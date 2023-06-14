0

NVIDIA DLSS: cresce la lista dei giochi supportati con F1 23 e Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

NVIDIA ha svelato quali sono i giochi che da ora supportano o supporteranno nel prossimo futuro il DLSS delle schede grafiche RTX.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   14/06/2023

La lista dei giochi PC che supportano il DLSS continua a crescere, con NVIDIA che ha svelato oggi quali sono i titoli già usciti o di prossima uscita che beneficeranno di prestazioni maggiori grazie a questa tecnologia esclusiva delle schede grafiche GeForce RTX.

Tra questi c'è anche F1 23, in uscita il 16 giugno 2023, che fin dal lancio potranno sfruttare il DLSS 2, mentre con un aggiornamento futuro arriverà anche il DLSS 3. Durante l'estate inoltre arriverà anche Layers of Fear (DLSS 2 e Ray Tracing) e Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (DLSS 3, Reflex e Ray Tracing)

Il 20 settembre seguirà Witchfire (DLSS 3 e Reflex) e il 26 dello stesso mese l'attesissimo Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (DLSS 3 e full Ray Tracing).

Ecco la lista completa dei giochi PC con supporto a DLSS confermati oggi da NVIDIA:

  • F1 23 (DLSS 2, ray tracing al lancio, DLSS 3 post-lancio)
  • Strayed Lights (disponibile ora con DLSS 2)
  • Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow (in arrivo il 14 giugno con DLSS 2 e ray tracing)
  • Layers of Fear (in arrivo il 15 giugno con DLSS 2 e ray tracing)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (in arrivo il 26 luglio con DLSS 3, Reflex, & Ray Tracing)
  • Party Animals (in arrivo il 20 settembre con DLSS 2 e Reflex)
  • Witchfire (in arrivo il 20 settembre con DLSS 3 e Reflex)
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (in arrivo il 26 settembre con modalità full ray tracing e DLSS 3)
  • Warhaven (in arrivo questo autunno con DLSS 3)

