Assassin's Creed Shadows conquista le classifiche del PlayStation Store di marzo

Assassin's Creed Shadows è partito con il botto sul PlayStation Store: è in testa alla classifica europea di marzo e secondo in quella statunitense.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   08/04/2025
I due protagonisti di Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Sony ha svelato le classifiche dei giochi più acquistati e scaricati dal PlayStation Store in Nord America ed Europa a marzo. Non sorprende vedere Assassin's Creed Shadows al primo posto nel vecchio continente.

L'ultimo episodio della serie di Ubisoft è andato alla grande anche negli USA e Canada, conquistando il secondo posto dietro a MLB The Show 25. Quest'ultimo è completamente assente dalla classifica europea. Non che sia una sorpresa, del resto il baseball è molto gettonato negli Stati Uniti, ma pochissimo nei nostri lidi. Molto bene anche Split Fiction: l'avventura cooperativa dagli autori di It Takes Two è al secondo posto in Europa e terzo in Nord America. Ciò ha spiento anche le vendite di A Way Out (sempre di Hazelight Studios), che è secondo nelle classifiche per PS4, subito dietro a Red Dead Redemption 2.

Monster Hunter Wilds e WWE 2K25 perdono posizioni ma rimangono molto gettonati

Il resto delle classfiche vede nelle posizioni più alte giochi sempreverdi come Minecraft ed EA Sports FC e alcune delle novità uscite negli ultimi mesi, come ad esempio Monster Hunter Wilds (sceso dal primo al quarto posto in ambo i mercati) e WWE 2K25 (quindi in Nord America e settimo in Europa).

Di seguito trovate le classifiche del PlayStation Store di marzo relative a PS5 e PS4: PS5 - Europa

  1. Assassin's Creed Shadows
  2. Split Fiction
  3. EA SPORTS FC 25
  4. Monster Hunter Wilds
  5. Minecraft
  6. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  7. WWE 2K25
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  10. Gran Turismo 7
  11. The First Berserker: Khazan
  12. Phasmophobia
  13. Deadside
  14. Hogwarts Legacy
  15. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  16. Mortal Kombat 11
  17. NBA 2K25
  18. Mortal Kombat 1
  19. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  20. The Crew Motorfest
PS5 - USA e Nord America

  1. MLB The Show 25
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows
  3. Split Fiction
  4. Monster Hunter Wilds
  5. WWE 2K25
  6. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
  7. NBA 2K25
  8. EA SPORTS FC 25
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  10. EA SPORTS College Football 25
  11. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  12. Minecraft
  13. Grand Theft Auto V
  14. PGA TOUR 2K25
  15. Phasmophobia
  16. BLEACH Rebirth of Souls
  17. The First Berserker: Khazan
  18. Mortal Kombat 1
  19. Deadside
  20. Gran Turismo 7

PS4 - Europa

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. A Way Out
  3. EA SPORTS FC 25
  4. The Forest
  5. Battlefield 4
  6. Unravel Two
  7. Need for Speed Heat
  8. Minecraft
  9. Grand Theft Auto V
  10. Battlefield 1
  11. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  12. God of War
  13. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  14. Assassin's Creed Origins
  15. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  16. Overcooked! 2
  17. Stardew Valley
  18. Batman: Arkham Knight
  19. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
  20. Mortal Kombat X

PS4 - Stati Uniti e Canada

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. A Way Out
  3. The Forest
  4. Minecraft
  5. Battlefield 4
  6. Stardew Valley
  7. Need for Speed Heat
  8. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  10. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  11. Overcooked! 2
  12. Grand Theft Auto V
  13. Mortal Kombat X
  14. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  15. Unravel Two
  16. Injustice 2
  17. God of War
  18. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  19. EA SPORTS FC 25
  20. Batman: Return to Arkham
