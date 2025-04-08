Assassin's Creed Shadows conquista le classifiche del PlayStation Store di marzo

Sony ha svelato le classifiche dei giochi più acquistati e scaricati dal PlayStation Store in Nord America ed Europa a marzo. Non sorprende vedere Assassin's Creed Shadows al primo posto nel vecchio continente.

L'ultimo episodio della serie di Ubisoft è andato alla grande anche negli USA e Canada, conquistando il secondo posto dietro a MLB The Show 25. Quest'ultimo è completamente assente dalla classifica europea. Non che sia una sorpresa, del resto il baseball è molto gettonato negli Stati Uniti, ma pochissimo nei nostri lidi. Molto bene anche Split Fiction: l'avventura cooperativa dagli autori di It Takes Two è al secondo posto in Europa e terzo in Nord America. Ciò ha spiento anche le vendite di A Way Out (sempre di Hazelight Studios), che è secondo nelle classifiche per PS4, subito dietro a Red Dead Redemption 2.