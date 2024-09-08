I giochi migliori di Roblox premiati ai Roblox Innovation Awards 2024: ecco i vincitori

I giochi migliori di Roblox sono stati premiati ai Roblox Innovation Awards 2024, l'evento in cui la celebre piattaforma celebra se stessa e le applicazioni più interessanti e innovative disponibili nelle varie categorie. Ecco tutti i finalisti e i vincitori!
Best Shooter Experience
- Arsenal from ROLVe - VINCITORE
- HELLMET from Mi gato Creations
- Gunfight Arena from Splitting Point
- Guts & Blackpowder from Fuze Studios
Best Education Experience
- Lua Learning from Torpedo Software
- LLC Math Difficulty Chart Obby! From Smilish
- Build a Rocket vs. Mark Rober from
- Big League Jams Word Bomb from OMG - VINCITORE
Best Obby Experience
- Obby But You're On a Bike from Fortune 777
- Altitorture [2 Player Obby] from Matrix Entertainment
- Tower of Hell from YXCeptional Studios - VINCITORE
- Flood Escape 2 from Crazyblox Games
Best Action - RPG
- Blox Fruits from Gamer Robot - VINCITORE
- Deepwoken fromMonad Studios
- Dungeon Quest! from RPG Adventure Voldex
- World // Zero Dungeons & RPG Adventure from Twin Atlas
Best Strategy Experience
- Anime Defenders from Small World Games
- A Dusty Trip from Splitting Point
- Tower Defense Simulator from Paradoxum Games
- The Strongest Battlegrounds from Yielding Arts - VINCITORE
Best Racing Experience
- Car Dealership Tycoon
- Driving Empire from Voldex
- Drive World Drifting & Racing from Twin Atlas
- Car Crushers 2 from Car Crushers Group - VINCITORE
Best Roleplay/Life Sim
- Adopt Me from Uplift Games
- Berry Ave from Amberry Games
- Brookhaven from Wolfpaq Games - VINCITORE
- Welcome to Bloxburg
Best Horror Experience
- Doors from LSPLASH - VINCITORE
- Interliminality from Studio308
- Piggy from Piggy
- The Mimic from CTStudio
Best Tycoon Experience
- Elemental Powers from Tycoon Giggle Inc
- Restaurant Tycoon 2 from Ultraw Games
- Theme Park Tycoon 2 - VINCITORE
- Patriot War Tycoon from Green Titans Entertainment
Best Fashion Experience
- Dress to Impress from Dress To Impress Group
- Fashion Famous from SandBox Studio
- Catalog Avatar Creator from Parwaz Studios - VINCITORE
- Royal High
Best Fighting Experience
- BloxFruits from Gamer Robot
- The Strongest Battlegrounds from Yielding Arts - VINCITORE
- TYPE://SOUL from @typesouls
- Guts & Blackpowder from Fuze Studios
Best Social/Hangout Experience
- Brookhaven from Wolfpaq Games - VINCITORE
- On Tap from Diepolder Club
- PLS Donate
- LifeTogether from Cinnamon Software
Best UGC Creator
- maplestick
- Rush_X - VINCITORE
- Reverse_Polarity
- Ellzd
Best Video Star
- Conor3D
- KreekCraft - VINCITORE
- Lana Rae
- Poke
Best New Experience
- Dusty Trip from Splitting Point
- Dress to Impress from Dress To Impress Group - VINCITORE
- Anime Defenders from Small World Games
- Sols RNG from Sols Studio
Best Branded Experience
- Walmart Discovered from Walmart & Sawhorse
- Lamborghini Lab from Automobili Lamborghini
- Garten of Banban RP from Jule Games x Euphoric Bros - VINCITORE
- Vans World from Vans & The Gang
Peoples Choice
- Dress to Impress from Dress To Impress Group
- Gunfight Arena from Splitting Point - VINCITORE
- Driving Empire from Voldex
- The Strongest Battlegrounds from Yielding Arts
Best Collaboration
- DAZN x Boxing Beta
- Despicable Me x Livetopia from Century Games
- Bomb Pop x Restaurant Tycoon 2
- [AUDI] Driving Empire Car Racing from Voldex - VINCITORE
Best Creative Direction
- Dress to Impress from Dress To Impress Group - VINCITORE
- Horse Life from Twin Atlas
- ClipIt from Neura Studio
- Secret Staycation from Chocolate Ants
Best Use of Tech
- ClipIt from Neura Studio - VINCITORE
- Gunfight Arena from Splitting Point
- Swordburst 3 from Twin Atlas
- Murderers VS Sheriffs Duels from Red21 Games
Best Video Star Video
- Copa Roblox from Santos Masinha - VINCITORE
- Cyan Loves Yellow! From Tyler & Snowi
- Best Rainbow Friends Videos Ever Made! From FGeeTV
- We Build Our Own Cart Rides in Roblox from ItsFunneh
Best Use of Voice and Audio
- OnTap from Diepolder Entertainment - VINCITORE
- Poke Haven from Lit Enterprises
- Stock Crash
- Altitorture
Best Studio
- Century Games
- Sawhorse
- Splitting Point - VINCITORE
- Voldex
Best Original UGC
- Squirrel Suit from @Reverse_Polarity - VINCITORE
- Knitted Arm Warmers Very White from @PureSweetener
- Messy Mermaid Waves(Brown) from @DIDIgamedev
- Mini Plushie 2D from @dvdko
Best Plugin
- Moon Animator 2 from @xsixx
- DataStore Editor from @sleitnick
- UGC Makers Toolbox from @Onogork - VINCITORE
- Load Character Pro from @AlreadyPro
Builderman's Award of Excellence
- Dress to Impress from Dress To Impress Group - VINCITORE
- A Dusty Trip from Splitting Point
- Gunfight from Splitting Point
Applicazioni di successo
Con i suoi oltre 70 milioni di utenti al giorno, Roblox si è confermato negli ultimi anni una piattaforma di grande successo, su cui è possibile accedere alle esperienze più diverse e originali, come certificano questi riconoscimenti.
Dress to Impress, premiato nella categoria Best Fashion Experience, ad esempio, è stato realizzato lo scorso anno ed è riuscito a raggiungere quasi 400.000 giocatori atttivi, che si sfidano in una sorta di rivisitazione digitale del format Project Runway.