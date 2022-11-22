Golden Joystick Awards 2022: Elden Ring è il gioco dell'anno, Stray il gioco PlayStation dell'anno

Assegnati i Golden Joystick Awards 2022, uno dei premi più prestigiosi della scena videludica, che hanno visto prevalere Elden Ring come gioco dell'anno. Il gioco di FromSoftware ha ricevuto anche moltissimi altri riconoscimenti, risultando il più premiato della serata. Ha vinto anche in categorie insospettabili come quella del miglior gioco multiplayer, anche se va ammesso che è stato apprezzatissimo anche da questo punto di vista. Da notare che nella corsa al GOTY ha battuto God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Return to Monkey Island e Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Farà invece discutere il premio di gioco PlayStation dell'anno dato a Stray, almeno a chi non legge i nostri Parliamone.

Riconoscimenti anche per Tales of Monkey Island, come gioco PC dell'anno, e per Steam Deck, giudicato come il miglior hardware da gioco. Dovuto anche il premio a Manon Gage per la sua interpretazione di Marissa Marcel in Immortality.