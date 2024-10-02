I giochi PS5 Pro “Enhanced” ora sono 60, ecco l'elenco completo

La lista dei giochi PS5 Pro "Enhanced" continua a crescere e nel momento in cui scriviamo sono ben 60 i titoli che riceveranno un aggiornamento o supporteranno al lancio le caratteristiche e le funzionalità della nuova console mid-gen di Sony. Ecco l'elenco al completo:
- Alan Wake 2
- Apex Legends
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew Motorfest
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- Demon's Souls
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- EA Sports College Football 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- Empire of the Ants
- Enlisted
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- The First Descendant
- Fortnite
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Lies of P
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Madden NFL 25
- Marvel Rivals
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- The Midnight Town Stories: Adam's Diary
- Mortal Kombat 1
- My Little Universe
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- No Man's Sky
- Outbreak: Shades of Horror Chromatic Split
- Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Redacted
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Retrieval
- Rise of the Ronin
- Rogue Flight
- Spider-Man Remastered
- Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Spider-Man 2
- Spine: This is Gun Fu
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- Towers of Aghasba
- Unreal Kingdoms
- Until Dawn
- Warframe
- War Thunder
- Marvel's Wolverine
- World of Warships: Legends
PlayStation VR2
- cyubeVR
- Kayak VR Mirage
La lista continua a crescere
Rispetto ai giochi annunciati inizialmente da Sony, come possiamo vedere che l'elenco si è allungato di molto e rapidamente. Il tutto grazie alla sezione "PS5 Pro Enhanced" introdotta nel PlayStation Store statunitense nei scorsi giorni che menziona decine di nuovi titoli, tra cui Lies of P, The Callisto Protocol e Like a Dragon: Yakuza Pirate in Hawaii, e dagli ultimi annunci da parte di vari team di sviluppo, come ad esempio nel caso di Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. Chiaramente la lista continuerà ad allungarsi ulteriormente nei prossimi giorni e settimane.
Come forse già saprete, anche i giochi non "Enhanced" ovvero che non riceveranno interventi diretti dagli autori potrebbero beneficiare della potenza aggiuntiva offerta di PS5 Pro grazie alla funzione Game Boost per offrire framerate più stabili o una risoluzione dinamica mediamente più alta, seppur con dei limiti.