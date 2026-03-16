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Resident Evil Requiem primo nelle classifiche inglesi, segue Mario Kart World

Resident Evil Requiem occupa di nuovo la prima posizione delle classifiche inglesi, seguito da Mario Kart World

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   16/03/2026
Grace in Resident Evil Requiem

Le nuove classifiche inglesi vedono di nuovo Resident Evil Requiem in prima posizione, seguito da Mario Kart World per Nintendo Switch 2.

Il gioco di Capcom continua a mietere successi, come del resto testimoniano gli ultimi dati di vendita. Da notare che ha venduto il 54% delle copie della settimana su PlayStation 5 e il 35% su PC, lasciando soltanto il 6 e il 5% rispettivamente a Nintendo Switch 2 e Xbox Series X e S.

Le classifiche

Interessante anche notare che la classifiche vede ben tre titoli esclusivi di Nintendo Switch e Nintendo Switch 2 nelle prime cinque posizioni. Oltre al già citato Mario Kart World, ci sono Pokémon Pokopia e Leggende Pokémon: Z-A.

Tra i debutti, segnaliamo WWE 2K26 in terza posizione (ha venduto il 76% delle copie su PlayStation 5 e il 16% su Xbox Series X e S) e Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection in sesta posizione (50% Nintendo Switch 2, 45% PlayStation 5, 4% Xbox).

Questa settimana Settimana scorsa Titolo Piattaforma / Quota Editore
11Resident Evil RequiemPS5 54%, PC 35%, NS2 6%, XB 5%Capcom
23Mario Kart WorldNS2Nintendo
3NEWWE 2K26PS5 76%, XB 16%, NS2 8%Take-Two
42Pokemon PokopiaNS2Nintendo
54Pokemon Legends: Z-ANS2 53%, NS 47%Nintendo
6NEMonster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted ReflectionNS2 50%, PS5 45%, XB 4%Capcom
75Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold EditionPS5 98%, PS4 2%Capcom
87Resident Evil 3PS5 99%, PS4 1%Capcom
98Animal Crossing: New HorizonsNS 69%, NS2 31%Nintendo
10NEFatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly RemakePS5 80%, NS2 13%, XB 7%Koei Tecmo
116Monster Hunter WildsPC 47%, PS5 44%, XB 9%Capcom
1212Donkey Kong BananzaNS2Nintendo
1311MinecraftNSNintendo
1419EA Sports FC 26PS5 74%, NS2 9%, NS 8%, XB 5%, Altro 4%Electronic Arts
1514Grand Theft Auto VPS5 86%, XB 8%, XBO 3%, PS4 2%, Altro 1%Take-Two
1613Mario Kart 8 DeluxeNSNintendo
1718Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2NSNintendo
1826The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY EditionPC 58%, PS4 39%, XBO 3%Bandai Namco Entertainment
199Resident Evil 2PS5 88%, PS4 12%Capcom
2016Street Fighter 6PS5 58%, PS4 41%, XB 1%Capcom
21NEJohn Carpenter's Toxic CommandoPS5 78%, XB 22%Focus Home Interactive
2215Nintendo Switch SportsNSNintendo
2321Super Mario Bros. WonderNSNintendo
2417Super Mario Party JamboreeNS 56%, NS2 44%Nintendo
2537Metroid Prime 4: BeyondNS2 60%, NS 40%Nintendo
26REAssassin's Creed ShadowsPS5 74%, XB 14%, NS2 12%Ubisoft
2724Armored Core VI: Fires of RubiconPC 75%, PS4 22%, PS5 2%, XB 1%Bandai Namco Entertainment
2832Ghost of YoteiPS5Sony Computer Entertainment
2922Tekken 8PC 84%, PS5 13%, XB 3%Bandai Namco Entertainment
30RESuper Mario 3D World + Bowser's FuryNSNintendo
3120Call of Duty: Black Ops 7PS5 80%, PS4 11%, XB 9%Activision Blizzard
3227The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomNS2 52%, NS 48%Nintendo
33REThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildNS 56%, NS2 44%Nintendo
3425Harry Potter: Quidditch ChampionsPS5 51%, NS 42%, PS4 4%, XB 3%Warner Bros. Interactive
3530The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete EditionPS5 94%, XB 6%Bandai Namco Entertainment
3631Hogwarts LegacyNS 33%, PS5 25%, NS2 23%, PS4 12%, Altro 7%Warner Bros. Interactive
3735EA Sports FC 25XB 53%, PS5 33%, PS4 12%, NS 2%Electronic Arts
3828Mario Tennis FeverNS2Nintendo
39REResident Evil 4PS5 73%, PS4 16%, XB 11%Capcom
4038Just Dance 2026 EditionNSUbisoft

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Resident Evil Requiem primo nelle classifiche inglesi, segue Mario Kart World