xCloud: più di 50 giochi supportano i controlli touch ora, la lista completa

Microsoft ha ampliato la lista dei giochi xCloud che supportano i controlli tramite touch. Il servizio ora può contare su più di 50 giochi. Ricordiamo che xCloud è incluso all'interno di Game Pass Ultimate.
I controlli touch hanno fatto il proprio debutto nel settembre 2020, insieme al lancio di Minecraft Dungeons. Ora, però, Microsoft ha ampliato la lista dei giochi supportati. I giocatori Android possono quindi giocare con i vari titoli sotto riportati senza dover usare un controller.
Ecco la lista dei giochi xCloud che supportano i controlli touch su mobile:
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Bridge Costructor Portal
- Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Desperados III
- Don't Starve Giant Edition
- Donut County
- Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
- Enter the Gungeon
- Fractured Minds
- Gears 5
- Golf with your Friends
- Guacamelee! 2
- Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hotshot Racing
- Inkfell
- Jetpac Reguelled
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Mrokreed
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- Night Call
- Nowhere Prophet
- Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire Ultimate Edition
- Pillars of Eternety Complete Edition
- Project Winter
- River City Girls
- ScourgeBringer
- Sea of Thieves
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer
- Star Renegades
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Street of Rage 4
- Tell Me Why Chapters 1-3
- The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Little Acre
- The Touryst
- The Walking Dead A New Frontier - The Complete Edition
- The Walking Dead: Michonne The Complete Edition
- The Walking Dead: Stagione 2
- The Walking Dead: La Prima Stagione Completa
- Touhou Luna Nights
- UnderMine
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata TIP
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Xeno Crisis
- Yes, Your Grace
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
