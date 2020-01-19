Twitch, Annialis bannata per un emote che aveva da 5 anni 0

Twitch ha bannato la streamer Annialis per un emote che utilizzava ormai da cinque anni, lei lo accetta, ma si chiede come mai altri non vengano bannati.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   19/01/2020

La streamer Annialis si è vista bannare l'account da Twitch per un emote che utilizzava ormai da cinque anni. Stando a quanto riportato dalla ragazza, che conta più di 100.000 seguaci sulla piattaforma, Twitch ha ricevuto un DMCA per quell'emote e, invece di rimuoverlo, l'ha direttamente bloccata.

Annialis di suo è cosciente di aver violato il copyright dell'emote, ma allo stesso tempo ritiene eccessivo il provvedimento preso nei suoi confronti, soprattutto perché, stando a quanto dice, Twitch tollera 'razzisti, omofobi e abusatori di animali". Aggiungiamo noi che tollera anche gli streaming illegali con contenuti di terze parti e gli scammer.

Nella disputa è intervenuto anche Hassan Bokhari, l'account director di Twitch, che ha spiegato come i DMCA siano diversi da delle semplici segnalazioni e che se vuole Annialis può fare una contro segnalazione. Chissà se seguirà il consiglio o se lascerà semplicemente la piattaforma.

Twitch, Annialis bannata per un emote che aveva da 5 anni