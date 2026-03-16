Resident Evil Requiem primo nelle classifiche inglesi, segue Mario Kart World

Le nuove classifiche inglesi vedono di nuovo Resident Evil Requiem in prima posizione, seguito da Mario Kart World per Nintendo Switch 2.
Il gioco di Capcom continua a mietere successi, come del resto testimoniano gli ultimi dati di vendita. Da notare che ha venduto il 54% delle copie della settimana su PlayStation 5 e il 35% su PC, lasciando soltanto il 6 e il 5% rispettivamente a Nintendo Switch 2 e Xbox Series X e S.
Le classifiche
Interessante anche notare che la classifiche vede ben tre titoli esclusivi di Nintendo Switch e Nintendo Switch 2 nelle prime cinque posizioni. Oltre al già citato Mario Kart World, ci sono Pokémon Pokopia e Leggende Pokémon: Z-A.
Tra i debutti, segnaliamo WWE 2K26 in terza posizione (ha venduto il 76% delle copie su PlayStation 5 e il 16% su Xbox Series X e S) e Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection in sesta posizione (50% Nintendo Switch 2, 45% PlayStation 5, 4% Xbox).
|Questa settimana
|Settimana scorsa
|Titolo
|Piattaforma / Quota
|Editore
|1
|1
|Resident Evil Requiem
|PS5 54%, PC 35%, NS2 6%, XB 5%
|Capcom
|2
|3
|Mario Kart World
|NS2
|Nintendo
|3
|NE
|WWE 2K26
|PS5 76%, XB 16%, NS2 8%
|Take-Two
|4
|2
|Pokemon Pokopia
|NS2
|Nintendo
|5
|4
|Pokemon Legends: Z-A
|NS2 53%, NS 47%
|Nintendo
|6
|NE
|Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
|NS2 50%, PS5 45%, XB 4%
|Capcom
|7
|5
|Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition
|PS5 98%, PS4 2%
|Capcom
|8
|7
|Resident Evil 3
|PS5 99%, PS4 1%
|Capcom
|9
|8
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|NS 69%, NS2 31%
|Nintendo
|10
|NE
|Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake
|PS5 80%, NS2 13%, XB 7%
|Koei Tecmo
|11
|6
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|PC 47%, PS5 44%, XB 9%
|Capcom
|12
|12
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|NS2
|Nintendo
|13
|11
|Minecraft
|NS
|Nintendo
|14
|19
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 74%, NS2 9%, NS 8%, XB 5%, Altro 4%
|Electronic Arts
|15
|14
|Grand Theft Auto V
|PS5 86%, XB 8%, XBO 3%, PS4 2%, Altro 1%
|Take-Two
|16
|13
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|NS
|Nintendo
|17
|18
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|NS
|Nintendo
|18
|26
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|PC 58%, PS4 39%, XBO 3%
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|19
|9
|Resident Evil 2
|PS5 88%, PS4 12%
|Capcom
|20
|16
|Street Fighter 6
|PS5 58%, PS4 41%, XB 1%
|Capcom
|21
|NE
|John Carpenter's Toxic Commando
|PS5 78%, XB 22%
|Focus Home Interactive
|22
|15
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|NS
|Nintendo
|23
|21
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|NS
|Nintendo
|24
|17
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|NS 56%, NS2 44%
|Nintendo
|25
|37
|Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
|NS2 60%, NS 40%
|Nintendo
|26
|RE
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|PS5 74%, XB 14%, NS2 12%
|Ubisoft
|27
|24
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|PC 75%, PS4 22%, PS5 2%, XB 1%
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|28
|32
|Ghost of Yotei
|PS5
|Sony Computer Entertainment
|29
|22
|Tekken 8
|PC 84%, PS5 13%, XB 3%
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|30
|RE
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|NS
|Nintendo
|31
|20
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|PS5 80%, PS4 11%, XB 9%
|Activision Blizzard
|32
|27
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|NS2 52%, NS 48%
|Nintendo
|33
|RE
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|NS 56%, NS2 44%
|Nintendo
|34
|25
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 51%, NS 42%, PS4 4%, XB 3%
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|35
|30
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|PS5 94%, XB 6%
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|36
|31
|Hogwarts Legacy
|NS 33%, PS5 25%, NS2 23%, PS4 12%, Altro 7%
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|37
|35
|EA Sports FC 25
|XB 53%, PS5 33%, PS4 12%, NS 2%
|Electronic Arts
|38
|28
|Mario Tennis Fever
|NS2
|Nintendo
|39
|RE
|Resident Evil 4
|PS5 73%, PS4 16%, XB 11%
|Capcom
|40
|38
|Just Dance 2026 Edition
|NS
|Ubisoft