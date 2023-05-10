PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: i giochi di maggio 2023 per PS4 e PS5

PlayStation ha confermato i giochi disponibili per gli abbonati di PS Plus Extra e PlayStation Plus Premium per il mese di maggio 2023 su PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5. Saranno disponibili dal 16 maggio. Vediamo la lista completa dei giochi Extra:
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - PS5
- Humanity - PS4, PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion - PS4, PS5
- Dishonored 2 - PS4
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - PS4
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - PS4
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - PS4
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - PS4
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - PS4
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop - PS4, PS5
- The Evil Within 2 - PS4
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - PS4
- Thymesia - PS4
- Rain World - PS4
- Lake - PS4, PS5
- Conan Exiles - PS4
- Rune Factory 4 Special - PS4
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - PS4
- Soundfall - PS4, PS5
Ecco invece la lista dei giochi di PlayStation Plus Premium:
- Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow | PS4, PS5
- Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5
- Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4
Come sempre, ricordiamo che gli abbonati a PS Plus Premium possono beneficiare di tutti i benefici di PS Plus Extra (così come quelli di Essential).
Diteci, cosa ne pensate di giochi di PS Plus Extra e Premium svelati per maggio 2023?