Twitch, Annialis bannata per un emote che aveva da 5 anni

La streamer Annialis si è vista bannare l'account da Twitch per un emote che utilizzava ormai da cinque anni. Stando a quanto riportato dalla ragazza, che conta più di 100.000 seguaci sulla piattaforma, Twitch ha ricevuto un DMCA per quell'emote e, invece di rimuoverlo, l'ha direttamente bloccata.



Annialis di suo è cosciente di aver violato il copyright dell'emote, ma allo stesso tempo ritiene eccessivo il provvedimento preso nei suoi confronti, soprattutto perché, stando a quanto dice, Twitch tollera 'razzisti, omofobi e abusatori di animali". Aggiungiamo noi che tollera anche gli streaming illegali con contenuti di terze parti e gli scammer.



Nella disputa è intervenuto anche Hassan Bokhari, l'account director di Twitch, che ha spiegato come i DMCA siano diversi da delle semplici segnalazioni e che se vuole Annialis può fare una contro segnalazione. Chissà se seguirà il consiglio o se lascerà semplicemente la piattaforma.



LMAOOOOOO I HAVEN'T STREAMED IN A MONTH AND GOT SUSPENDED FROM TWITCH, FOR AN EMOTE I'VE HAD FOR 5 YEARS.



BUT WE HAVE RACISTS, HOMOPHOBES AND ANIMAL ABUSERS RUNNING WILD. K Twitch. pic.twitter.com/pVAzEWe4u0 — Deb (@AnnialisXD) January 18, 2020

For the record, I'm fully aware of the consequences. I'm not upset, I find it all funny that I've been using the same emote for 5 years just for it to be taken down now.



But there are worse than me out there that get away with things. F for ya girl. — Deb (@AnnialisXD) January 18, 2020