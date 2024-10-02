0

I giochi PS5 Pro “Enhanced” ora sono 60, ecco l'elenco completo

Continua a espandersi la lista dei giochi "Enhanced" che sfrutteranno le caratteristiche di PS5 Pro al lancio o tramite degli aggiornamenti gratuiti, vediamo l'elenco al completo.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   02/10/2024
PS5 Pro

La lista dei giochi PS5 Pro "Enhanced" continua a crescere e nel momento in cui scriviamo sono ben 60 i titoli che riceveranno un aggiornamento o supporteranno al lancio le caratteristiche e le funzionalità della nuova console mid-gen di Sony. Ecco l'elenco al completo:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Apex Legends
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows
  • The Callisto Protocol
  • The Crew Motorfest
  • Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
  • Demon's Souls
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • Dynasty Warriors: Origins
  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • Empire of the Ants
  • Enlisted
  • F1 24
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • The First Descendant
  • Fortnite
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Lies of P
  • Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
  • Madden NFL 25
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
  • The Midnight Town Stories: Adam's Diary
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • My Little Universe
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • No Man's Sky
  • Outbreak: Shades of Horror Chromatic Split
  • Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Redacted
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Retrieval
  • Rise of the Ronin
  • Rogue Flight
  • Spider-Man Remastered
  • Spider-Man Miles Morales
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Spine: This is Gun Fu
  • Star Wars Jedi Survivor
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Stellar Blade
  • Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
  • Towers of Aghasba
  • Unreal Kingdoms
  • Until Dawn
  • Warframe
  • War Thunder
  • Marvel's Wolverine
  • World of Warships: Legends

PlayStation VR2

  • cyubeVR
  • Kayak VR Mirage

La lista continua a crescere

Rispetto ai giochi annunciati inizialmente da Sony, come possiamo vedere che l'elenco si è allungato di molto e rapidamente. Il tutto grazie alla sezione "PS5 Pro Enhanced" introdotta nel PlayStation Store statunitense nei scorsi giorni che menziona decine di nuovi titoli, tra cui Lies of P, The Callisto Protocol e Like a Dragon: Yakuza Pirate in Hawaii, e dagli ultimi annunci da parte di vari team di sviluppo, come ad esempio nel caso di Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. Chiaramente la lista continuerà ad allungarsi ulteriormente nei prossimi giorni e settimane.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth su PS5 Pro
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth su PS5 Pro

Come forse già saprete, anche i giochi non "Enhanced" ovvero che non riceveranno interventi diretti dagli autori potrebbero beneficiare della potenza aggiuntiva offerta di PS5 Pro grazie alla funzione Game Boost per offrire framerate più stabili o una risoluzione dinamica mediamente più alta, seppur con dei limiti.

