Monster Hunter Wilds non è più in vetta alla classifica dei giochi più attesi di Famitsu, ecco chi lo ha superato

La classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu come al solito ci offre uno spaccato dei gusti dei giocatori giapponesi. Questa settimana c'è stato un importante cambio al vertice, con Monster Hunter Wildsche scende dalla vetta dopo mesi, in favore di Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake che conquista il primo posto con un risicato scarto di voti.
Potrebbe sembrare un cambio di tendenza inaspettato, considerando quanto Capcom sta spingendo il marketing del nuovo hunting game nelle ultime settimane, ma è bene precisare che la classifica pubblicata questa settimana è relativa alla votazione avvenuta tra il 24 e il 30 luglio. Insomma, è probabile che tornerà primo nelle classifiche delle prossime settimane, anche in base a cosa mostrerà Capcom alla Gamescom 2024, dove Monster Hunter Wilds sarà presente e con tanto di demo giocabile per il pubblico.
Il resto della classifica
Per il resto la classifica non ha subito particolari scossoni. Inspiegabilmente come al solito il desaparecidos Pragmata è terzo con 403 voti nonostante non si abbiano notizie sul gioco da oltre un anno, superando giochi molto più concreti e sulla carta di altissima qualità come The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom e Metaphor: ReFantazio, rispettivamente al quarto e quinto posto.
Vediamo la top 30 al completo:
- [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - 663 voti
- [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds - 641 voti
- [PS5] Pragmata - 403 voti
- [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - 392 voti
- [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio - 382 voti
- [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - 334 voti
- [PS5] Gundam Breaker 4 - 239 voti
- [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A - 223 voti
- [NSW] Ushiro - 220 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake - 219 voti
- [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - 217 voti
- [PS5] Silent Hill 2 - 212 voti
- [PS5] Visions of Mana - 207 voti
- [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - 143 voti
- [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 125 voti
- [NSW] Hokkaido Rensa Satsujin: Ohotsuku ni Kiyu - 124 voti
- [PS5] The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki - Farewell O Zemuria - 122 voti
- [NSW] Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Party Dash - 120 voti
- [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership - 119 voti
- [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - 117 voti
- [NSW] Madou Monogatari: Fia and the Mysterious School - 106 voti
- [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree - 95 voti
- [PS5] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake - 93 voti
- [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - 92 voti
- [NSW] Emio: The Smiling Man - Famicom Detective Club - 90 voti
- [NSW] Kamaitachi no Yoru x3 - 88 voti
- [NSW] Gundam Breaker 4 - 87 voti
- [NSW] Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - 85 voti
- [PS4] Gundam Breaker 4 - 80 voti
- [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster - 77 voti