
- Zordix