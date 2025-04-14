Hogwarts Legacy è tornato in testa alle classifiche inglesi, bene anche Astro Bot

Settimana placida per le classifiche inglesi, con la prima posizione che è stata occupata da Hogwarts Legacy, cresciuto di 12 posizioni, probabilmente grazie a qualche offerta. È seguito da Astro Bot e da Tekken 8. Interessanti anche i ritorni di The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition ed Elden Ring, che vanno ad aggiungersi a titoli quali Monster Hunter Wilds, Assassin's Creed Shadows e Minecraft.
Nintendo fuori
Da notare anche l'assenza di titoli di Nintendo dalla Top 10, con Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sceso in undicesima posizione. Che sia già l'effetto dell'arrivo di Nintendo Switch 2? Vedremo.
Sicuramente è normale che la presentazione di una nuova console possa fare un po' calare l'interesse per la vecchia.
|Settimana scorsa
|Questa settimana
|Gioco
|Piattaforme
|13
|1
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 45%, PS5 26%, PS4 18%, Xbox 8%
|2
|2
|Astro Bot
|-
|-
|3
|Tekken 8
|-
|3
|4
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|-
|-
|5
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|-
|21
|6
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|-
|-
|7
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|-
|5
|8
|Elden Ring
|-
|-
|9
|Minecraft
|-
|6
|10
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|-
|8
|11
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|-
|1
|12
|EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 68%, Switch 14%, Xbox 11%, PS4 7%
|4
|13
|Split Fiction
|-
|-
|14
|Atomfall
|-
|10
|15
|WWE 2K24
|-
|19
|16
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|-
|11
|17
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|-
|18
|18
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|-
|14
|19
|Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered
|PS5 44%, Switch 43%, PS4 13%
|16
|20
|Grand Theft Auto V
|-
|-
|21
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|-
|26
|22
|Hitman: World of Assassination
|-
|9
|23
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 70%, PS5 18%, Xbox 6%, PS4 4%
|15
|24
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|-
|-
|25
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|-
|-
|26
|Undisputed
|-
|-
|27
|Tales of Graces f Remastered
|PS5 34%, Switch 29%, PS4 20%, Xbox 16%
|30
|28
|Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition
|-
|12
|29
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Switch 39%, PS5 37%, PS4 15%, Xbox 9%
|-
|30
|WWE 2K25
|-
|-
|31
|The Callisto Protocol
|-
|-
|32
|The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|-
|24
|33
|Unknown 9: Awakening
|-
|-
|34
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|-
|-
|35
|Poppy Playtime Triple Pack
|Switch 70%, Xbox 30%
|-
|36
|Endless Dungeon
|-
|-
|37
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|-
|23
|38
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|-
|-
|39
|Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 100%, PS5 0%
|-
|40
|Two Point Campus
|Switch 66%, PS5 30%, PS4 3%, Xbox 0%