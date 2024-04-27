Nintendo Switch: Stardew Valley e Hollow Knight sono i giochi più venduti sull'eShop

Come ogni fine settimana sono arrivate le immancabili classifiche di vendita dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch, che questa volta vedono sul podio produzioni indipendenti o a basso budget.
Infatti, al primo posto della top 30 generale troviamo Stardew Valley, seguito da Hollow Knight e Overcooked! Special Edition rispettivamente al secondo e terzo posto. Vediamo la classifica al completo:
- Stardew Valley
- Hollow Knight
- Overcooked: Special Edition
- Minecraft
- Bendy and the Ink Machine
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- NBA 2K24
- Hades
- Princess Peach: Showtime
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Among Us
- Grounded
- Balatro
- Overcooked 2
- Mario Party Superstars
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Just Dance 2023 Edition
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Untitled Goose Game
- Unpacking
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Cult of the Lamb
- Spiritfarer
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
La classifica dei giochi acquistabili solo in formato digitale
Di seguito invece potrete leggere la top 30 dei giochi disponibili all'acquisto su Nintendo Switch solo in formato digitale.
Di conseguenza in prima e seconda posizione ritroviamo Stardew Valley e Hollow Knight, con Among Us a chiudere il podio. In quarta posizione c'è invece l'ex esclusiva verdecrociata Grounded mentre, rimanendo in tema di novità, Another Crab's Treasure, il souls-like con protagonista un paguro, debutta al sesto posto.
- Stardew Valley
- Hollow Knight
- Among Us
- Grounded
- Balatro
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Another Crab's Treasure
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Stitch
- Sea of Stars
- Vampire Survivors
- The Game of Life 2
- Poppy Playtime
- Inside
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Airplane Flight Simulator
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Color Road
- Disco Elyisum
- Tools Up
- A Little to the Left
- To the Rescue
- Dave the Diver
- Slime Rancher
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Suika Game
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Witchy Little Story
- Celeste