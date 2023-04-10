Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom batte ancora Final Fantasy 16 nei giochi più attesi in Giappone

Come ogni lunedì, arriva dal Giappone la classifica dei giochi più attesi stilata da Famitsu sulla base dei voti del proprio pubblico, che mostra ancora una vota The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom al primo posto, al di sopra di Final Fantasy 16.

Ancora una volta, ricordiamo che il campione preso in esame è molto limitato in termini di estensione, ma piuttosto indicativo dei gusti tipici del pubblico nipponico "hardcore", considerando l'importanza della pubblicazione in tale territorio:

[NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 1,039 voti [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI - 925 voti [NSW] Pikmin 4 - 636 voti [PS5] Street Fighter 6 - 509 voti [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - 482 voti [PS5] Pragmata - 244 voti [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 - 191 voti [NSW] Atelier Marie Remake - 175 voti [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 - 170 voti [NSW] Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - 164 voti [NSW] Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection - 159 voti [NSW] Ys X - 138 voti [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - 133 voti [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation - 127 voti [NSW] Ushiro - 125 voti [PS4] Street Fighter 6 - 122 voti [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! - 117 voti [PS5] Ys X - 111 voti [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - 95 voti [PS5] Tekken 8 - 93 voti [NSW] Suikoden I&II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars - 92 voti [NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster - 90 voti [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - 88 voti [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - 85 voti [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink - 72 voti [NSW] Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai - 71 voti [NSW] Dokapon Kingdom: Connect - 69 voti [NSW] Buccanyar - 67 voti [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 66 voti [PS4] Ys X - 64 voti

Il fatto che The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom esca prima di Final Fantasy 16 rappresenta probabilmente un certo vantaggio, ma è indubbio che il gioco Nintendo supera ormai da tempo quello Square Enix in questa speciale classifica. Si tratta di due pesi massimi, ma potrebbe dimostrare come il titolo per Nintendo Switch abbia forse una marcia in più rispetto all'altro.

In terza posizione si conferma Pikmin 4, mentre Capcom emerge in quarta con Street Fighter 6, mentre troviamo un altro Final Fantasy, ovvero Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, in quinta posizione. Curioso notare anche un titolo praticamente sconosciuto e che sembra quasi perso nel nulla come Pragmata, ancora di Capcom, emergere in sesta posizione.