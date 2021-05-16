Guilty Gear -Strive-, story trailer e cast per PS4, PS5 e PC

Arc System Works ha pubblicato lo story trailer di Guilty Gear -Strive- per PS4, PS5 e PC. Il gioco, in arrivo il prossimo 11 giugno 2021, si poggerà anche su di un cast di doppiatori piuttosto nutrito, che darà personalità ad ogni lottatore.
Ecco il cast completo:
- Sol Badguy (voiced by David Forseth)
- Zato=1 (voiced by Matthew Mercer)
- Chipp Zanuff (voiced by Ed Bosco)
- Nagoriyuki (voiced by Evan Michael Lee)
- Anji Mito (voiced by Kae Min)
- Leo Whitefang (voiced by Jamieson Price)
- Ky Kiske (voiced by Sean Chiplock)
- Potemkin (voiced by Armen Taylor)
- Axl Low (voiced by Alexander Gross)
- Vernon (voiced by Anthony Alabi)
- Faust (voiced by Kaiji Tang)
- May (voiced by Eden Riegel)
- I-No (voiced by Amber Lee Connors)
- Millia Rage (voiced by Tara Platt)
- Giovanna (voiced by Lilimar)
- Ramlethal Valentine (voiced by Laura Stahl)
- Asuka (voiced by Derek Stephen Prince)
- Gabriel (voiced by Richard Epcar)
- Aria (voiced by Nicole Tompkins)
- Erica (voiced by Sarah Williams)
- Goldlewis (voiced by Steve Barr)
Nel caso in cui vi stiate chiedendo come è il gioco, vi consigliamo di leggere il provato della beta di Guilty Gear Strive.