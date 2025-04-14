0

Hogwarts Legacy è tornato in testa alle classifiche inglesi, bene anche Astro Bot

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana vedono Hogwarts Legacy tornare in testa, seguito da Astro Bot e Tekken 8, senza grosse novità nella top 10.

Un personaggio di Hogwarts Legacy

Settimana placida per le classifiche inglesi, con la prima posizione che è stata occupata da Hogwarts Legacy, cresciuto di 12 posizioni, probabilmente grazie a qualche offerta. È seguito da Astro Bot e da Tekken 8. Interessanti anche i ritorni di The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition ed Elden Ring, che vanno ad aggiungersi a titoli quali Monster Hunter Wilds, Assassin's Creed Shadows e Minecraft.

Nintendo fuori

Da notare anche l'assenza di titoli di Nintendo dalla Top 10, con Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sceso in undicesima posizione. Che sia già l'effetto dell'arrivo di Nintendo Switch 2? Vedremo.

Sicuramente è normale che la presentazione di una nuova console possa fare un po' calare l'interesse per la vecchia.

Settimana scorsa Questa settimana Gioco Piattaforme
131Hogwarts LegacySwitch 45%, PS5 26%, PS4 18%, Xbox 8%
22Astro Bot-
-3Tekken 8-
34Monster Hunter Wilds-
-5Assassin's Creed Shadows-
216Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate-
-7The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition-
58Elden Ring-
-9Minecraft-
610Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition-
811Mario Kart 8 Deluxe-
112EA Sports FC 25PS5 68%, Switch 14%, Xbox 11%, PS4 7%
413Split Fiction-
-14Atomfall-
1015WWE 2K24-
1916Super Mario Party Jamboree-
1117The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition-
1818Super Mario Bros. Wonder-
1419Tomb Raider I-II-III RemasteredPS5 44%, Switch 43%, PS4 13%
1620Grand Theft Auto V-
-21Animal Crossing: New Horizons-
2622Hitman: World of Assassination-
923Sonic SuperstarsSwitch 70%, PS5 18%, Xbox 6%, PS4 4%
1524Call of Duty: Black Ops 6-
-25Nintendo Switch Sports-
-26Undisputed-
-27Tales of Graces f RemasteredPS5 34%, Switch 29%, PS4 20%, Xbox 16%
3028Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition-
1229Sonic X Shadow GenerationsSwitch 39%, PS5 37%, PS4 15%, Xbox 9%
-30WWE 2K25-
-31The Callisto Protocol-
-32The Last of Us Part II: Remastered-
2433Unknown 9: Awakening-
-34The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-
-35Poppy Playtime Triple PackSwitch 70%, Xbox 30%
-36Endless Dungeon-
-37Kingdom Come: Deliverance II-
2338Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III-
-39Just Dance 2025 EditionSwitch 100%, PS5 0%
-40Two Point CampusSwitch 66%, PS5 30%, PS4 3%, Xbox 0%
