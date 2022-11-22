Golden Joystick Awards 2022: Elden Ring è il gioco dell'anno, Stray il gioco PlayStation dell'anno

Assegnati i Golden Joystick Awards 2022, uno dei premi più prestigiosi della scena videludica, che hanno visto prevalere Elden Ring come gioco dell'anno. Il gioco di FromSoftware ha ricevuto anche moltissimi altri riconoscimenti, risultando il più premiato della serata. Ha vinto anche in categorie insospettabili come quella del miglior gioco multiplayer, anche se va ammesso che è stato apprezzatissimo anche da questo punto di vista. Da notare che nella corsa al GOTY ha battuto God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Return to Monkey Island e Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Farà invece discutere il premio di gioco PlayStation dell'anno dato a Stray, almeno a chi non legge i nostri Parliamone.
-
- Ultimate Game of the Year - Elden Ring
- Most Wanted Game - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Xbox Game of the Year - Grounded
- PlayStation Game of the Year - Stray
- PC Game of the Year - Return to Monkey Island
- Nintendo Game of the Year - Leggende Pokémon: Arceus
- Best Performer - Manon Gage (Immortality)
- Critics' Choice Award - Elden Ring
- Breakthrough Awards - Vampire Survivors
- Best Gaming Hardware - Steam Deck
- Best Community - Final Fantasy 14
- Best Game Trailer - Goat Simulator 3
- Best Audio - Metal: Hellsinger
- Best Multiplayer Game - Elden Ring
- Best Indie Game - Cult of the Lamb
- Best Early Accesso Launch - Slime Rancher
- Best Game Expansion - Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
- Studio of the Year - FromSoftware
- Best Visual Design - Elden Ring
- Still Playing - Genshin Impact
- Best Storytelling - Horizon Forbidden West
Riconoscimenti anche per Tales of Monkey Island, come gioco PC dell'anno, e per Steam Deck, giudicato come il miglior hardware da gioco. Dovuto anche il premio a Manon Gage per la sua interpretazione di Marissa Marcel in Immortality.