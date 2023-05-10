26

PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: i giochi di maggio 2023 per PS4 e PS5

Sony ha indicato quali sono i giochi di PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium per il mese di maggio 2023 per PS4 e PS5. Vediamo la lista completa e ufficiale.

PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: i giochi di maggio 2023 per PS4 e PS5
NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   10/05/2023

PlayStation ha confermato i giochi disponibili per gli abbonati di PS Plus Extra e PlayStation Plus Premium per il mese di maggio 2023 su PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5. Saranno disponibili dal 16 maggio. Vediamo la lista completa dei giochi Extra:

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - PS5
  • Humanity - PS4, PS5
  • Watch Dogs: Legion - PS4, PS5
  • Dishonored 2 - PS4
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - PS4
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - PS4
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - PS4
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - PS4
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider - PS4
  • Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop - PS4, PS5
  • The Evil Within 2 - PS4
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood - PS4
  • Thymesia - PS4
  • Rain World - PS4
  • Lake - PS4, PS5
  • Conan Exiles - PS4
  • Rune Factory 4 Special - PS4
  • Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - PS4
  • Soundfall - PS4, PS5

Ecco invece la lista dei giochi di PlayStation Plus Premium:

  • Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow | PS4, PS5
  • Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5
  • Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Come sempre, ricordiamo che gli abbonati a PS Plus Premium possono beneficiare di tutti i benefici di PS Plus Extra (così come quelli di Essential).

Diteci, cosa ne pensate di giochi di PS Plus Extra e Premium svelati per maggio 2023?

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: i giochi di maggio 2023 per PS4 e PS5