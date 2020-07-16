Gamescom 2020: ecco l'elenco delle compagnie presenti

L'0rganizzazione della Gamescom 2020 ha annunciato l'elenco dei partner dell'edizione di quest'anno, che come saprete sarà soltanto digitale a causa della cancellazione dovuta alla pandemia di COVID-19. Tra i nomi più importanti ad apparire negli eventi video di ci saranno Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, Koch Media, Sega Europe, Ubisoft e Xbox, ma anche Bossa Studios, Curve Digital, Dotemu, Merge Games e Strictly Limited Games.

Tra gli assenti di maggior peso Sony e Nintendo. La prima evidentemente non ha ritenuto la Gamescom 2020 un evento necessario per promuovere PS5, la sua nuova console in uscita entro la fine del 2020. La seconda vorrà mantenere basso il suo profilo ancora per un po'.