PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: i giochi di maggio 2023 per PS4 e PS5

PlayStation ha confermato i giochi disponibili per gli abbonati di PS Plus Extra e PlayStation Plus Premium per il mese di maggio 2023 su PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5. Saranno disponibili dal 16 maggio. Vediamo la lista completa dei giochi Extra:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - PS5

Humanity - PS4, PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion - PS4, PS5

Dishonored 2 - PS4

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - PS4

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - PS4

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - PS4

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - PS4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider - PS4

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop - PS4, PS5

The Evil Within 2 - PS4

Wolfenstein: Youngblood - PS4

Thymesia - PS4

Rain World - PS4

Lake - PS4, PS5

Conan Exiles - PS4

Rune Factory 4 Special - PS4

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - PS4

Soundfall - PS4, PS5

Ecco invece la lista dei giochi di PlayStation Plus Premium:

Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow | PS4, PS5

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5

Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4

Come sempre, ricordiamo che gli abbonati a PS Plus Premium possono beneficiare di tutti i benefici di PS Plus Extra (così come quelli di Essential).

Diteci, cosa ne pensate di giochi di PS Plus Extra e Premium svelati per maggio 2023?