Monster Hunter Wilds è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu, tre giochi Capcom in top 10

Non sarebbe un lunedì senza la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori della rivista nipponica Famitsu, che come da tradizione ci offre uno spaccato dei gusti dei giocatori del Sol Levante. Questa settimana non sorprende vedere al vertice Monster Hunter Wilds, probabilmente spinto per l'entusiasmo per le celebrazioni del ventesimo anniversario della serie.

Nella top 10 troviamo ben tre giochi Capcom. Oltre al già citato nuovo capitolo di Monster Hunter, al secondo posto troviamo il desaparecido Pragmata, nonostante sia praticamente sparito dai radar dopo l'ultimo rinvio, e Dragon's Dogma 2 in quarta posizione, a una manciata di voti dal remake di Paper Mario: Il Portale Millenario.

Rimanendo in tema di esclusive per Nintendo Switch realizzate dagli studi della grande N, troviamo al quinto posto anche Princess Peach: Showtime, in uscita venerdì 22 marzo 2024 e Luigi's Mansion 2 HD al tredicesimo posto.