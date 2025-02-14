0

Svelati i vincitori dei DICE Awards 2025, Astro Bot si aggiudica il Game of the Year e fa incetta di premi

Sono stati svelati i vincitori dei DICE Awards 2025. Come prevedibile Astro Bot ha vinto in numerose categorie, inclusa quella più prestigiosa, ovvero quella per il Game of the Year.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   14/02/2025
Sono stati svelati i vincitori della ventottesima edizione dei DICE Awards, con l'evento che ha premiato i migliori giochi usciti durante il corso del 2024. Astro Bot si è aggiudicato l'ennesimo premio come Game of the Year ed è il gioco che ha vinto in più categorie.

L'ultima fatica di Team Asobi ha vinto anche i premi come "Outstanding Achievement in Animation", "Outstanding Technical Achievement", "Family Game of the Year", e "Outstanding Achievement in Game Design". Segue Helldivers 2 con quattro premi come "Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition", "Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design", "Action Game of the Year" e "Online Game of the Year". Indiana Jones e Balatro sono a parimerito con tre premi ciascuno.

Tutti i vincitori dei DICE Awards 2025

Vediamo l'elenco delle nomination e dei vincitori dei DICE Awards 2025:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Neva
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • 1000xRESIST - Watcher
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Yuffie Kisaragi
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones
  • INDIKA - Indika
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - Senua

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Astro Bot
  • Helldivers 2
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Star Wars Outlaws
Astro Bot affronta un boss piovra gigante
Astro Bot affronta un boss piovra gigante

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Frostpunk 2
  • Helldivers 2
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Still Wakes the Deep

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • 1000xRESIST
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Still Wakes the Deep
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Astro Bot
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Action Game of the Year

  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade

Adventure Game of the Year

  • 1000xRESIST
  • Animal Well
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Indiana Jones alle prese con dei nazisti
Indiana Jones alle prese con dei nazisti

Family Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot
  • Cat Quest III
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Blazing Strike
  • DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
  • Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
  • Tekken 8
  • UNDERDOGS

Racing Game of the Year

  • F1® 24
  • MotoGP™24
  • NIGHT-RUNNERS™ PROLOGUE

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • ELDEN RING: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Sports Game of the Year

  • EA SPORTS College Football 25
  • EA SPORTS FC 25
  • MLB The Show 24
  • NBA 2K25
Un Helldivers affronta un colossale Terminide
Un Helldivers affronta un colossale Terminide

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Balatro
  • Caves of Qud
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Tactical Breach Wizards
  • Satisfactory

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Skydance's BEHEMOTH
  • Starship Home
  • UNDERDOGS

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Escaping Wonderland
  • Skydance's BEHEMOTH
  • UNDERDOGS

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Grunn
  • INDIKA
  • Mouthwashing

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Balatro
  • Halls of Torment
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Paper Trail
  • Wuthering Waves
Una partita di Balatro
Una partita di Balatro

Online Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
  • Helldivers 2
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Helldivers 2
  • UFO 50

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • 1000xRESIST
  • Animal Well
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Riven
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

Che ne pensate, siete d'accordo con i premi assegnati dai DICE Awards? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti qui sotto.

