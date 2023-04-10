0

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom batte ancora Final Fantasy 16 nei giochi più attesi in Giappone

Nella classifica dei giochi più attesi di Famitsu cambia poco, con The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom che risulta ancora in vetta.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   10/04/2023

Come ogni lunedì, arriva dal Giappone la classifica dei giochi più attesi stilata da Famitsu sulla base dei voti del proprio pubblico, che mostra ancora una vota The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom al primo posto, al di sopra di Final Fantasy 16.

Ancora una volta, ricordiamo che il campione preso in esame è molto limitato in termini di estensione, ma piuttosto indicativo dei gusti tipici del pubblico nipponico "hardcore", considerando l'importanza della pubblicazione in tale territorio:

  1. [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 1,039 voti
  2. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI - 925 voti
  3. [NSW] Pikmin 4 - 636 voti
  4. [PS5] Street Fighter 6 - 509 voti
  5. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - 482 voti
  6. [PS5] Pragmata - 244 voti
  7. [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 - 191 voti
  8. [NSW] Atelier Marie Remake - 175 voti
  9. [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 - 170 voti
  10. [NSW] Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - 164 voti
  11. [NSW] Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection - 159 voti
  12. [NSW] Ys X - 138 voti
  13. [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - 133 voti
  14. [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation - 127 voti
  15. [NSW] Ushiro - 125 voti
  16. [PS4] Street Fighter 6 - 122 voti
  17. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! - 117 voti
  18. [PS5] Ys X - 111 voti
  19. [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - 95 voti
  20. [PS5] Tekken 8 - 93 voti
  21. [NSW] Suikoden I&II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars - 92 voti
  22. [NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster - 90 voti
  23. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - 88 voti
  24. [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - 85 voti
  25. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink - 72 voti
  26. [NSW] Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai - 71 voti
  27. [NSW] Dokapon Kingdom: Connect - 69 voti
  28. [NSW] Buccanyar - 67 voti
  29. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 66 voti
  30. [PS4] Ys X - 64 voti

Il fatto che The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom esca prima di Final Fantasy 16 rappresenta probabilmente un certo vantaggio, ma è indubbio che il gioco Nintendo supera ormai da tempo quello Square Enix in questa speciale classifica. Si tratta di due pesi massimi, ma potrebbe dimostrare come il titolo per Nintendo Switch abbia forse una marcia in più rispetto all'altro.

In terza posizione si conferma Pikmin 4, mentre Capcom emerge in quarta con Street Fighter 6, mentre troviamo un altro Final Fantasy, ovvero Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, in quinta posizione. Curioso notare anche un titolo praticamente sconosciuto e che sembra quasi perso nel nulla come Pragmata, ancora di Capcom, emergere in sesta posizione.

