Summer of Gaming 2022, IGN annuncia il calendario ufficiale degli appuntamenti

IGN ha annunciato il calendiario ufficiale della Summer of Gaming 2022, con una serie di appuntamenti che partiranno il 1 giugno e ci accompagneranno durante le prime due settimane del mese che si appresta a iniziare.
1 giugno 2022
- Warhammer Skulls Showcase 2022
6 giugno 2022
- Netflix Geeked Week Day 1 (serie)
7 giugno 2022
- Netflix Geeked Week Day 2 (film)
8 giugno 2022
- Black Voices in Gaming
- Netflix Geeked Week Day 3 (animazione)
9 giugno 2022
- Summer Game Fest
- Upload VR Showcase
- Netflix Geeked Week Day 4 (Stranger Things)
10 giugno 2022
- IGN Expo
- Netflix Geeked Week Day 5 (giochi)
- Tribeca Games Spotlight
- Freedom Games Showcase 2022
11 giugno 2022
- Guerrilla Collective Showcase
- Wholesome Games Direct
- Future of Play Direct
- NetEase Games Livestream
12 giugno 2022
- Xbox & Bethesda Showcase
- PC Gaming Show
Come si può vedere, il calendario include il Summer Game Fest 2022 condotto da Geoff Keighley e soprattutto l'Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase del 12 giugno, senza dubbio l'evento estivo più atteso dai videogiocatori.