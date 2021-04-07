xCloud: più di 50 giochi supportano i controlli touch ora, la lista completa

Microsoft ha ampliato la lista dei giochi che supportano i controlli touch su xCloud, il servizio compreso in Game Pass. Ecco tutti i titoli inclusi.

07/04/2021
Microsoft ha ampliato la lista dei giochi xCloud che supportano i controlli tramite touch. Il servizio ora può contare su più di 50 giochi. Ricordiamo che xCloud è incluso all'interno di Game Pass Ultimate.

I controlli touch hanno fatto il proprio debutto nel settembre 2020, insieme al lancio di Minecraft Dungeons. Ora, però, Microsoft ha ampliato la lista dei giochi supportati. I giocatori Android possono quindi giocare con i vari titoli sotto riportati senza dover usare un controller.

xCloud: sempre meno giochi richiedono il controller
Ecco la lista dei giochi xCloud che supportano i controlli touch su mobile:

  • Beholder Complete Edition
  • Bridge Costructor Portal
  • Celeste
  • Dead Cells
  • Desperados III
  • Don't Starve Giant Edition
  • Donut County
  • Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Fractured Minds
  • Gears 5
  • Golf with your Friends
  • Guacamelee! 2
  • Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hotshot Racing
  • Inkfell
  • Jetpac Reguelled
  • Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Monster Sanctuary
  • Monster Train
  • Mrokreed
  • Neoverse
  • New Super Lucky's Tale
  • Night Call
  • Nowhere Prophet
  • Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire Ultimate Edition
  • Pillars of Eternety Complete Edition
  • Project Winter
  • River City Girls
  • ScourgeBringer
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Slay the Spire
  • Spiritfarer
  • Star Renegades
  • Stranger Things 3: The Game
  • Street of Rage 4
  • Tell Me Why Chapters 1-3
  • The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics
  • The Little Acre
  • The Touryst
  • The Walking Dead A New Frontier - The Complete Edition
  • The Walking Dead: Michonne The Complete Edition
  • The Walking Dead: Stagione 2
  • The Walking Dead: La Prima Stagione Completa
  • Touhou Luna Nights
  • UnderMine
  • Viva Pinata
  • Viva Pinata TIP
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Xeno Crisis
  • Yes, Your Grace
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Infine, vi segnaliamo il nostro speciale, nel quale ragioniamo su quali novità ci attendono nel 2021.

