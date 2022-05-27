Summer of Gaming 2022, IGN annuncia il calendario ufficiale degli appuntamenti

IGN ha annunciato il calendario ufficiale della Summer of Gaming 2022, con una serie di appuntamenti che ci accompagneranno nel mese di giugno.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   27/05/2022
IGN ha annunciato il calendiario ufficiale della Summer of Gaming 2022, con una serie di appuntamenti che partiranno il 1 giugno e ci accompagneranno durante le prime due settimane del mese che si appresta a iniziare.

1 giugno 2022

  • Warhammer Skulls Showcase 2022

6 giugno 2022

  • Netflix Geeked Week Day 1 (serie)

7 giugno 2022

  • Netflix Geeked Week Day 2 (film)

8 giugno 2022

  • Black Voices in Gaming
  • Netflix Geeked Week Day 3 (animazione)

9 giugno 2022

  • Summer Game Fest
  • Upload VR Showcase
  • Netflix Geeked Week Day 4 (Stranger Things)

10 giugno 2022

  • IGN Expo
  • Netflix Geeked Week Day 5 (giochi)
  • Tribeca Games Spotlight
  • Freedom Games Showcase 2022

11 giugno 2022

  • Guerrilla Collective Showcase
  • Wholesome Games Direct
  • Future of Play Direct
  • NetEase Games Livestream

12 giugno 2022

  • Xbox & Bethesda Showcase
  • PC Gaming Show

Come si può vedere, il calendario include il Summer Game Fest 2022 condotto da Geoff Keighley e soprattutto l'Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase del 12 giugno, senza dubbio l'evento estivo più atteso dai videogiocatori.

