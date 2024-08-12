0

Monster Hunter Wilds non è più in vetta alla classifica dei giochi più attesi di Famitsu, ecco chi lo ha superato

Ci sono stai dei cambi al vertice nella nuova classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu, con Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake che supera Monster Hunter Wilds.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   12/08/2024
La classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu come al solito ci offre uno spaccato dei gusti dei giocatori giapponesi. Questa settimana c'è stato un importante cambio al vertice, con Monster Hunter Wildsche scende dalla vetta dopo mesi, in favore di Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake che conquista il primo posto con un risicato scarto di voti.

Potrebbe sembrare un cambio di tendenza inaspettato, considerando quanto Capcom sta spingendo il marketing del nuovo hunting game nelle ultime settimane, ma è bene precisare che la classifica pubblicata questa settimana è relativa alla votazione avvenuta tra il 24 e il 30 luglio. Insomma, è probabile che tornerà primo nelle classifiche delle prossime settimane, anche in base a cosa mostrerà Capcom alla Gamescom 2024, dove Monster Hunter Wilds sarà presente e con tanto di demo giocabile per il pubblico.

Il resto della classifica

Per il resto la classifica non ha subito particolari scossoni. Inspiegabilmente come al solito il desaparecidos Pragmata è terzo con 403 voti nonostante non si abbiano notizie sul gioco da oltre un anno, superando giochi molto più concreti e sulla carta di altissima qualità come The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom e Metaphor: ReFantazio, rispettivamente al quarto e quinto posto.

Un combattimento in Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake
Vediamo la top 30 al completo:

  1. [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - 663 voti
  2. [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds - 641 voti
  3. [PS5] Pragmata - 403 voti
  4. [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - 392 voti
  5. [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio - 382 voti
  6. [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - 334 voti
  7. [PS5] Gundam Breaker 4 - 239 voti
  8. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A - 223 voti
  9. [NSW] Ushiro - 220 voti
  10. [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake - 219 voti
  11. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - 217 voti
  12. [PS5] Silent Hill 2 - 212 voti
  13. [PS5] Visions of Mana - 207 voti
  14. [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - 143 voti
  15. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 125 voti
  16. [NSW] Hokkaido Rensa Satsujin: Ohotsuku ni Kiyu - 124 voti
  17. [PS5] The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki - Farewell O Zemuria - 122 voti
  18. [NSW] Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Party Dash - 120 voti
  19. [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership - 119 voti
  20. [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - 117 voti
  21. [NSW] Madou Monogatari: Fia and the Mysterious School - 106 voti
  22. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree - 95 voti
  23. [PS5] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake - 93 voti
  24. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - 92 voti
  25. [NSW] Emio: The Smiling Man - Famicom Detective Club - 90 voti
  26. [NSW] Kamaitachi no Yoru x3 - 88 voti
  27. [NSW] Gundam Breaker 4 - 87 voti
  28. [NSW] Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - 85 voti
  29. [PS4] Gundam Breaker 4 - 80 voti
  30. [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster - 77 voti
