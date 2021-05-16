Guilty Gear -Strive-, story trailer e cast per PS4, PS5 e PC

Arc System Works ha pubblicato lo story trailer di Guilty Gear -Strive- per PS4, PS5 e PC e ha annunciato il cast di doppiatori che parteciperà al gioco.

VIDEO di Luca Forte   —   16/05/2021
Arc System Works ha pubblicato lo story trailer di Guilty Gear -Strive- per PS4, PS5 e PC. Il gioco, in arrivo il prossimo 11 giugno 2021, si poggerà anche su di un cast di doppiatori piuttosto nutrito, che darà personalità ad ogni lottatore.

Ecco il cast completo:

  • Sol Badguy (voiced by David Forseth)
  • Zato=1 (voiced by Matthew Mercer)
  • Chipp Zanuff (voiced by Ed Bosco)
  • Nagoriyuki (voiced by Evan Michael Lee)
  • Anji Mito (voiced by Kae Min)
  • Leo Whitefang (voiced by Jamieson Price)
  • Ky Kiske (voiced by Sean Chiplock)
  • Potemkin (voiced by Armen Taylor)
  • Axl Low (voiced by Alexander Gross)
  • Vernon (voiced by Anthony Alabi)
  • Faust (voiced by Kaiji Tang)
  • May (voiced by Eden Riegel)
  • I-No (voiced by Amber Lee Connors)
  • Millia Rage (voiced by Tara Platt)
  • Giovanna (voiced by Lilimar)
  • Ramlethal Valentine (voiced by Laura Stahl)
  • Asuka (voiced by Derek Stephen Prince)
  • Gabriel (voiced by Richard Epcar)
  • Aria (voiced by Nicole Tompkins)
  • Erica (voiced by Sarah Williams)
  • Goldlewis (voiced by Steve Barr)

Nel caso in cui vi stiate chiedendo come è il gioco, vi consigliamo di leggere il provato della beta di Guilty Gear Strive.

