Monster Hunter Wilds è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu, tre giochi Capcom in top 10

Scopriamo la nuova classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu, che questa settimana vede al primo posto Monster Hunter Wilds.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   18/03/2024

Non sarebbe un lunedì senza la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori della rivista nipponica Famitsu, che come da tradizione ci offre uno spaccato dei gusti dei giocatori del Sol Levante. Questa settimana non sorprende vedere al vertice Monster Hunter Wilds, probabilmente spinto per l'entusiasmo per le celebrazioni del ventesimo anniversario della serie.

Nella top 10 troviamo ben tre giochi Capcom. Oltre al già citato nuovo capitolo di Monster Hunter, al secondo posto troviamo il desaparecido Pragmata, nonostante sia praticamente sparito dai radar dopo l'ultimo rinvio, e Dragon's Dogma 2 in quarta posizione, a una manciata di voti dal remake di Paper Mario: Il Portale Millenario.

Rimanendo in tema di esclusive per Nintendo Switch realizzate dagli studi della grande N, troviamo al quinto posto anche Princess Peach: Showtime, in uscita venerdì 22 marzo 2024 e Luigi's Mansion 2 HD al tredicesimo posto.

La top 30 dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

Che fine ha fatto Pragmata?
  1. [PS5] Monster Hunter Rise - 525 voti
  2. [PS5] Pragmata - 413 voti
  3. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - 366 voti
  4. [PS5] Dragon's Dogma 2 - 355 voti
  5. [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime - 318 voti
  6. [NSW] Ushiro - 292 voti
  7. [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond - 276 voti
  8. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - 159 voti
  9. [PS5] SaGa Emerald Beyond - 143 voti
  10. [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - 141 voti
  11. [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio - 138 voti
  12. [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars - 133 voti
  13. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 2 HD - 124 voti
  14. [PS5] Visions of Mana - 122 voti
  15. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 111 voti
  16. [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Sweep the Board - 106 voti
  17. [NSW] Romance of the Three Kigndoms 8 Remake - 101 voti
  18. [NSW] Winning Post 10 2024 - 95 voti
  19. [PS5] Rise of Ronin - 90 voti
  20. [NSW] Dragon Quest X Online All-In-One Package Version 1-7 - 88 voti
  21. [PS5] Sand Land - 87 voti
  22. [PS4] SaGa Emerald Beyond - 85 voti
  23. [PS5] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - 64 voti
  24. [PS5] Gundam BReaker 4 - 61 voti
  25. [NSW] Dokyusei: Bangin' Summer CSver - 60 voti
  26. [PS4] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - 58 voti
  27. [NSW] Tokyo Psychodemic - 56 voti
  28. [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 - 55 voti
  29. [PS5] Stellar Blade - 53 voti
  30. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - 51 voti

