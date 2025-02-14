Svelati i vincitori dei DICE Awards 2025, Astro Bot si aggiudica il Game of the Year e fa incetta di premi

Sono stati svelati i vincitori della ventottesima edizione dei DICE Awards, con l'evento che ha premiato i migliori giochi usciti durante il corso del 2024. Astro Bot si è aggiudicato l'ennesimo premio come Game of the Year ed è il gioco che ha vinto in più categorie.
L'ultima fatica di Team Asobi ha vinto anche i premi come "Outstanding Achievement in Animation", "Outstanding Technical Achievement", "Family Game of the Year", e "Outstanding Achievement in Game Design". Segue Helldivers 2 con quattro premi come "Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition", "Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design", "Action Game of the Year" e "Online Game of the Year". Indiana Jones e Balatro sono a parimerito con tre premi ciascuno.
Tutti i vincitori dei DICE Awards 2025
Vediamo l'elenco delle nomination e dei vincitori dei DICE Awards 2025:
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Neva
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- The Plucky Squire
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- 1000xRESIST - Watcher
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Yuffie Kisaragi
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones
- INDIKA - Indika
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - Senua
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Frostpunk 2
- Helldivers 2
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- 1000xRESIST
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Astro Bot
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Action Game of the Year
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
Adventure Game of the Year
- 1000xRESIST
- Animal Well
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Family Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Cat Quest III
- Little Kitty, Big City
- The Plucky Squire
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
Fighting Game of the Year
- Blazing Strike
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
- Tekken 8
- UNDERDOGS
Racing Game of the Year
- F1® 24
- MotoGP™24
- NIGHT-RUNNERS™ PROLOGUE
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- ELDEN RING: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Sports Game of the Year
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- MLB The Show 24
- NBA 2K25
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Balatro
- Caves of Qud
- Frostpunk 2
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- Satisfactory
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Skydance's BEHEMOTH
- Starship Home
- UNDERDOGS
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Escaping Wonderland
- Skydance's BEHEMOTH
- UNDERDOGS
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Grunn
- INDIKA
- Mouthwashing
Mobile Game of the Year
- Balatro
- Halls of Torment
- Monument Valley 3
- Paper Trail
- Wuthering Waves
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- UFO 50
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- 1000xRESIST
- Animal Well
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Riven
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
Che ne pensate, siete d'accordo con i premi assegnati dai DICE Awards? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti qui sotto.