NVIDIA DLSS: cresce la lista dei giochi supportati con F1 23 e Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

La lista dei giochi PC che supportano il DLSS continua a crescere, con NVIDIA che ha svelato oggi quali sono i titoli già usciti o di prossima uscita che beneficeranno di prestazioni maggiori grazie a questa tecnologia esclusiva delle schede grafiche GeForce RTX.

Tra questi c'è anche F1 23, in uscita il 16 giugno 2023, che fin dal lancio potranno sfruttare il DLSS 2, mentre con un aggiornamento futuro arriverà anche il DLSS 3. Durante l'estate inoltre arriverà anche Layers of Fear (DLSS 2 e Ray Tracing) e Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (DLSS 3, Reflex e Ray Tracing)

Il 20 settembre seguirà Witchfire (DLSS 3 e Reflex) e il 26 dello stesso mese l'attesissimo Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (DLSS 3 e full Ray Tracing).

Ecco la lista completa dei giochi PC con supporto a DLSS confermati oggi da NVIDIA: