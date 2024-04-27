0

Nintendo Switch: Stardew Valley e Hollow Knight sono i giochi più venduti sull'eShop

La classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch di questa settimana vede al comando i sempreverdi Stardew Valley e Hollow Knight.

Nintendo Switch: Stardew Valley e Hollow Knight sono i giochi più venduti sull'eShop
NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   27/04/2024

Come ogni fine settimana sono arrivate le immancabili classifiche di vendita dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch, che questa volta vedono sul podio produzioni indipendenti o a basso budget.

Infatti, al primo posto della top 30 generale troviamo Stardew Valley, seguito da Hollow Knight e Overcooked! Special Edition rispettivamente al secondo e terzo posto. Vediamo la classifica al completo:

  1. Stardew Valley
  2. Hollow Knight
  3. Overcooked: Special Edition
  4. Minecraft
  5. Bendy and the Ink Machine
  6. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  8. NBA 2K24
  9. Hades
  10. Princess Peach: Showtime
  11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  12. Among Us
  13. Grounded
  14. Balatro
  15. Overcooked 2
  16. Mario Party Superstars
  17. Mortal Kombat 11
  18. Nintendo Switch Sports
  19. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
  20. Just Dance 2024 Edition
  21. Just Dance 2023 Edition
  22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  23. Untitled Goose Game
  24. Unpacking
  25. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
  26. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  27. Cult of the Lamb
  28. Spiritfarer
  29. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
  30. Mario vs. Donkey Kong

La classifica dei giochi acquistabili solo in formato digitale

Stardew Valley è al primo posto della classifica dell'eShop
Stardew Valley è al primo posto della classifica dell'eShop

Di seguito invece potrete leggere la top 30 dei giochi disponibili all'acquisto su Nintendo Switch solo in formato digitale.

Di conseguenza in prima e seconda posizione ritroviamo Stardew Valley e Hollow Knight, con Among Us a chiudere il podio. In quarta posizione c'è invece l'ex esclusiva verdecrociata Grounded mentre, rimanendo in tema di novità, Another Crab's Treasure, il souls-like con protagonista un paguro, debutta al sesto posto.

  1. Stardew Valley
  2. Hollow Knight
  3. Among Us
  4. Grounded
  5. Balatro
  6. Ori and the Blind Forest
  7. Another Crab's Treasure
  8. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
  9. Stitch
  10. Sea of Stars
  11. Vampire Survivors
  12. The Game of Life 2
  13. Poppy Playtime
  14. Inside
  15. Ultimate Chicken Horse
  16. Airplane Flight Simulator
  17. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
  18. Color Road
  19. Disco Elyisum
  20. Tools Up
  21. A Little to the Left
  22. To the Rescue
  23. Dave the Diver
  24. Slime Rancher
  25. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  26. Castle Crashers Remastered
  27. Suika Game
  28. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
  29. Witchy Little Story
  30. Celeste

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Nintendo Switch: Stardew Valley e Hollow Knight sono i giochi più venduti sull'eShop