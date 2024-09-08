I giochi migliori di Roblox premiati ai Roblox Innovation Awards 2024: ecco i vincitori

I giochi migliori di Roblox sono stati premiati ai Roblox Innovation Awards 2024, l'evento in cui la celebre piattaforma celebra se stessa e le applicazioni più interessanti e innovative disponibili nelle varie categorie. Ecco tutti i finalisti e i vincitori!

Best Shooter Experience



Arsenal from ROLVe - VINCITORE

HELLMET from Mi gato Creations

Gunfight Arena from Splitting Point

Guts & Blackpowder from Fuze Studios

Best Education Experience



Lua Learning from Torpedo Software

LLC Math Difficulty Chart Obby! From Smilish

Build a Rocket vs. Mark Rober from

Big League Jams Word Bomb from OMG - VINCITORE

Best Obby Experience



Obby But You're On a Bike from Fortune 777

Altitorture [2 Player Obby] from Matrix Entertainment

Tower of Hell from YXCeptional Studios - VINCITORE

Flood Escape 2 from Crazyblox Games

Best Action - RPG



Blox Fruits from Gamer Robot - VINCITORE

Deepwoken fromMonad Studios

Dungeon Quest! from RPG Adventure Voldex

World // Zero Dungeons & RPG Adventure from Twin Atlas

Best Strategy Experience



Anime Defenders from Small World Games

A Dusty Trip from Splitting Point

Tower Defense Simulator from Paradoxum Games

The Strongest Battlegrounds from Yielding Arts - VINCITORE

Best Racing Experience



Car Dealership Tycoon

Driving Empire from Voldex

Drive World Drifting & Racing from Twin Atlas

Car Crushers 2 from Car Crushers Group - VINCITORE

Best Roleplay/Life Sim



Adopt Me from Uplift Games

Berry Ave from Amberry Games

Brookhaven from Wolfpaq Games - VINCITORE

Welcome to Bloxburg

Best Horror Experience



Doors from LSPLASH - VINCITORE

Interliminality from Studio308

Piggy from Piggy

The Mimic from CTStudio

Best Tycoon Experience



Elemental Powers from Tycoon Giggle Inc

Restaurant Tycoon 2 from Ultraw Games

Theme Park Tycoon 2 - VINCITORE

Patriot War Tycoon from Green Titans Entertainment

Best Fashion Experience



Dress to Impress from Dress To Impress Group

Fashion Famous from SandBox Studio

Catalog Avatar Creator from Parwaz Studios - VINCITORE

Royal High

Best Fighting Experience



BloxFruits from Gamer Robot

The Strongest Battlegrounds from Yielding Arts - VINCITORE

TYPE://SOUL from @typesouls

Guts & Blackpowder from Fuze Studios

Best Social/Hangout Experience



Brookhaven from Wolfpaq Games - VINCITORE

On Tap from Diepolder Club

PLS Donate

LifeTogether from Cinnamon Software

Best UGC Creator



maplestick

Rush_X - VINCITORE

Reverse_Polarity

Ellzd

Best Video Star



Conor3D

KreekCraft - VINCITORE

Lana Rae

Poke

Best New Experience



Dusty Trip from Splitting Point

Dress to Impress from Dress To Impress Group - VINCITORE

Anime Defenders from Small World Games

Sols RNG from Sols Studio

Best Branded Experience



Walmart Discovered from Walmart & Sawhorse

Lamborghini Lab from Automobili Lamborghini

Garten of Banban RP from Jule Games x Euphoric Bros - VINCITORE

Vans World from Vans & The Gang

Peoples Choice



Dress to Impress from Dress To Impress Group

Gunfight Arena from Splitting Point - VINCITORE

Driving Empire from Voldex

The Strongest Battlegrounds from Yielding Arts

Best Collaboration



DAZN x Boxing Beta

Despicable Me x Livetopia from Century Games

Bomb Pop x Restaurant Tycoon 2

[AUDI] Driving Empire Car Racing from Voldex - VINCITORE

Best Creative Direction



Dress to Impress from Dress To Impress Group - VINCITORE

Horse Life from Twin Atlas

ClipIt from Neura Studio

Secret Staycation from Chocolate Ants

Best Use of Tech



ClipIt from Neura Studio - VINCITORE

Gunfight Arena from Splitting Point

Swordburst 3 from Twin Atlas

Murderers VS Sheriffs Duels from Red21 Games

Best Video Star Video



Copa Roblox from Santos Masinha - VINCITORE

Cyan Loves Yellow! From Tyler & Snowi

Best Rainbow Friends Videos Ever Made! From FGeeTV

We Build Our Own Cart Rides in Roblox from ItsFunneh

Best Use of Voice and Audio



OnTap from Diepolder Entertainment - VINCITORE

Poke Haven from Lit Enterprises

Stock Crash

Altitorture

Best Studio



Century Games

Sawhorse

Splitting Point - VINCITORE

Voldex

Best Original UGC



Squirrel Suit from @Reverse_Polarity - VINCITORE

Knitted Arm Warmers Very White from @PureSweetener

Messy Mermaid Waves(Brown) from @DIDIgamedev

Mini Plushie 2D from @dvdko

Best Plugin



Moon Animator 2 from @xsixx

DataStore Editor from @sleitnick

UGC Makers Toolbox from @Onogork - VINCITORE

Load Character Pro from @AlreadyPro

Builderman's Award of Excellence

