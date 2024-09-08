0

I giochi migliori di Roblox premiati ai Roblox Innovation Awards 2024: ecco i vincitori

Roblox ha premiato i suoi giochi migliori ai Roblox Innovation Awards 2024: vediamo la lista completa dei vincitori nelle varie categorie.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   08/09/2024
Alcuni dei personaggi di Roblox

I giochi migliori di Roblox sono stati premiati ai Roblox Innovation Awards 2024, l'evento in cui la celebre piattaforma celebra se stessa e le applicazioni più interessanti e innovative disponibili nelle varie categorie. Ecco tutti i finalisti e i vincitori!

Best Shooter Experience

  • Arsenal from ROLVe - VINCITORE
  • HELLMET from Mi gato Creations
  • Gunfight Arena from Splitting Point
  • Guts & Blackpowder from Fuze Studios

Best Education Experience

  • Lua Learning from Torpedo Software
  • LLC Math Difficulty Chart Obby! From Smilish
  • Build a Rocket vs. Mark Rober from
  • Big League Jams Word Bomb from OMG - VINCITORE

Best Obby Experience

  • Obby But You're On a Bike from Fortune 777
  • Altitorture [2 Player Obby] from Matrix Entertainment
  • Tower of Hell from YXCeptional Studios - VINCITORE
  • Flood Escape 2 from Crazyblox Games

Best Action - RPG

  • Blox Fruits from Gamer Robot - VINCITORE
  • Deepwoken fromMonad Studios
  • Dungeon Quest! from RPG Adventure Voldex
  • World // Zero Dungeons & RPG Adventure from Twin Atlas

Best Strategy Experience

  • Anime Defenders from Small World Games
  • A Dusty Trip from Splitting Point
  • Tower Defense Simulator from Paradoxum Games
  • The Strongest Battlegrounds from Yielding Arts - VINCITORE

Best Racing Experience

  • Car Dealership Tycoon
  • Driving Empire from Voldex
  • Drive World Drifting & Racing from Twin Atlas
  • Car Crushers 2 from Car Crushers Group - VINCITORE

Best Roleplay/Life Sim

  • Adopt Me from Uplift Games
  • Berry Ave from Amberry Games
  • Brookhaven from Wolfpaq Games - VINCITORE
  • Welcome to Bloxburg

Best Horror Experience

  • Doors from LSPLASH - VINCITORE
  • Interliminality from Studio308
  • Piggy from Piggy
  • The Mimic from CTStudio

Best Tycoon Experience

  • Elemental Powers from Tycoon Giggle Inc
  • Restaurant Tycoon 2 from Ultraw Games
  • Theme Park Tycoon 2 - VINCITORE
  • Patriot War Tycoon from Green Titans Entertainment

Best Fashion Experience

  • Dress to Impress from Dress To Impress Group
  • Fashion Famous from SandBox Studio
  • Catalog Avatar Creator from Parwaz Studios - VINCITORE
  • Royal High

Best Fighting Experience

  • BloxFruits from Gamer Robot
  • The Strongest Battlegrounds from Yielding Arts - VINCITORE
  • TYPE://SOUL from @typesouls
  • Guts & Blackpowder from Fuze Studios

Best Social/Hangout Experience

  • Brookhaven from Wolfpaq Games - VINCITORE
  • On Tap from Diepolder Club
  • PLS Donate
  • LifeTogether from Cinnamon Software

Best UGC Creator

  • maplestick
  • Rush_X - VINCITORE
  • Reverse_Polarity
  • Ellzd

Best Video Star

  • Conor3D
  • KreekCraft - VINCITORE
  • Lana Rae
  • Poke

Best New Experience

  • Dusty Trip from Splitting Point
  • Dress to Impress from Dress To Impress Group - VINCITORE
  • Anime Defenders from Small World Games
  • Sols RNG from Sols Studio

Best Branded Experience

  • Walmart Discovered from Walmart & Sawhorse
  • Lamborghini Lab from Automobili Lamborghini
  • Garten of Banban RP from Jule Games x Euphoric Bros - VINCITORE
  • Vans World from Vans & The Gang

Peoples Choice

  • Dress to Impress from Dress To Impress Group
  • Gunfight Arena from Splitting Point - VINCITORE
  • Driving Empire from Voldex
  • The Strongest Battlegrounds from Yielding Arts

Best Collaboration

  • DAZN x Boxing Beta
  • Despicable Me x Livetopia from Century Games
  • Bomb Pop x Restaurant Tycoon 2
  • [AUDI] Driving Empire Car Racing from Voldex - VINCITORE

Best Creative Direction

  • Dress to Impress from Dress To Impress Group - VINCITORE
  • Horse Life from Twin Atlas
  • ClipIt from Neura Studio
  • Secret Staycation from Chocolate Ants

Best Use of Tech

  • ClipIt from Neura Studio - VINCITORE
  • Gunfight Arena from Splitting Point
  • Swordburst 3 from Twin Atlas
  • Murderers VS Sheriffs Duels from Red21 Games

Best Video Star Video

  • Copa Roblox from Santos Masinha - VINCITORE
  • Cyan Loves Yellow! From Tyler & Snowi
  • Best Rainbow Friends Videos Ever Made! From FGeeTV
  • We Build Our Own Cart Rides in Roblox from ItsFunneh

Best Use of Voice and Audio

  • OnTap from Diepolder Entertainment - VINCITORE
  • Poke Haven from Lit Enterprises
  • Stock Crash
  • Altitorture

Best Studio

  • Century Games
  • Sawhorse
  • Splitting Point - VINCITORE
  • Voldex

Best Original UGC

  • Squirrel Suit from @Reverse_Polarity - VINCITORE
  • Knitted Arm Warmers Very White from @PureSweetener
  • Messy Mermaid Waves(Brown) from @DIDIgamedev
  • Mini Plushie 2D from @dvdko

Best Plugin

  • Moon Animator 2 from @xsixx
  • DataStore Editor from @sleitnick
  • UGC Makers Toolbox from @Onogork - VINCITORE
  • Load Character Pro from @AlreadyPro

Builderman's Award of Excellence

  • Dress to Impress from Dress To Impress Group - VINCITORE
  • A Dusty Trip from Splitting Point
  • Gunfight from Splitting Point

Applicazioni di successo

Con i suoi oltre 70 milioni di utenti al giorno, Roblox si è confermato negli ultimi anni una piattaforma di grande successo, su cui è possibile accedere alle esperienze più diverse e originali, come certificano questi riconoscimenti.

Uno dei tanti giochi di Roblox
Uno dei tanti giochi di Roblox

Dress to Impress, premiato nella categoria Best Fashion Experience, ad esempio, è stato realizzato lo scorso anno ed è riuscito a raggiungere quasi 400.000 giocatori atttivi, che si sfidano in una sorta di rivisitazione digitale del format Project Runway.

