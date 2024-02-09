0

Nintendo ha pubblicato il concerto di The Legend of Zelda: potete ascoltarlo e vederlo qui

Il concerto di The Legend of Zelda è stato pubblicato da Nintendo su YouTube: potete vederlo nella nostra notizia, ascoltando le migliori tracce scelte dalla compagnia.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   09/02/2024

Nintendo Italia ha pubblicato il video completo del Concerto della The Legend of Zelda Orchestra parte del programma di Nintendo Live 2024 TOKYO. Il concerto è stato preregistrato a Tokyo, Giappone.

Il video dura 29:18 minuti e include varie tracce musicali di The Legend of Zelda. Potete ascoltare l'intero concerto qui sotto.

Ecco anche la lista delle tracce e i relativi minuti di inizio:

  • 00:00 Tears of the Kingdom: Main Theme (Reprise)
  • 03:55 The Ballad of the Goddess
  • 06:11 Zelda's Lullaby
  • 09:00 Link's Awakening Medley 2024
  • 13:26 Breath of the Wild: Main Theme
  • 15:35 Hyrule Castle
  • 17:43 Breath of the Wild: 2017 Nintendo Switch Presentation Trailer
  • 21:15 Ocarina of Time: Kakariko Village
  • 24:18 The Legend of Zelda Main Theme

The Legend of Zelda su Nintendo Switch

Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Se oltre ad ascoltare la musica di The Legend of Zelda volete anche giocare i videogiochi, sappiate che su Nintendo Switch avete varie opzioni a disposizione.

I più famosi e venduti sono ovviamente The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild e il suo seguito, Tears of the Kingdom, ma sono presenti anche altri capitoli.

The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening e The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD sono due vecchi capitoli riportati su Nintendo Switch.

Non dimentichiamo poi che vi sono vari capitoli del passato pubblicati tramite Nintendo Switch Online + Pacchetto aggiuntivo, che dà accesso a:

  • The Legend of Zelda
  • Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
  • The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX
  • The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
  • The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages
  • The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

