Shenmue 3 ha una data di uscita su Steam, finalmente

Dopo tanta attesa, Ys Net ha finalmente annunciato la data di uscita di Shenmue 3 su Steam. Il gioco, finora, era disponibile solo su PlayStation 4 e PC, ma attraverso Epic Games Store. Shenmue III arriverà su Steam il prossimo 19 novembre 2020.
Si tratta di una bella notizia che, speriamo, possa consentire a questa particolare avventura di vendere ancora tante unità. Perlomeno un numero sufficiente per giustificare un nuovo capitolo di questa amatissima serie.
Avete letto la nostra recensione di Shenmue 3?
Shenmue 3 non è ancora prenotabile, ma a questo indirizzo è possibile trovare la pagina Steam dedicata.
In questo modo scopriamo anche i requisiti tecnici di questa versione, poco sorprendentemente non molto diversi da quelli dell'Epic Games Store.
Requisiti di Sistema.
Minimi:
- OS: Windows 7x64, Windows 8x64, Windows 10x64 (64-bit OS Required)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 (3.40 GHz) or better; Quad-core or better
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti or better (DirectX 11 card & VRAM 2GB Required)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband internet connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Sound card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card
Raccomandati:
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit OS Required)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 (3.60 GHz)
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband internet connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Sound card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card