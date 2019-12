GTA 5 il più venduto negli USA negli ultimi dieci anni

We still have 1 month to go in the '10s, but here are the titles with the most appearances on The NPD Group's US top 20 best-selling Video Games chart in the decade:

74 - GTAV

73 - Minecraft

37 - Mario Kart 8

34 - TCR6:S

30 - TLoZ:BoTW

Much more to come when Dec data is out.