I giochi PS5 Pro “Enhanced” ora sono 60, ecco l'elenco completo

La lista continua a crescere

Rispetto ai giochi annunciati inizialmente da Sony, come possiamo vedere che l'elenco si è allungato di molto e rapidamente. Il tutto grazie alla sezione "PS5 Pro Enhanced" introdotta nel PlayStation Store statunitense nei scorsi giorni che menziona decine di nuovi titoli, tra cui Lies of P, The Callisto Protocol e Like a Dragon: Yakuza Pirate in Hawaii, e dagli ultimi annunci da parte di vari team di sviluppo, come ad esempio nel caso di Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. Chiaramente la lista continuerà ad allungarsi ulteriormente nei prossimi giorni e settimane.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth su PS5 Pro

Come forse già saprete, anche i giochi non "Enhanced" ovvero che non riceveranno interventi diretti dagli autori potrebbero beneficiare della potenza aggiuntiva offerta di PS5 Pro grazie alla funzione Game Boost per offrire framerate più stabili o una risoluzione dinamica mediamente più alta, seppur con dei limiti.