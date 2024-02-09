Nintendo ha pubblicato il concerto di The Legend of Zelda: potete ascoltarlo e vederlo qui

Nintendo Italia ha pubblicato il video completo del Concerto della The Legend of Zelda Orchestra parte del programma di Nintendo Live 2024 TOKYO. Il concerto è stato preregistrato a Tokyo, Giappone.
Il video dura 29:18 minuti e include varie tracce musicali di The Legend of Zelda. Potete ascoltare l'intero concerto qui sotto.
Ecco anche la lista delle tracce e i relativi minuti di inizio:
- 00:00 Tears of the Kingdom: Main Theme (Reprise)
- 03:55 The Ballad of the Goddess
- 06:11 Zelda's Lullaby
- 09:00 Link's Awakening Medley 2024
- 13:26 Breath of the Wild: Main Theme
- 15:35 Hyrule Castle
- 17:43 Breath of the Wild: 2017 Nintendo Switch Presentation Trailer
- 21:15 Ocarina of Time: Kakariko Village
- 24:18 The Legend of Zelda Main Theme
The Legend of Zelda su Nintendo Switch
Se oltre ad ascoltare la musica di The Legend of Zelda volete anche giocare i videogiochi, sappiate che su Nintendo Switch avete varie opzioni a disposizione.
I più famosi e venduti sono ovviamente The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild e il suo seguito, Tears of the Kingdom, ma sono presenti anche altri capitoli.
The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening e The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD sono due vecchi capitoli riportati su Nintendo Switch.
Non dimentichiamo poi che vi sono vari capitoli del passato pubblicati tramite Nintendo Switch Online + Pacchetto aggiuntivo, che dà accesso a:
- The Legend of Zelda
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
- The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons