Assassin's Creed Shadows conquista le classifiche del PlayStation Store di marzo

Sony ha svelato le classifiche dei giochi più acquistati e scaricati dal PlayStation Store in Nord America ed Europa a marzo. Non sorprende vedere Assassin's Creed Shadows al primo posto nel vecchio continente.
L'ultimo episodio della serie di Ubisoft è andato alla grande anche negli USA e Canada, conquistando il secondo posto dietro a MLB The Show 25. Quest'ultimo è completamente assente dalla classifica europea. Non che sia una sorpresa, del resto il baseball è molto gettonato negli Stati Uniti, ma pochissimo nei nostri lidi. Molto bene anche Split Fiction: l'avventura cooperativa dagli autori di It Takes Two è al secondo posto in Europa e terzo in Nord America. Ciò ha spiento anche le vendite di A Way Out (sempre di Hazelight Studios), che è secondo nelle classifiche per PS4, subito dietro a Red Dead Redemption 2.
Monster Hunter Wilds e WWE 2K25 perdono posizioni ma rimangono molto gettonati
Il resto delle classfiche vede nelle posizioni più alte giochi sempreverdi come Minecraft ed EA Sports FC e alcune delle novità uscite negli ultimi mesi, come ad esempio Monster Hunter Wilds (sceso dal primo al quarto posto in ambo i mercati) e WWE 2K25 (quindi in Nord America e settimo in Europa).
Di seguito trovate le classifiche del PlayStation Store di marzo relative a PS5 e PS4: PS5 - Europa
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Split Fiction
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Minecraft
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- WWE 2K25
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Gran Turismo 7
- The First Berserker: Khazan
- Phasmophobia
- Deadside
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Mortal Kombat 11
- NBA 2K25
- Mortal Kombat 1
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Crew Motorfest
PS5 - USA e Nord America
- MLB The Show 25
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Split Fiction
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- WWE 2K25
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
- NBA 2K25
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- PGA TOUR 2K25
- Phasmophobia
- BLEACH Rebirth of Souls
- The First Berserker: Khazan
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Deadside
- Gran Turismo 7
PS4 - Europa
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- A Way Out
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- The Forest
- Battlefield 4
- Unravel Two
- Need for Speed Heat
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Battlefield 1
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- God of War
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Overcooked! 2
- Stardew Valley
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
- Mortal Kombat X
PS4 - Stati Uniti e Canada
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- A Way Out
- The Forest
- Minecraft
- Battlefield 4
- Stardew Valley
- Need for Speed Heat
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Overcooked! 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mortal Kombat X
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Unravel Two
- Injustice 2
- God of War
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Batman: Return to Arkham