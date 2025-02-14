Svelati i vincitori dei DICE Awards 2025, Astro Bot si aggiudica il Game of the Year e fa incetta di premi

Sono stati svelati i vincitori della ventottesima edizione dei DICE Awards, con l'evento che ha premiato i migliori giochi usciti durante il corso del 2024. Astro Bot si è aggiudicato l'ennesimo premio come Game of the Year ed è il gioco che ha vinto in più categorie.

L'ultima fatica di Team Asobi ha vinto anche i premi come "Outstanding Achievement in Animation", "Outstanding Technical Achievement", "Family Game of the Year", e "Outstanding Achievement in Game Design". Segue Helldivers 2 con quattro premi come "Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition", "Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design", "Action Game of the Year" e "Online Game of the Year". Indiana Jones e Balatro sono a parimerito con tre premi ciascuno.