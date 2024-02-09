Nintendo ha pubblicato il concerto di The Legend of Zelda: potete ascoltarlo e vederlo qui

Il video dura 29:18 minuti e include varie tracce musicali di The Legend of Zelda. Potete ascoltare l'intero concerto qui sotto.

Nintendo Italia ha pubblicato il video completo del Concerto della The Legend of Zelda Orchestra parte del programma di Nintendo Live 2024 TOKYO. Il concerto è stato preregistrato a Tokyo, Giappone.

The Legend of Zelda su Nintendo Switch

Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Se oltre ad ascoltare la musica di The Legend of Zelda volete anche giocare i videogiochi, sappiate che su Nintendo Switch avete varie opzioni a disposizione.

I più famosi e venduti sono ovviamente The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild e il suo seguito, Tears of the Kingdom, ma sono presenti anche altri capitoli.

The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening e The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD sono due vecchi capitoli riportati su Nintendo Switch.

Non dimentichiamo poi che vi sono vari capitoli del passato pubblicati tramite Nintendo Switch Online + Pacchetto aggiuntivo, che dà accesso a: