Nintendo Switch: Stardew Valley e Hollow Knight sono i giochi più venduti sull'eShop

La classifica dei giochi acquistabili solo in formato digitale

Stardew Valley è al primo posto della classifica dell'eShop

Di seguito invece potrete leggere la top 30 dei giochi disponibili all'acquisto su Nintendo Switch solo in formato digitale.

Di conseguenza in prima e seconda posizione ritroviamo Stardew Valley e Hollow Knight, con Among Us a chiudere il podio. In quarta posizione c'è invece l'ex esclusiva verdecrociata Grounded mentre, rimanendo in tema di novità, Another Crab's Treasure, il souls-like con protagonista un paguro, debutta al sesto posto.