Monster Hunter Wilds è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu, tre giochi Capcom in top 10

Non sarebbe un lunedì senza la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori della rivista nipponica Famitsu, che come da tradizione ci offre uno spaccato dei gusti dei giocatori del Sol Levante. Questa settimana non sorprende vedere al vertice Monster Hunter Wilds, probabilmente spinto per l'entusiasmo per le celebrazioni del ventesimo anniversario della serie.
Nella top 10 troviamo ben tre giochi Capcom. Oltre al già citato nuovo capitolo di Monster Hunter, al secondo posto troviamo il desaparecido Pragmata, nonostante sia praticamente sparito dai radar dopo l'ultimo rinvio, e Dragon's Dogma 2 in quarta posizione, a una manciata di voti dal remake di Paper Mario: Il Portale Millenario.
Rimanendo in tema di esclusive per Nintendo Switch realizzate dagli studi della grande N, troviamo al quinto posto anche Princess Peach: Showtime, in uscita venerdì 22 marzo 2024 e Luigi's Mansion 2 HD al tredicesimo posto.
La top 30 dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu
- [PS5] Monster Hunter Rise - 525 voti
- [PS5] Pragmata - 413 voti
- [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - 366 voti
- [PS5] Dragon's Dogma 2 - 355 voti
- [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime - 318 voti
- [NSW] Ushiro - 292 voti
- [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond - 276 voti
- [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - 159 voti
- [PS5] SaGa Emerald Beyond - 143 voti
- [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - 141 voti
- [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio - 138 voti
- [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars - 133 voti
- [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 2 HD - 124 voti
- [PS5] Visions of Mana - 122 voti
- [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 111 voti
- [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Sweep the Board - 106 voti
- [NSW] Romance of the Three Kigndoms 8 Remake - 101 voti
- [NSW] Winning Post 10 2024 - 95 voti
- [PS5] Rise of Ronin - 90 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest X Online All-In-One Package Version 1-7 - 88 voti
- [PS5] Sand Land - 87 voti
- [PS4] SaGa Emerald Beyond - 85 voti
- [PS5] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - 64 voti
- [PS5] Gundam BReaker 4 - 61 voti
- [NSW] Dokyusei: Bangin' Summer CSver - 60 voti
- [PS4] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - 58 voti
- [NSW] Tokyo Psychodemic - 56 voti
- [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 - 55 voti
- [PS5] Stellar Blade - 53 voti
- [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - 51 voti